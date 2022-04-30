 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - April 30

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES

Platte County

Sanne, Brenda M. to Dallman, Chad C. & Dallman, Mindy L., H&W - Lot 1 In Block 126, Original of Columbus $135,000

Baker, Kristine G. to Next Level Home Buyers LLC - S 1/2 Of Lots 5 And 6 In Block 185, Original of Columbus $32,000

Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC to Aparicio, Luis A. Rodriguez & Rodriguez, Elizabeth, H&W - Lot 2 Meadow View Addition of Columbus $309,000

Home 360 Flooring Company LLC to Heibel, Randy & Sharon, H&W - North 82 Feet of Lot 3 In Block 167, Original of Columbus $120,000

Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp to Rosa, Eva Colima De La - East 56 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 181, Original of Columbus $164,000

Bankfirst to 10 County Properties LLC - W 114 Feet of The North 2/3rds Of Lot 3 & The West 114 Feet of The South 1/3 Of Lot 3 In Block 58, Original of Columbus $350,000

Zach, Roy M. to Weeder, Kevin J. & Katie C., H&W - 31-19-03W NE 1/4 SE 1/4 AND PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $772,000

Bankfirst to Trad Properties LLC - West 114 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 58, Original of Columbus $350,000

Roberts, Tyler J. & Stacie L., H&W to Faltys, Neal & Lori, H&W - Lot 6 In Block A, Tallgrass Second Add of Columbus $420,000

PVP Properties LLC to Osorio, Fernando Hernandez & Barrera, Aurora Del Carmen Cruz - Lot 10 In Block C, Shadylake Meadows Subdivision of Columbus $375,000

Gomez, Oscar Armando Garay & Herrera, Nery N. to Garay & Herrera Rentals LLC - Lot 7 In Block 2, Chambers Add of Columbus; Lot 3 In Block 6, Sunset Second Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

S & S Homes Inc. to Turner, Will & Nicole, H&W - Lot 15 In Block A, Lamberts Country Shadows South Subdivision of Columbus $568,000

Dunn, JoJo P. & Jennifer A., H&W, to Wemhoff, Dale T. & Kelly A., H&W - 19-20-01W PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 $400,000

Ferguson Properties Inc. to Dunker, Kenneth J. & Kathleen T., H&W - E 1/2 Of Lot 11 Deerfield Park Townhouse Addition of Columbus $325,000

Wilke, Justin F. & Bethany, to Wilke, Justin F. & Wilke, Bethany - 22-17-01W Tract in Government Lot 1 in PT N 1/2 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Wilke, Walter E. & Arlene J. to Wilke, Justin F. - 22-17-01W Tract of Land in Government Lot 1 In PT N 1/2 NE 1/4 $200,000

Blahak, Susan J. to Heibel, Arthur T., III – 27-18-01E PT N 1/2 NE 1/4 $277,000

Pfeifer, Wade J. & Kayla S., to Pfeifer Addition LLC - 18-20-03W PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $89,000

Parlane, Matthew D. & Kathryn M., H&W, to Coria, Miguel A. Espino & Castanon, Deyanira J., H&W, - Lot 11 In Block 4, Sunset Second Add of Columbus $180,000

Zegar Investment Properties LLC to Zabala, Isaac John & Vazquez Raquel - Lot 6 In Block A, Whispering Springs Addition of Columbus $358,000

Palomino, Johnny Valladares & Gonzalez, Maribel Martin, H&W, to Stone, Nathan A. & Shannon P., H&W - The North 1/2 Of Lot 1 and the North 1/2 of the East 1/2 of Lot 2 In Block 6, Smiths Add of Columbus $105,000

Dicostanzo, Kathryn D. to Brinkler Allan C.M. & Shelby L. - Lot 7 In Block 8, Chambers Add of Columbus $180,000

Perez, Alexander Aguilar & Mas, Madelin Rondon, H&W, to Clavelo, Manuel Sarduy - The West 60 Feet of The East 72 Feet of Lot 3 In Block 2, Oida Add of Columbus $220,000

Goos, R. Michael to Goos, R. Michael, Trustee, Goos, Michael Family Trust - Lot 5 In Block D, Lost Creek Second Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Pinkley, Terry R. to Pinkley, Terry R., Trustee, Pinkley, Terry R. Trust - Lot 7 In Block 253, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Korth, Mark G. & Sally S. to Htoo, Kha - Lot 22 In Block 6, Original of Creston $42,000

AP Acquisitions LLC to Perry, Kurtis V. - Lots 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7 Frontier 2nd Addition of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Dunn, Alec M. & Dunn, Kelsey, H&W to Beringer, Kevin - Lot 6 & The South 25 Feet of Lot 3, Except the West 84 Feet Thereof, Block 6; Miles 2nd Addition to David City $113,000

JK Cosgrove, LLC to Vandenberg, Michael A. & Vandenberg, Amanda C. - 32-14-04 N 1/2 NE 1/4, Less the Railroad Right-Of-Way & SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 32, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $960,500

CTL 1994, LLC to Pedraza Castillo, Gerardo - Lot 8, Block 2; Original Town of David City $47,000

Berglund, Joann L. & Berglund, Ronald W., to Siffring, Kevin K. & Siffring, Rachel A. -27-14-01 W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 27, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $205,440

Faltys, Michael & Faltys, Kelli, H&W, Clark, Sherrie, Faltys, Matthiew Aka Mathieu, Faltys, Nick, Faltys, Marcus, Faltys & Megan, H&W, Faltys, Neal & Lori, H&W, to IOWS, LLC - 03-16-04 N 1/2 NE 1/4, SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Ne, excepting 6.01 Acres, More or Less, Deeded to State of Nebraska & Real Estate Conveyed to Butler County (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Schulenberg, Janet J. to Schulenberg, Kenneth K. - 33-18-02 SE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Faltys, Michael & Faltys, Kelli, H&W, Clark, Sherrie, Faltys, Matthieu, Faltys, Mathieu, Faltys, Nick, Faltys, Marcus & Faltys, Megan, H&W, Faltys, Neal & Faltys, Lori, H&W to IWOS LLC - 25-19-03 SW 1/4 SW 1/4; 25-19-03 NW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Groteluschen, Keith, Grotelsuchen, Keith to Sayers Brothers LLC - 30-19-02 S1/2 NW 1/4 SW 1/4, E1/2 S1/2 S 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Groteluschen, Martha, Groteluschen, Michael, Groteluschen, Micheal to Sayers Brothers LLC - 30-19-02 S1/2 NW 1/4 SW 1/4, E1/2 S1/2 S 1/2 SW 1/4 $266,000

Connealy, Karen N. to Connealy, Karen N., Connealy, Nicole, Connealy, Jodi, Connealy, Brittany, Manley, Megan - Block 18, Clarkson 5th Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

06-16-02 PT N 1/2 NW 1/4 Bolton, Kenneth G. to Bolton, Kenneth G., Benedict, Trina M., Baxa, Trudy J., Thompson, Roxann R. - 06-16-02 PT N 1/2 NW 1/4 (DNS)

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

