 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - April 7

  • 0
ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Colfax County

Midland Land LLC to Cottonwood Valley Land LLC - 23-17-03 PT NE 1/4; 23-17-03 N 1/2 SE 1/4; 23-17-03 PT SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $2,591,000.00Jedlicka, Todd A., Jedlicka, Lois A., to Jedlicka, Todd A., Trustee, Jedlicka, Lois A., Trustee, Jedlicka, Todd A. Rev Trust, Jedlicka, Lois A. Rev Trust - 11-18-02 NE 1/4 NW 1/4, S 1/2 NW 1/4, NE 1/4 SE 1/4; 31-18-03 NE 1/4; 13-18-02 N 1/2 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Neuman, Sally to Oehlrich, Nathan A. & Oehlrich, Tori L. - 23-17-02 W 1/2 NE 1/4, SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $999,000

KMK LLC to Sandy Shore Lake Association - 10-17-03 PT E 1/2 SW 1/4; Lot 7, 8, 12, 20, 21 Sandy Shores First Sub of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cedar apple rust and apple scab

Cedar apple rust and apple scab

Fruit trees will soon bud out. If a tree had a fungal leaf disease last season, and it resulted in severe and early leaf loss, spring is an im…

Teen spring programs

Teen spring programs

The first days of spring have officially begun, which means along with the beautiful weather comes some amazing Teen Programs at the library. …

Watch Now: Related Video

Small expenses you may not notice are draining your budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News