 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - April 23

  • 0
ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Lichtenfeld, Erwin E. Jr. & Kristy L., H&W, to Brock, Shawn & Janell, H&W - Lot 16, 17 In Block B, Country Club Shores First SD of Columbus $455,000

Liebschwager, Richard D. & Judith M., H&W, to Padilla, Domingo Sanchez - Lots 1 & 2 And E 1/2 Of Lot 3 Except South 55 Feet of West 20 Feet of E 1/2 Of Lot 3 In Block 8, Evans Add of Columbus $207,000

Kallweit, Leroy M. & Brenda G., H&W, to Krings, Kerry J. - 26-18-01W NW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Providing Rentals LLC to McDonald Jake & Haily, H&W - Lot 7 In Block 6, Swift Fourth Add of Columbus $175,000

Minchow, Kathryn J. & Bradley D. to Minchow, Bradley D. & Kathryn J. - 15-19-01E S 1/2 NW 1/4; 16-19-01E NE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Gellermann, Virgil W. & Coleene M. to Gellermann, Lynn R., Gellermann, Chris D., Eisenhauer Lori D. - Lot 12 In Block C, Becker’s Second Add Formerly Becker’s Second SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

People are also reading…

Koehler, Craig R., Sgl., to Lopez, Kevin B. Palma - Lot 6 In Block 1, Crestwood Acres First Add Formerly Crestwood Acres of Columbus $220,000

Korth, Kenneth J. & Lauren, H&W, to Tietjens, Nicholas J. - Lot 4 In Block 8, Original of Platte Center $160,000

Sabata, Cory J. & Rachel E., H&W, to McGuire, Geannine, Sgl. -West 44 Ft of Lots 5 & 6 In Block 30, Stevens Add of Columbus, 19-17-01E PT SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $150,000

Liebig-Agostine, Mary A., Trustee, Liebig, Mary A. Trust, to Liebig, Kyle J. & Cathlyn A., H&W - 31-18-01W PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $375,000

Force, Daniel C., Force, Patrick A. & Hun Sook, H&W, to Force, Patrick A. & Hun Sook, H&W - East 66 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 5, Oida Add of Columbus $60,000

Wemhoff, Theodore F. & Cynthia S., H&W, to Andreasen, Bradley D. & Britton L., H&W - 11-18-02W PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $23,000

Masteller, Bruce A. & Constance J. to Korus, Daniel J. & Catherine A. - 21-20-03W PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4 Tract 390 Feet X 671 Feet Containing 6.01 Acres More or Less $130,000

Willis, Ryan & Kimberly D., H&W, to Medina, Alexander Ramirez & Cisneros, Nadia Mora, H&W - 35-17-01E PT NW 1/4 SE 1/4 $85,000

Larson, Robert to Kurpgeweit, Dale & Sheryl, H&W - 34-20-01E NW 1/4 NW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Divis, Carina & Jason, W&H, to Martiatu, Giralda O Barreto, Sgl. & Noriega, Yilena Gabriela, Sgl. - Lot 18 In Block B, Wunderlich Add Formerly Wunderlich SD of Columbus $225,000

Nauenburg, Derek R. & Jennifer A. to Rasmussen, Wayne A., Trustee, Rasmussen, Lisa R., Trustee, Rasmussen, Wayne A. Trust, Rasmussen, Lisa R. Trust - 29-19-04W East 60 Acres of The SE 1/4 $540,000

Butler County

Polacek, Renee A. & Polacek, Paul, H&W, to CJI, LLC - 19-13-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 19, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $597,000

Hildy Properties, LLC to Bouc, Curtis J. & Bouc, Ashley A., H&W - PT Lot 4, Block A; Larry J Sabata 1st Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska; PT Lot 4, Block A; Larry J Sabata 1st Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska; PT Lot 3, Block A; Larry J Sabata 1st Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska $500,000

F. & S. Trenching and Construction, Inc. to F.& S. Trenching and Construction, Inc. - 17-14-04 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 17, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (4.82 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

F. & S. Trenching and Construction, Inc. to F.& S. Trenching and Construction, Inc. - 17-14-04 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 17, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (3.05 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Phillips, Patricia A. to Butler County Health Care Center - The North 25 Feet of Lot 6 & S 1/2 Of Lot 3, Block 13; Miles 5th Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska $145,000

Mach, Logan F. Mach, Brandon A. to Phillips, Patricia A. - The North 25 Feet of Lot 6 & S 1/2 Of Lot 3, Block 13; Miles 5th Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Folken, Charles L. & Folken, Susan K., H&W, to Folken, Justin C. & Folken, Megan J., H&W, - 14-19-02 NW 1/4 $1,302,000

Lingemann, William & Lingemann, Carol, H&W, to Folken, Charles L. & Folken, Susan K., H&W, - 14-19-02 NW 1/4 $1,360,000

Jakub, Sally Jo, to Jakub, Sally J., Jakub, Sally J. Revocable Trust - 35-18-03; 35-18-03; Lot 105 Indian Heights (Replat) 35-18-3 of Rural, Colfax County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Konicek, Joseph R. & Konicek, Toni J. to Wurdeman, Judith A., Konicek, Jane, Konicek, Jane M. - 03-19-03 SE 1/4 $275,000

Peschel, Mary K. to Connealy, Karen N. - Block PT 18, Clarkson 5th Add of Schuyler $50,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson Lake brewery Canyon Lakes building a reputation

Johnson Lake brewery Canyon Lakes building a reputation

The brewery and restaurant stayed busy through the pandemic and all year long, although business in the summertime typically doubles. Diners can enjoy a different food special each week such as soup or Rocky Mountain oysters. 

Raymond boy leads burgeoning bee business

Raymond boy leads burgeoning bee business

Braxton Bertsch is known on Facebook as the Lil’ Worker B. And with the help of his mom, Jill, his sister Kennedy, and his dad, Thad, he’s the boss of his own beekeeping business.

The importance of libraries

The importance of libraries

There are 116,867 libraries in the United States. Peterborough, New Hampshire, in 1833 funded the first tax-supported public library. The Nebr…

Watch Now: Related Video

Republican Lawmakers in FL Vote to Dissolve Disney's Special District

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News