Programming for teens at your library

The Teen Space has a lot of great programs coming before we kick off Summer Reading! At 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 18, we will have Anime Club. Anime Club is where your teens can come together and watch some of the anime shows that we have in the library. In Japanese, anime, a term derived from the English word animation, describes all animated works, regardless of style or origin. Outside of Japan, anime refers specifically to animation produced in Japan, or to its common style, which has since been adopted by a minority of works produced in other countries. In February we will continue to watch Accel World!
February is also the month to nominate your favorite Young Adult mythology book for our March 2021 Book Tournament! Nominate up to 16 YA books that are mythology themed, retellings of myths, or use mythological gods and goddesses as characters, i.e. Percy Jackson (note that for this tournament, Percy Jackson is ineligible to compete, so please do not pick any book in the Percy Jackson series or other books outside the Young Adult collection). To enter the February Nomination Drawing for a Shamrock themed prize, please enter your name and contact information at the end. The top 16 books from your nominations will go on to compete in the March 2021 Book Tournament. You can go to https://forms.gle/zTLKc5N89Pn9xnoR7 to submit your nominations.
Another online program that we are hosting is our monthly Teen Book Box. If you are a teen in grades 6-12, you can sign up each month to subscribe to our monthly Book Boxes. A Book Box is a library box that you pick up each month at the Circulation Desk. Each box contains a library book, a free book for you to keep, and other goodies, treats, activities, crafts, & book lists. When you're done reading, just return the book(s) and box, and you keep the treats! If you're interested, sign up using this link: https://forms.gle/dLQxAMd1xbJ2ZLkT9. Just tell us a little bit about yourself, including choosing your favorite genres (like horror, fantasy, sci-fi, etc.), and then we'll do the rest. Limit 10 people per month.
I am also doing a weekly Teen Book Talk. I discuss three Young Adult books that we have in the library based on a different theme each week. The first week in February, I will talk about three different romance novels we have. The rest of the month include manga, mythology books, and fantasy novels. You can find all of my book talks at: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQAkqU7soO7hI25p-vUW6DDHMrKDUF6Ww
Most of the programs that I have discussed will be happening online. Make sure to follow the Columbus Public Library on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on what is happening at the library. With March approaching, we will soon be moving into a temporary library space across the street so the new library project can begin. Some in person programs will have different dates to coordinate with us moving.
Make sure to stop by the Teen Space if you want to find out more about any of our programs! I look forward to seeing you all in February! If you have any questions, please call me at 402-562-4203 or email me at Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us.