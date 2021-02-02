Programming for teens at your library

The Teen Space has a lot of great programs coming before we kick off Summer Reading! At 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 18, we will have Anime Club. Anime Club is where your teens can come together and watch some of the anime shows that we have in the library. In Japanese, anime, a term derived from the English word animation, describes all animated works, regardless of style or origin. Outside of Japan, anime refers specifically to animation produced in Japan, or to its common style, which has since been adopted by a minority of works produced in other countries. In February we will continue to watch Accel World!

February is also the month to nominate your favorite Young Adult mythology book for our March 2021 Book Tournament! Nominate up to 16 YA books that are mythology themed, retellings of myths, or use mythological gods and goddesses as characters, i.e. Percy Jackson (note that for this tournament, Percy Jackson is ineligible to compete, so please do not pick any book in the Percy Jackson series or other books outside the Young Adult collection). To enter the February Nomination Drawing for a Shamrock themed prize, please enter your name and contact information at the end. The top 16 books from your nominations will go on to compete in the March 2021 Book Tournament. You can go to https://forms.gle/zTLKc5N89Pn9xnoR7 to submit your nominations.