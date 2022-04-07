PROPERTY TRANSFERS - April 7

Colfax County
Midland Land LLC to Cottonwood Valley Land LLC - 23-17-03 PT NE 1/4; 23-17-03 N 1/2 SE 1/4; 23-17-03 PT SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $2,591,000.00Jedlicka, Todd A., Jedlicka, Lois A., to Jedlicka, Todd A., Trustee, Jedlicka, Lois A., Trustee, Jedlicka, Todd A. Rev Trust, Jedlicka, Lois A. Rev Trust - 11-18-02 NE 1/4 NW 1/4, S 1/2 NW 1/4, NE 1/4 SE 1/4; 31-18-03 NE 1/4; 13-18-02 N 1/2 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Neuman, Sally to Oehlrich, Nathan A. & Oehlrich, Tori L. - 23-17-02 W 1/2 NE 1/4, SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $999,000
KMK LLC to Sandy Shore Lake Association - 10-17-03 PT E 1/2 SW 1/4; Lot 7, 8, 12, 20, 21 Sandy Shores First Sub of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
