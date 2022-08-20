 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - August 20

  • 0
Columbus Credit Services

Platte County

Cattau, Larry D. & Sandra, H&W, to Cattau, Lester A. & Mallas, Angela, H&W - South 44 Feet of The West 56 Feet of Lot 3 & South 44 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 18, Becher Place Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Cattau, Leroy R., Sgl., to Cattau, Lester A. & Mallas, Angela, H&W - South 44 Feet of The West 56 Feet of Lot 3 & South 44 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 18, Becher Place Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Wagner, Lynnette M., Cattau, Loren M. & Darlene, H&W, Cattau, Lester A. & Mallas, Angela, H&W, to Cattau, Lester A. & Mallas, Angela, H&W - South 44 Feet of The West 56 Feet of Lot 3 & South 44 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 18, Becher Place Add of Columbus $136,000

SLP Properties LLC to Delgado, Jose A. Dominguez, Sgl. - Lot 8 In Block 19, Stevens Add of Columbus $134,000

People are also reading…

Coulter, Wade J., Sgl., to Villalpando, Jose A. - Lot 6 In Block 2, Hockenbergers Add of Columbus $165,000

Diaz, Leonardo Fabian & Torres, Maria D. Galarza, H&W, to Brandt, Nathan & Gonzalez, Jacqueline - The West 56 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 174, Original of Columbus $195,000

Home 360 Flooring Company LLC to Hein, Kyle & Felicia, H&W - 18-18-01E PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 Tract 375.52 Feet X 290.00 Feet $255,000

Wiese, Darren D., Sgl., to Lusche, Dei & Shonka-Lusche, Conner, W&H - Lot 3 In Block D, Prairie Lane Fourth Add of Columbus $325,000

Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC to Czapla, Bill & Denise - The East 5.00 Feet of Lot 10 In Block 10, Original of Duncan $1,000

Thompson, Casey R., to Thompson, Terance C. - 11-20-03W PT SW 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Miksch, Margaret M., Sgl., to Turner, Scott D., Sgl. & Shoemaker, Olivia Caron, Sgl. - Lot 1 In Block 1, Original of Platte Center $155,000

Pfeifer Addition LLC to Klassen, Alex A. & Amber R., H&W - Lots 3 & 4 In Block 2, Arrowhead Ridge Add of Lindsay $40,000

Jaster, Bernadette A., Sgl., to Jaster, Chase R. - Lot 1 In Block A, West Meadows SD of Columbus $293,000

Gerhold Inc. to Langan, Jeff & Danielle, H&W - Lot 31 Eagle Wood Lake Phase 3 Of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with Rights of Ingress and Egress $67,000

Balesteri, Dustin & Meagan M., H&W, to Tiaden, Maureen L. - Lots 22, 23, 24 & 25 In Block G, East Add of Monroe $166,000

Oakwood Apartments Limited Partnership to Harvest Development AVL LLC - Lot 5, 6, 7, 8 In Block C, Wallin SD (of Randall 2nd Add Columbus) of Columbus $1,675,000

Jackson, Jeanette M., to Jackson, Jeanette M., Trustee, Jackson, Jeanette M. Trust - Lot 3 In Block A, Brunken Add Formerly Brunken SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Settje, Michael L. & Cindy S., H&W, to Settje, Alex & Settje, Paige, H&W - 10-20-01E PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Devin A., Jakub, Madisyn, Jakub, Cassidy, to Jakub, Deven A. - 12-13-03 PT North 1/2 Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 3 East Butler County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Devin A., Jakub, Madisyn, Jakub, Cassidy to Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Deven A. - 12-13-03 PT NW 1/4 Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 3 East Butler County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Devin A., Jakub, Madisyn, Jakub, Cassidy, to Jakub, Deven A., Jakub, Cassidy - 12-13-03 PT NE 1/4 Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 3 East Butler County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Devin A., Jakub, Madisyn, Jakub, Cassidy, to Jakub, Dallen W. - 12-13-03 PT NE 1/4 Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 3 East Butler County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kaspar, Norman L., Sgl., to Morbach, Daniel J. & Morbach, Diane A., MC - LOT 2 & N 1/2 Of Lot 3, Block 12; David City Land and Lot Addition to David City $253,000

Dietrich, Donald E. & Dietrich, Bernice, H&W, to Dietrich, Chad M. - Lots 13, 14 & 15, Block 3; Original Town of Octavia (Tax Exempt)

Hamilton, Linda K., Sgl., Hamilton, Tristana A., to Fountain, Jaymison, Sgl. - East 45 Feet of Lots 16, 17 & 18, Block 19; Original Town of David City $15,000

Sypal, Daniel J. & Sypal, Janet M., H&W, to JB Schmid, L.L.C. - A Parcel Located in Lot 8; DC Land & Lot Suburban Lots Addition to David City $60,000

Wachal, Connie K. to Wachal, Andrew - 35-16-03 PT N 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Walter, James B., Sgl., to Jedlicka, Nathan J. Aka Nathaniel J., Sgl. - E 1/2 Of Lots 4, 5 & 6, Block 2; North Brainard Addition to Brainard $26,000

Colfax County

Moore, Keith J., Sgl., to Del Millanadame, Concepcion, Sgl., & Andel, Ryan J., Sr., Sgl., - Block 5, Sumner & Wright Add of Schuyler $1,000

Eisenmann, Kenneth D. & Eisenmann, Janet L., H&W, to Eisenmann, Kenneth D. & Eisenmann, Janet L. - 32-20-02 E 1/2 SW 1/4, PT W 1/2 SW 1/4, 33-20-02 SE 1/4 SW 1/4, 32-20-02 W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Franzluebbers, David & Franzluebbers, Luann, H&W, to Franzluebbers, David & Franzluebbers, Luann - 24-20-04 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Anderson, William R., Aka-Anderson, Robert & Anderson, Kimberly S., H&W, to Anderson, William R. & Anderson, Kimberly S. - 25-20-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Sobota, Jonathon D. & Sobota, Cherie R., H&W, to Eikmeier, Luke & Eikmeier, Amy, H&W - 10-19-04 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 $325,000

Welch, Claudia M., to Velez, Irene & Velez Peralta, Oscar, W&H - Lot 3, 4 In Block 9, North Schuyler of Schuyler $170,000

McMullin, Michael J. & McMullin, Sandra K., H&W, to Fischer, Cole & Fischer, Justine, H&W - 19-20-02 PT NE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Bahns, Darrell A. & Bahns, Laura A., H&W, to Leigh Fire Protection District - PT Lot 9 Warehouse Lots of Leigh $2,000

Bel Fury Investment Group LLC to Hollatz, Richard & Hollatz, Deanna, H&W - PT Lot 7 Western Trust and Security Co Add of Leigh $92,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blister beetles and grasshoppers

Blister beetles and grasshoppers

Grasshoppers and blister beetles are appearing in gardens. These two insects have a connection and grasshoppers thrive in dry weather so this …

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can break free if your parents have bad money habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News