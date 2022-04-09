PROPERTY TRANSFERS - April 9

Platte County

Brockhaus, Steven T. & Amy J., H&W, to Masteller, Bruce & Constance, H&W - PT Lot 5 Lenny’s Add of Humphrey, Platte County Nebraska, Together with An Easement $455,000

Preister, Kent E. & Patricia R. to Preister, Dale & Nicole - 35-20-04W PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 $27,000

Ernst, Daniel A. & Townsend, Michelle to Ernst, Alfred Patrick - 04-16-01W PT N 1/2 NE 1/4, PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 $30,000

Zimmerer, Gary L. & Janet L., H&W to Harsh, Kenn D. & Jennifer M., H&W - Lot 11 In Block E, Prairie Lane Second SD of Columbus $273,000

Mohrman, Ashley to Beggs, Toni A. - Lot 8 In Block 9, Pearsalls Add of Columbus $185,000

Gronenthal, Megan M., Sgl., to Lemburg, Issac, Sgl. - The West 38 Feet of Lot 10 In Block 11, Gerrards Add of Columbus $145,000

Jelinek, Raymond J. & Nancy R., H&W, to Douglas, Anthony R. - Lot 2 In Block 1, Thiele 2nd SD of Columbus $263,000

Granville Custom Homes Inc. to Wheatley, Guy & Linda L., H&W - West 1/2 Of Lot 1 In Block B, Farm View Subdivision of Columbus $435,000

Nelson, David D. & Dannelly, Diane, H&W, to Flores, Jazmyn & Montero Arizmendi, Jorge, W&H - Lot 2 In Block 1, Sock Add of Columbus $208,000

Tallgrass West LLC to Foreman Lumber Inc - Lot 10 In Block B, Sunset Acres 2nd Subdivision of Columbus $66,000

Reyes, Dariel, Sgl. & De La Cruz, Diana, Sgl. to Hernandez Alonso, Ariel - Lot 20 In Block B, Wunderlich Add Formerly Wunderlich SD of Columbus $180,000

Greiner, Michael C., Sgl. to Anson, Allan & Angela, H&W - Lot 4 In Block 6, Gerrards Add of Columbus $155,000

Keller, Ronald L. & Mary Ann, H&W, to Keller, Gregory L. & Keller, Nichole L. - 19-18-02W W 1/2 NW 1/4 & NW 1/4 SW ¼ $550,000

Szudlo, Joanelle Lynn & Gerald, W&H, to Behlen, Brent & Jaci L., H&W -30-19-01E NE 1/4 NE 1/4 $305,000

Micek, Alan C. & Lori S., H&W to Micek, Glen A. - 26-18-03W NE 1/4 of Section 26-18-3W with Exceptions in the SE1/4 NE1/4 $130,000

Micek, Alan C. & Lori S., H&W, to Micek, Delvin J. - 26-18-03W NE 1/4 of Section 26-18-3W with Exceptions in the SE1/4 NE1/4 $130,000

Ott, Darlene M. & Timmey L., W&H, Siefken Lynn A. & John, W&H, Blocker, Mary Jo & Dan, W&H, to Micek, Glen A., Micek, Delvin J. - 26-18-03W NE 1/4 Of Section 26-18-3W with Exceptions in the SE1/4 NE1/4 $775,000

Micek, Glen Alan & Annette, H&W, to Micek, Alan Charles - TR In East 1 Acre of the North 6 1/2 Acres of Outlot 5 Columbus Out Lots of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Containing 0.12 Acres +/- $108,000

Oborny, Louis J. & Rose Ann, H&W, to Rivas, Joselito Merida & Hernandez, Servanda Vazquez, H&W - West 62 Feet of Lot 5 In Block 181, Original of Columbus $220,000

Kamm, Jeanette J., Sgl., Kamm, James J. & Jerilyn, H&W, Bateman, Jane J., to Wright, Jonathan R. & Wright Delgado, Yesenia N - Lot 8 In Block A, Westgate First SD of Columbus $312,000

Pfeifer, Ronald R. & Margaret S., H&W, Pfeifer, Bryant C. & Kimberly, H&W, to Reyes, Carlos Espiritu - Lot 10 In Block B, Centennial Park 3rd Add of Columbus $225,000

Gwinner, Virginia R. to Bible Baptist Church - Lot 98 And Pt Lot 97 Belmont Add of Columbus $122,000

Flood, Charles M., Sgl., to Young, Justin H. & Kelly R., H&W - Lot 1 In Block N, Wagner Lakes SD of Columbus $465,000

Whitefoot, Rachelle P., to Stock, Ronald E. & Kristin K. - 01-16-02W PT NE 1/4 SW 1/4 $80,000

Cramer, Billy J. Sr. & Joy A., H&W to Ortiz, Jorge Gil & Espinoza, Diana Laura Valencia, H&W - PT Lot 1 In Block A, Cal-Way Meadows Second Add Formerly Cal-Way Meadows 1st SD of Columbus $260,000

Dewyke, Renee M. to Zwick, Justin A. & Danielle M., H&W - Lot 9 In Block C, Becker’s Second Add Formerly Becker’s Second SD of Columbus $160,000

Brown, Burke III & Irina to Byrnes, Samantha & Hawthorne, Dustin - West 73 Feet of Lot 6 In Block A, Torczon SD of Lot 2 Southeast Add of Columbus $315,000

Van Dyke, Dale G., Protected Person & Barbara L., to Willson, Lisa M. - Lot 4 Johannes 2nd SD of Columbus $238,000

Kouma, Lavonne J., Co PR, Wemhoff, Shirley M., Co PR, Paprocki, Leonard F. Estate to Hemmer Land LLC - 14-19-02W E 1/2 NE 1/4 $1,008,00

Butler County

Novacek, Dennis J. & Novacek, Renee C., H&W, to Kment, David J. - 03-16-03 PT W 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (6.05 Acres, More or Less) $35,000

Kobza, Marion J. & Kobza, Betty Lou, H&W, McDonald, Jennifer L. & McDonald, Jim, W&H, Krenk, Barbara A. & Krenk, Michael, W&H, to Kobza, Marion J. Trustee, Kobza, Betty Lou, Trustee, Kobza, Marion J. &P Betty Lou Family Trust - 19-15-04 S 1/2 SE 1/4 & NW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 15-13-04 W 1/2; Section 15, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 16-13-03 S 1/2 N 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 16, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Barcel, Barton J. & Barcel, Paula J. To Gunslingers, L.L.C. - 30-16-01 A Tract Located in Government Lot 1; PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4, Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kuzelka, Loren R. & Kuzelka, Eileen M., H&W, to Kuzelka, Jeffrey A. - 17-14-04 PT NE 1/4; Section 17, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (121.39 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Benes, Gery & Benes, Susan B., H&W, Benes, Luke & Benes, Alice, H&W, to Benes, Luke & Benes, Alice - 10-13-04 PT SE 1/4; Section 10, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Benes, Gery & Benes, Susan B., H&W, Benes, Luke & Benes, Alice, H&W, to Benes, Luke & Benes, Alice - 19-14-02 E 1/2 SW 1/4 & SE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 19, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 19-14-02 NE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 19, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

36-13-04 PT SW 1/4; Section 36, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-13-04 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 36, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska Benes, Gery & Susan B. Benes, H&W, Luke Benes & Benes, Alice, H&W, to Benes, Gery Benes, Susan B. (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Rodriguez, Antonio & Rodriguez, Cecilia, H&W, to Corona, Efrain & Corona, Beatriz, H&W - Lot 6, 7 In Block A, Parkview Add of Schuyler $205,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

