Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - August 13

Columbus Credit Services

Platte County

Home 360 Flooring Company LLC to Kula, Nickolas D. & Ashlyn D., H&W - Lot 8 In Block 7, Sunset Third Add of Columbus $228,000

Birkel, Shayna, Sgl., to Brauner, Austin - Lot 6 And Pt Lot 5 In Block 9, Original of Platte Center $47,000

French, James B., Sgl., to Belt, Delaney B. - Lot 8 In Block 123, Original of Columbus $180,000

Shelby Lumber Company Inc. to Fredickson, Stephen W. & Sandra K., Trustees, Fredrickson, Stephen W. & Sandra K. Family Trust - Lot 78 Estates at Lake Oconee 7th Subdivision of Columbus $110,000

Dominguez, Maria Veronica & Tovar, Cirilo Dominguez, W&H, to Dominguez, Maria Veronica & Tovar, Cirilo Dominguez Lot 4 In Block 2, Crestwood Acres Second Add Formerly Crestwood Acres 2nd SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Ditter, Leroy J. & Dorothy K., H&W, to Blaser, Mary A. - Lot 4 In Block A, Prairie Lane Eighth Add of Columbus $318,000

Nelson, Quentin, Sgl., Nelson-Phillips, Juanita & Phillips, Chuck, W&H, Nelson, Curtis, Nelson, George & Tamara, H&W, Nelson, Marylee, Sgl., Janousek Beckie & Dale, W&H, Nelson Shane to TBM Family LLC - Lot 11 In Block 11, Evanlawn Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC to Alarcon, Victor A. Chavez & Garcia, Alejandra Chavez, H&W - Lot 6 Meadow View Addition of Columbus $319,000

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Granville Custom Homes Inc. - Lot 1, 2, 3, 4 In Block A, Meadow Ridge Ninth Add of Columbus, Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 In Block B, Meadow Ridge Ninth Add of Columbus, Lot 1, 2, 3 In Block C, Meadow Ridge Ninth Add of Columbus $600,000

Wiese, Larry J. & Jodi, H&W, Ternus, Joyce D. & Glenn, W&H, Wiese, Dennis I., Sgl., Wiese, Henry R. & Tiffany, H&W, to Wiese, David J. & Delores M., H&W - Lot 9, 10, 11 In Block 6, Hope Add of Lindsay (Tax Exempt)

Wiese, Russell F. & Cindy, H&W, to Wiese, David J. & Delores M., H&W - Lot 9, 10, 11 In Block 6, Hope Add of Lindsay (Tax Exempt)

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Buckley, Christopher & Sara, H&W - Lot 1 In Block B, Sunset Acres 2nd Subdivision of Columbus $742,000

Buchhammer, Kelly R., Schmidt, Andrew J. & Stephanie A., H&W, to Martensen, Joey M., Sgl., & Lawhon, Kayla, Sgl. - Lot 4 In Block N, East 2nd Add of Monroe $155,000

Quinn, Michael J. & Jeanne M., H&W, to Christo, Michaela L. - Lot 8, 9 In Block C, Rodehorst Hills 2nd SD of Columbus $512,000

Williams, Matthew & Kraft, Samantha, H&W, to Izaguirre, Yonni B., Sgl. & Monarrez, Fatima, Sgl. - Lot 3 In Block B, Park Place 7th Addition of Columbus $375,000

Stock, Raymond J. & Julianne E., H&W to Stock, Raymond J. & Julianne E., H&W - 11-19-04W E 1/2 SW 1/4, 14-19-04W NW 1/4 NW 1/4 & SE 1/4 NW 1/4, 27-19-04W N 1/2 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

KW Investments LLC to BR Columbus 1 LLC - Pt Lot 1 In Block A, SD of West Park Fifth Add of Columbus $760,000

Hernandez, Veronica & Cruz, Yhosvany, W&H, to Engelbert, Eugene A. & Janice C., H&W - Lot 13 In Block 3, Swift Second Add of Columbus $170,000

Ahlers, Patricia A., Sgl., to Fusselman, Randall R. - Lot 8 In Block 246, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Charipar, Darlene M. to Charipar, Darlene M., Trustee, Charipar, Darlene M. Trust - 02-20-01E S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 & E1/2 SE1/4 & East 69 Acres of E1/2 NW1/4 & N1/2 NE1/4 & N1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Evans, Roger & Renae, H&W, to Brown, Jason L. & Kristina J., H&W - Lot 12 In Block C, Centennial Park First Add of Columbus $228,000

Joes Feeder Supply Inc. to 2071 Industrial Properties LLC - Lot 6 In Block 3, Columbus Industrial Site SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Vogt, Damon & Stacey, H&W, to Wagner, Cody M., Sgl., & Oborny, Jenna L., Sgl. - Lot 3 In Block 65, Original of Columbus $155,000

Andreasen, Larry F. & Jean M., H&W, to Christman, Kevin & Jennie, H&W - 26-19-04W PT E 1/2 SE 1/4 $20,000

Fjell, Sara J., Sgl., to Peters, Jacob - Lot 7 In Block 13, Phillips Third Add of Columbus $193,000

Penas, Linda E., Sgl., to Wilkins, Jacob & Paige, H&W - Lot 5 In Block B, Wiese Add Formerly Wiese SD of Columbus $285,000

McMillan Rentals LLC to Wemhoff, Maison, Sgl., & Schulz, Maddisen, Sgl. - Lot 8 In Block 142, Original of Columbus $212,000

Butler County

Dobesh, Mary C. & Dobesh, Thomas J., MC, Nichols, Kaye M. & Nichols, James, MC, to Hummel, Kyler S., Sgl. - Lots 19, 20 & 21, Block 4; Original Town of Brainard $130,000

Hotovy, Ronald D. & Hotovy, Katherine J., H&W, to Hotovy, Kevin N. - 04-14-03 NE 1/4; Section 4, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $576,250

Cooker, Mike to Cooker, Mike - Lot 1; Carol Annes Corner 1st Addition to Dwight (Tax Exempt)

Jakub, Lyle R. & Jakub, Pami J. Aka Pam, H&W, to LPJ Farms, LLC - 26-15-04 N 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 26, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Shoemaker, Olivia C., Sgl., to Polacek, Matthias, Sgl. - Lot 9, Block 5; Littys 2nd Addition to David City $60,000

Weber, Christopher A. & Weber, Leannedra L., H&W, to Sasse, Zachery S. - Lot 6; Hoshers Addition to Bellwood $202,000

Colfax County

Faltys, Debra Kay, Healy, Susan R., & Healy, Robert M., W&H, Zima, Scott G., to Legler, Luetta R. & Legler, Paul A. - Lot 8 In Block B, Northview Add Replat of Schuyler $340,000

Kroeger Management LLC to Kroeger Investment LLC - PT Lot 1, 2, 3 In Block 80, Orig Town of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Mullenhoff, Carolee, Sgl., to McMullin, Michael J. & McMullin, Sandra K., H&W - 19-20-02 PT NE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Friesen, Jason N. & Friesen, Aubrie, H&W, to Mateos, Leslie Garcia - Lot 1 In Block D, Parkview Add of Schuyler $258,000

Miller, Andrew P. & Miller, Carie C., H&W, to Vrooman, Cheryl - 30-18-04 PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 $124,000

Brichacek, Stanley J. & Brichacek, Sandra A., H&W, to Brichacek, Stanley J., Trustee, Brichacek, Sandra A., Trustee, Brichacek, Stanley J. And Sandra A. Living Trust - 15-19-03 E1/2 W 1/2 SE 1/4, 27-19-03 SE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Charipar, Darlene M., Sgl., to Charipar, Darlene, Trustee, Charipar, Darlene M. Trust - 08-20-02 E 1/2 NW 1/4, PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4, SW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

