 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - April 9

  • 0
ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Brockhaus, Steven T. & Amy J., H&W, to Masteller, Bruce & Constance, H&W - PT Lot 5 Lenny’s Add of Humphrey, Platte County Nebraska, Together with An Easement $455,000

Preister, Kent E. & Patricia R. to Preister, Dale & Nicole - 35-20-04W PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 $27,000

Ernst, Daniel A. & Townsend, Michelle to Ernst, Alfred Patrick - 04-16-01W PT N 1/2 NE 1/4, PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 $30,000

Zimmerer, Gary L. & Janet L., H&W to Harsh, Kenn D. & Jennifer M., H&W - Lot 11 In Block E, Prairie Lane Second SD of Columbus $273,000

Mohrman, Ashley to Beggs, Toni A. - Lot 8 In Block 9, Pearsalls Add of Columbus $185,000

Gronenthal, Megan M., Sgl., to Lemburg, Issac, Sgl. - The West 38 Feet of Lot 10 In Block 11, Gerrards Add of Columbus $145,000

Jelinek, Raymond J. & Nancy R., H&W, to Douglas, Anthony R. - Lot 2 In Block 1, Thiele 2nd SD of Columbus $263,000

People are also reading…

Granville Custom Homes Inc. to Wheatley, Guy & Linda L., H&W - West 1/2 Of Lot 1 In Block B, Farm View Subdivision of Columbus $435,000

Nelson, David D. & Dannelly, Diane, H&W, to Flores, Jazmyn & Montero Arizmendi, Jorge, W&H - Lot 2 In Block 1, Sock Add of Columbus $208,000

Tallgrass West LLC to Foreman Lumber Inc - Lot 10 In Block B, Sunset Acres 2nd Subdivision of Columbus $66,000

Reyes, Dariel, Sgl. & De La Cruz, Diana, Sgl. to Hernandez Alonso, Ariel - Lot 20 In Block B, Wunderlich Add Formerly Wunderlich SD of Columbus $180,000

Greiner, Michael C., Sgl. to Anson, Allan & Angela, H&W - Lot 4 In Block 6, Gerrards Add of Columbus $155,000

Keller, Ronald L. & Mary Ann, H&W, to Keller, Gregory L. & Keller, Nichole L. - 19-18-02W W 1/2 NW 1/4 & NW 1/4 SW ¼ $550,000

Szudlo, Joanelle Lynn & Gerald, W&H, to Behlen, Brent & Jaci L., H&W -30-19-01E NE 1/4 NE 1/4 $305,000

Micek, Alan C. & Lori S., H&W to Micek, Glen A. - 26-18-03W NE 1/4 of Section 26-18-3W with Exceptions in the SE1/4 NE1/4 $130,000

Micek, Alan C. & Lori S., H&W, to Micek, Delvin J. - 26-18-03W NE 1/4 of Section 26-18-3W with Exceptions in the SE1/4 NE1/4 $130,000

Ott, Darlene M. & Timmey L., W&H, Siefken Lynn A. & John, W&H, Blocker, Mary Jo & Dan, W&H, to Micek, Glen A., Micek, Delvin J. - 26-18-03W NE 1/4 Of Section 26-18-3W with Exceptions in the SE1/4 NE1/4 $775,000

Micek, Glen Alan & Annette, H&W, to Micek, Alan Charles - TR In East 1 Acre of the North 6 1/2 Acres of Outlot 5 Columbus Out Lots of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Containing 0.12 Acres +/- $108,000

Oborny, Louis J. & Rose Ann, H&W, to Rivas, Joselito Merida & Hernandez, Servanda Vazquez, H&W - West 62 Feet of Lot 5 In Block 181, Original of Columbus $220,000

Kamm, Jeanette J., Sgl., Kamm, James J. & Jerilyn, H&W, Bateman, Jane J., to Wright, Jonathan R. & Wright Delgado, Yesenia N - Lot 8 In Block A, Westgate First SD of Columbus $312,000

Pfeifer, Ronald R. & Margaret S., H&W, Pfeifer, Bryant C. & Kimberly, H&W, to Reyes, Carlos Espiritu - Lot 10 In Block B, Centennial Park 3rd Add of Columbus $225,000

Gwinner, Virginia R. to Bible Baptist Church - Lot 98 And Pt Lot 97 Belmont Add of Columbus $122,000

Flood, Charles M., Sgl., to Young, Justin H. & Kelly R., H&W - Lot 1 In Block N, Wagner Lakes SD of Columbus $465,000

Whitefoot, Rachelle P., to Stock, Ronald E. & Kristin K. - 01-16-02W PT NE 1/4 SW 1/4 $80,000

Cramer, Billy J. Sr. & Joy A., H&W to Ortiz, Jorge Gil & Espinoza, Diana Laura Valencia, H&W - PT Lot 1 In Block A, Cal-Way Meadows Second Add Formerly Cal-Way Meadows 1st SD of Columbus $260,000

Dewyke, Renee M. to Zwick, Justin A. & Danielle M., H&W - Lot 9 In Block C, Becker’s Second Add Formerly Becker’s Second SD of Columbus $160,000

Brown, Burke III & Irina to Byrnes, Samantha & Hawthorne, Dustin - West 73 Feet of Lot 6 In Block A, Torczon SD of Lot 2 Southeast Add of Columbus $315,000

Van Dyke, Dale G., Protected Person & Barbara L., to Willson, Lisa M. - Lot 4 Johannes 2nd SD of Columbus $238,000

Kouma, Lavonne J., Co PR, Wemhoff, Shirley M., Co PR, Paprocki, Leonard F. Estate to Hemmer Land LLC - 14-19-02W E 1/2 NE 1/4 $1,008,00

Butler County

Novacek, Dennis J. & Novacek, Renee C., H&W, to Kment, David J. - 03-16-03 PT W 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (6.05 Acres, More or Less) $35,000

Kobza, Marion J. & Kobza, Betty Lou, H&W, McDonald, Jennifer L. & McDonald, Jim, W&H, Krenk, Barbara A. & Krenk, Michael, W&H, to Kobza, Marion J. Trustee, Kobza, Betty Lou, Trustee, Kobza, Marion J. &P Betty Lou Family Trust - 19-15-04 S 1/2 SE 1/4 & NW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 19, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 15-13-04 W 1/2; Section 15, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 16-13-03 S 1/2 N 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 16, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Barcel, Barton J. & Barcel, Paula J. To Gunslingers, L.L.C. - 30-16-01 A Tract Located in Government Lot 1; PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4, Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kuzelka, Loren R. & Kuzelka, Eileen M., H&W, to Kuzelka, Jeffrey A. - 17-14-04 PT NE 1/4; Section 17, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (121.39 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Benes, Gery & Benes, Susan B., H&W, Benes, Luke & Benes, Alice, H&W, to Benes, Luke & Benes, Alice - 10-13-04 PT SE 1/4; Section 10, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Benes, Gery & Benes, Susan B., H&W, Benes, Luke & Benes, Alice, H&W, to Benes, Luke & Benes, Alice - 19-14-02 E 1/2 SW 1/4 & SE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 19, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 19-14-02 NE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 19, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

36-13-04 PT SW 1/4; Section 36, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-13-04 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 36, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska Benes, Gery & Susan B. Benes, H&W, Luke Benes & Benes, Alice, H&W, to Benes, Gery Benes, Susan B. (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Rodriguez, Antonio & Rodriguez, Cecilia, H&W, to Corona, Efrain & Corona, Beatriz, H&W - Lot 6, 7 In Block A, Parkview Add of Schuyler $205,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cedar apple rust and apple scab

Cedar apple rust and apple scab

Fruit trees will soon bud out. If a tree had a fungal leaf disease last season, and it resulted in severe and early leaf loss, spring is an im…

Teen spring programs

Teen spring programs

The first days of spring have officially begun, which means along with the beautiful weather comes some amazing Teen Programs at the library. …

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the Fed Slow Cool Off Inflation?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News