Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - April 16

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Charvat, Ronald W. & Lauri A., H&W, to Charvat, Ronald W. & Lauri A., Co-Trustees, Charvat, Ronald W. & Lauri A. Trust Agreement - Lot 34 Eagle Wood Lake Phase 3 Of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with Ingress & Egress Over & Across Private Roads (Tax Exempt)

Friesth, Jerry D. & Barbara L., H&W, to Becker, Kyle & Sara, H&W - 24-18-01E PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $235,000

Becker, Kyle R. & Sara A., H&W, to Cramer, Billy Sr. & Joy, H&W - Lot 1 In Block 270, Original of Columbus $168,00

Loaiza, Luis J. & Oliva, Stephany P., H&W, to Aguilar, Ofelia J. Mercado & Gutierrez, Rogelio Velasquez, W&H, - Lot 10 In Block A, Armory SD of Columbus $332,000

Flores, Juan Ramon Lopez & Lopez, Maria Nancy, H&W, to Harner, Keir Dane - South 66 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 170, Original of Columbus $66,000

Weidner, Daniel J. & Catherine T., H&W, to Weidner, Daniel J. & Catherine T., H&W - 04-20-02W S 1/2 NW 1/4 & SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Beller, Glenn A. & Lori L., H&W, to Weidner, Daniel J. & Catherine T., H&W, - 04-20-02W S 1/2 NW 1/4 & North 23 Acres of The N 1/2 SW 1/4 $824,000

Shalon, Heath J. & Tara R., H&W, to Kurtenbach, William Michael & Grace Mary, H&W - Lot 20 In Block B, West Lawn Fourth Add of Columbus $219,000

Lutt, Korlin K. & Michelle, H&W, to Hansen, Kurt A. & Michaela K. - Lot 30 In Block Q, North Park Third Add of Columbus $219,000

Zuroski, Kevin L. & Julie, H&W, to Carrera, Maria D. Alonso - Lot 18 In Block 12, Evanlawn Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Sorensen, Connie J., Sgl., to Carrera, Maria D. Alonso - Lot 18 In Block 12, Evanlawn Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Zuroski, Joyce E., Sgl., Spenceri, Kelly S. & Scott, W&H, to Carrera Maria D Alonso - Lot 18 In Block 12, Evanlawn Add of Columbus $182,000

Korth, Patrick J. & Barbara K., H&W, to Krusemark, Tiffany, Korth, Ryan, Jonas Jennifer - 23-18-02W PT E 1/2 NE 1/4; 24-18-02W PT W 1/2 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Rutt Family Properties LLC to Rutt Columbus Properties LLC - Lot 12 Crestwood Subdivision of Columbus $795,000

McCarty, Heidi R. & Hyman, Mary M., to Sorensen, Michael S. & Sorensen, Cindy S. - 23-19-04W NW 1/4 SW 1/4 $125,000

Preister, Michael A., Co-Trustee, Preister, Norma J., Co-Trustee, Preister, Michael & Norma Trust to P-7 Partnership LLC - 29-18-03W PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & SW 1/4 & N 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Konarski, Jadwiga, Sgl., to Smith, Timothy S. & Ann M. - Part Outlot K SD Out Lots "A" & "D" (GHJK) of Creston $198,000

Zimmerman, Sandra & Robert to Kallweit, Kevin D. & Kallweit, Denise M., H&W - 26-18-01W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Johannes, Stanley & Karen to Kallweit, Kevin D. & Kallweit, Denise M., H&W - 26-18-01W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Krumland, Sharon & Joseph, to Kallweit, Kevin D. & Kallweit, Denise M., H&W - 26-18-01W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 $268,000

Zimmerman, Sandra & Robert to Kallweit, Leroy M. & Kallweit, Brenda G., H&W - 26-18-01W NW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Johannes, Stanley & Karen to Kallweit, Leroy M. & Kallweit, Brenda G., H&W - 26-18-01W NW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Krumland Sharon & Joseph to Kallweit, Leroy M. & Kallweit, Brenda G., H&W - 26-18-01W NW 1/4 SE 1/4 $352,000

Csukker, Kelli A. to Csukker, Kelli A. & Robert J. - The West 1/2 Of Lot 17 And All of Lot 18 In Block A, North Park First Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Ramaekers, Kurt & Jennifer, H&W, to Videre Decor LLC - Lot 5 In Block 4, Ottis 2nd Add of Humphrey $269,000

Samson Green Solutions LLC to Settles, Michael D. & Gwendolyn, H&W - 25-17-01E PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & SE 1/4 Except PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 $716,000

Micek, Glen A. & Annette, Micek, Delvin J. & Debbie J., to Micek, Glen A. & Annette, Micek, Delvin J. & Debbie J. - 26-18-03W NE 1/4 Exceptions in SE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Micek, Alan C. & Lori S. to Micek, Alan C. & Lori S. - Tract of Land in The East 1 Acre of The North 6 1/2 Acre of Outlot 5 Columbus Out Lots of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Cont 0.12 Acres More or Less (Tax Exempt)

Lueschen, Carolyn E. to Lueschen, Kevin L. & Hall, Kristel L. - 29-18-01E PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Vasina, Charles M. & Shirley A. to Vasina, Jess A., Peddicord, Kelly A., Hunzeker, Jill R. - Lot 10 In Block H, Wagner Lakes SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Wilke, Justin F. & Bethany A. to Mazour, Nic E. & Sarah R. - Lot 4 In Block 2, Thiele 2nd SD of Columbus $273,000

Cattau, Lester A. & Mallas, Angela to Johannes, Galyn & Joan - 33-18-01E E 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Cattau, Larry D & Sandra to Johannes, Galyn & Joan - 33-18-01E E 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Wagner, Lynnette M. to Johannes, Galyn & Johannes, Joan - 33-18-01E E 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Cattau, Loren M. & Darlene to Johannes, Galyn & Joan - 33-18-01E E 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Cattau, Leroy R. to Johannes, Galyn & Joan - 33-18-01E E 1/2 SE 1/4 $860,000

Macken, Belinda M. & David L. to It Ain’t Easy Investments LLC - Lots 11 & 12 In Block 12, First Add of Lindsay $70,000

Bender, Richard J. to It Ain’t Easy Investments LLC - Lots 11 & 12 In Block 12, First Add of Lindsay $56,000

Big Red Pub 2 LLC to Macken, Belinda M. & David L., Bender, Richard J. - Lots 11 & 12 In Block 12, First Add of Lindsay (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Brabec, Gregory P., Sgl. to Real Growth, LLC - N 1/2 Of Lot 4, Block 4; Garlows Addition to David City $60,000

Brandenburgh, Christopher C. & Brandenburgh, Joanna J., to Cabela, Stacy J., Johnson, Mandy J., Brandenburgh, Clint C. - 05-16-03 Lot 18, Riverside Meadows 2nd Subdivision; PT

Wells Fargo Bank NA to Grube, Tanya L. - Lot 16 In Block 3, Crestwood Acres Second Add Formerly Crestwood Acres 2nd SD of Columbus Government Lots 1 & 2, PT SE 1/4, Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Happ, Terry & Happ, Sharon, H&W, Melcher, Karen E., Sgl., to Moran, Jacqueline - Lot 22 In Block 4, Lincoln Add of Schuyler $83,000

Jindra, Kenneth & Jindra, Janeen, H&W, to Cinfel, Travis & Cinfel, Mary, H&W - PT Lot G Outlots A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I of Clarkson $140,000

Hernandez, Jose II, Sgl., to MERS (Plains Commerce Bank) - PT Lot 4 In Block 5, Lincoln Add of Schuyler $78,551

Mundil, Richard L., Sgl. to Guenther, Jacqueline - Lot 14 In Block 5, Orig Town of Clarkson $15,000

Chastain, David R., Trustee, Chastain, Mary Lou Rev Trust, to AJK Properties LLC - 35-17-02 PT N 1/2 SW 1/4 $72,000

Benesch, Cody J. to Hernandez, Jose II - PT Lot 4 In Block 5, Lincoln Add of Schuyler $80,000

Rodriguez, Antonio & Rodriguez, Cecilia, H&W, to Castro, Kenneth O. - Lot 1 In Block 40, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $70,000

Hegemann, Bradley J. to Eight 8 Bar & Grill LLC - Lot 4, 5 In Block 7, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)

City of Schuyler Nebraska, Department of Utilities to Valley Drive Properties LLC - Lot 11, 14 In Block 3, Water Tower Sub 2nd Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Village of Howells to Bayer, Jamie C. - Lot 2, 3 In Block 1, Park 2nd Add of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Federal Ag Mortgage Corporation to Yindrick, Todd - 05-14-03 PT NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska

Union Bank & Trust Company to Reznicek, David & Reznicek, Sonya R. - 14-13-01 PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 14, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

