Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - April 2

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Granville Custom Homes Inc. to Arcos, Elder & Mejia, Miriam, H&W - Lot 4 In Block A, Frontier Park Addition of Columbus $315,000

Keiter, Dianne M. to Alcorn, Ronald III - East 49 Feet of Lot 3 In Block 135, Original of Columbus $186,000

Pile, Michael J., Trustee, Pile, Marylin E. Trust, to Ernst, James A. & Rosalind Y., H&W - Lot 16 In Block J, Prairie Lane Third SD of Columbus $350,000

AJLB LLC to WAGER-D LLC - 23-17-01E PT S 1/2 SW 1/4 $530,000

PR Properties LLC to Vankley, Bradley & Katey, H&W - East 40 Feet of Lot 11, In Block 9, Evanlawn Add of Columbus $148,000

Cheloha, Ricky J. & Patricia J., H&W, to Johnson, Randy C. & Nancy K., H&W - West 3 Feet of Lot 2 & All Lot 3 In Block 12, Evanlawn Add of Columbus $130,000

Cheloha, Ricky J. & Patricia J., H&W, to Johnson, Randy C. & Nancy K., H&W - West 3 Feet of Lot 2 & All Lot 3 In Block 12, Evanlawn Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Saltz, Mark H. & Sheila R., H&W, to Johnson, Tammy L. - Lot 4 Except North 20 Feet of The West 124.23 Feet Eagle Wood Lake of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska, Together with Ingress & Egress Across Private Drives $275,000

Smith, Howard A. & Lois C. to Suarez, Luis Paz - PT Lot 14 In Block H, East Park Third Add of Columbus $235,000

Thompson, Justin Charles, Sgl., to Hernandez, Jose B. & Espino Coria, Aurora - Lot 4 In Block A, Flamme First SD of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Except Part Deeded to Platte County Nebraska for An Easement $279,000

Madison, Jennifer & Danny W., W&H, to Baker, Rebecca, Brewington, Debra - Lot 2 In Block 237, Original of Columbus $30,000

Young, Justin H. & Kelly R. to Hansen, Michael T. & Colette L. - PT Lot 53 In Block O, Wagner Lakes SD of Columbus $240,000

Butler County

Johnson, Dale R. to Holley, Brogan D. & Holley, Miranda B. - 08-16-01 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $141,000

Nygren, Laird F. & Nygren, Colleen S., Nygren, Laird F., Co-Trustee, Nygren, Colleen, Co-Trustee to Nygren, Laird & Colleen Joint Trustee - 13-14-03 PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Cook, Robert A. & Cook, Amy, H&W, to Feliciano, Evangelina, Sgl. - Lot 6, Block 30, Original Town of David City $45,000

Johannes, Galyn & Johannes, Joan, H&W, to JAMP Properties, LLC - 21-16-01 S 1/2 NW 1/4 & PT N 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (153.37 Acres) $1,180,000

Colfax County

Midland Land LLC to Cottonwood Valley Land LLC - 23-17-03 PT NE 1/4; 23-17-03 N 1/2 SE 1/4; 23-17-03 PT SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $2,591,000.00Jedlicka, Todd A., Jedlicka, Lois A., to Jedlicka, Todd A., Trustee, Jedlicka, Lois A., Trustee, Jedlicka, Todd A. Rev Trust, Jedlicka, Lois A. Rev Trust - 11-18-02 NE 1/4 NW 1/4, S 1/2 NW 1/4, NE 1/4 SE 1/4; 31-18-03 NE 1/4; 13-18-02 N 1/2 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Neuman, Sally to Oehlrich, Nathan A. & Oehlrich, Tori L. - 23-17-02 W 1/2 NE 1/4, SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $999,000

KMK LLC to Sandy Shore Lake Association - 10-17-03 PT E 1/2 SW 1/4; Lot 7, 8, 12, 20, 21 Sandy Shores First Sub of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

