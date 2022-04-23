PROPERTY TRANSFERS - April 23

Platte County

Lichtenfeld, Erwin E. Jr. & Kristy L., H&W, to Brock, Shawn & Janell, H&W - Lot 16, 17 In Block B, Country Club Shores First SD of Columbus $455,000

Liebschwager, Richard D. & Judith M., H&W, to Padilla, Domingo Sanchez - Lots 1 & 2 And E 1/2 Of Lot 3 Except South 55 Feet of West 20 Feet of E 1/2 Of Lot 3 In Block 8, Evans Add of Columbus $207,000

Kallweit, Leroy M. & Brenda G., H&W, to Krings, Kerry J. - 26-18-01W NW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Providing Rentals LLC to McDonald Jake & Haily, H&W - Lot 7 In Block 6, Swift Fourth Add of Columbus $175,000

Minchow, Kathryn J. & Bradley D. to Minchow, Bradley D. & Kathryn J. - 15-19-01E S 1/2 NW 1/4; 16-19-01E NE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Gellermann, Virgil W. & Coleene M. to Gellermann, Lynn R., Gellermann, Chris D., Eisenhauer Lori D. - Lot 12 In Block C, Becker’s Second Add Formerly Becker’s Second SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Koehler, Craig R., Sgl., to Lopez, Kevin B. Palma - Lot 6 In Block 1, Crestwood Acres First Add Formerly Crestwood Acres of Columbus $220,000

Korth, Kenneth J. & Lauren, H&W, to Tietjens, Nicholas J. - Lot 4 In Block 8, Original of Platte Center $160,000

Sabata, Cory J. & Rachel E., H&W, to McGuire, Geannine, Sgl. -West 44 Ft of Lots 5 & 6 In Block 30, Stevens Add of Columbus, 19-17-01E PT SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $150,000

Liebig-Agostine, Mary A., Trustee, Liebig, Mary A. Trust, to Liebig, Kyle J. & Cathlyn A., H&W - 31-18-01W PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $375,000

Force, Daniel C., Force, Patrick A. & Hun Sook, H&W, to Force, Patrick A. & Hun Sook, H&W - East 66 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 5, Oida Add of Columbus $60,000

Wemhoff, Theodore F. & Cynthia S., H&W, to Andreasen, Bradley D. & Britton L., H&W - 11-18-02W PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $23,000

Masteller, Bruce A. & Constance J. to Korus, Daniel J. & Catherine A. - 21-20-03W PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4 Tract 390 Feet X 671 Feet Containing 6.01 Acres More or Less $130,000

Willis, Ryan & Kimberly D., H&W, to Medina, Alexander Ramirez & Cisneros, Nadia Mora, H&W - 35-17-01E PT NW 1/4 SE 1/4 $85,000

Larson, Robert to Kurpgeweit, Dale & Sheryl, H&W - 34-20-01E NW 1/4 NW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Divis, Carina & Jason, W&H, to Martiatu, Giralda O Barreto, Sgl. & Noriega, Yilena Gabriela, Sgl. - Lot 18 In Block B, Wunderlich Add Formerly Wunderlich SD of Columbus $225,000

Nauenburg, Derek R. & Jennifer A. to Rasmussen, Wayne A., Trustee, Rasmussen, Lisa R., Trustee, Rasmussen, Wayne A. Trust, Rasmussen, Lisa R. Trust - 29-19-04W East 60 Acres of The SE 1/4 $540,000

Butler County

Polacek, Renee A. & Polacek, Paul, H&W, to CJI, LLC - 19-13-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 19, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $597,000

Hildy Properties, LLC to Bouc, Curtis J. & Bouc, Ashley A., H&W - PT Lot 4, Block A; Larry J Sabata 1st Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska; PT Lot 4, Block A; Larry J Sabata 1st Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska; PT Lot 3, Block A; Larry J Sabata 1st Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska $500,000

F. & S. Trenching and Construction, Inc. to F.& S. Trenching and Construction, Inc. - 17-14-04 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 17, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (4.82 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

F. & S. Trenching and Construction, Inc. to F.& S. Trenching and Construction, Inc. - 17-14-04 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 17, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (3.05 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Phillips, Patricia A. to Butler County Health Care Center - The North 25 Feet of Lot 6 & S 1/2 Of Lot 3, Block 13; Miles 5th Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska $145,000

Mach, Logan F. Mach, Brandon A. to Phillips, Patricia A. - The North 25 Feet of Lot 6 & S 1/2 Of Lot 3, Block 13; Miles 5th Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Folken, Charles L. & Folken, Susan K., H&W, to Folken, Justin C. & Folken, Megan J., H&W, - 14-19-02 NW 1/4 $1,302,000

Lingemann, William & Lingemann, Carol, H&W, to Folken, Charles L. & Folken, Susan K., H&W, - 14-19-02 NW 1/4 $1,360,000

Jakub, Sally Jo, to Jakub, Sally J., Jakub, Sally J. Revocable Trust - 35-18-03; 35-18-03; Lot 105 Indian Heights (Replat) 35-18-3 of Rural, Colfax County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Konicek, Joseph R. & Konicek, Toni J. to Wurdeman, Judith A., Konicek, Jane, Konicek, Jane M. - 03-19-03 SE 1/4 $275,000

Peschel, Mary K. to Connealy, Karen N. - Block PT 18, Clarkson 5th Add of Schuyler $50,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0