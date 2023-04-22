May is one of my favorite months of the year. I get to go into the schools to talk about the amazing Summer Reading program that we offer. Also, we will be another month closer to moving into the new building! In the meantime, come and check out the amazing programs that are happening at the library in May!

Anime Club will meet on May 4 and 18 at 6 p.m. Anime Club is where teens can come hang out, watch some anime, eat Japanese snacks, and discuss anime with other teens who enjoy it as well. In Japanese, anime, a term derived from the English word animation, describes all animated works, regardless of style or origin. Outside of Japan, anime refers specifically to animation produced in Japan, or to its common style, which has since been adopted by a minority of works produced in other countries. This month we will be watching an anime about a dragon who is house hunting.

The first of May is when our next Teen Book Bag is open for enrollment. If you are a teen in grades 7-12, you can sign up each month. A Book Bag is a library bag that you pick up at the Circulation Desk. Each bag contains a library book, a free book for you to keep, and other goodies, treats, activities, crafts, and book lists. When you're done reading, just return the book(s) and bag, and you keep the treats! We have a limit of 10 book bags a month, so be sure to head over to our website or Facebook page to find the link to sign up.

Every month at the library we host a Who Would Win Tournament. Teens can either come into the library and vote in the Teen Space or vote online to help decide the winner for each month’s tournament. April has you voting on your favorite Jedi, while May will be all about Disney Sidekicks. Make sure to come into the library or check out our Facebook page to find the link for the vote.

On Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m., there will be another Teen Drop-In. This is a program where the teens can hang out, play games, use our virtual reality headsets, and eat some snacks.

At the end of the month will be our Teen Lock In, a fan favorite program among the teens! On May 19 from 7-10 p.m., teens can come and hang out at the library after hours! There will be plenty of food and games throughout the night. A notarized parent permission slip will be required to attend.

All of the programs that I have discussed above can be attended by any teen in grades 7-12. Make sure to stop by the Teen Space if you want to find out more information about any of these events. I look forward to seeing you all in April & May! If you have any questions, please call me at 402-562-4203 or email me at Jessica.Wilkinson@columbusne.us.