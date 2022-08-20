PROPERTY TRANSFERS - August 20

Platte County

Cattau, Larry D. & Sandra, H&W, to Cattau, Lester A. & Mallas, Angela, H&W - South 44 Feet of The West 56 Feet of Lot 3 & South 44 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 18, Becher Place Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Cattau, Leroy R., Sgl., to Cattau, Lester A. & Mallas, Angela, H&W - South 44 Feet of The West 56 Feet of Lot 3 & South 44 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 18, Becher Place Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Wagner, Lynnette M., Cattau, Loren M. & Darlene, H&W, Cattau, Lester A. & Mallas, Angela, H&W, to Cattau, Lester A. & Mallas, Angela, H&W - South 44 Feet of The West 56 Feet of Lot 3 & South 44 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 18, Becher Place Add of Columbus $136,000

SLP Properties LLC to Delgado, Jose A. Dominguez, Sgl. - Lot 8 In Block 19, Stevens Add of Columbus $134,000

Coulter, Wade J., Sgl., to Villalpando, Jose A. - Lot 6 In Block 2, Hockenbergers Add of Columbus $165,000

Diaz, Leonardo Fabian & Torres, Maria D. Galarza, H&W, to Brandt, Nathan & Gonzalez, Jacqueline - The West 56 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 174, Original of Columbus $195,000

Home 360 Flooring Company LLC to Hein, Kyle & Felicia, H&W - 18-18-01E PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 Tract 375.52 Feet X 290.00 Feet $255,000

Wiese, Darren D., Sgl., to Lusche, Dei & Shonka-Lusche, Conner, W&H - Lot 3 In Block D, Prairie Lane Fourth Add of Columbus $325,000

Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC to Czapla, Bill & Denise - The East 5.00 Feet of Lot 10 In Block 10, Original of Duncan $1,000

Thompson, Casey R., to Thompson, Terance C. - 11-20-03W PT SW 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Miksch, Margaret M., Sgl., to Turner, Scott D., Sgl. & Shoemaker, Olivia Caron, Sgl. - Lot 1 In Block 1, Original of Platte Center $155,000

Pfeifer Addition LLC to Klassen, Alex A. & Amber R., H&W - Lots 3 & 4 In Block 2, Arrowhead Ridge Add of Lindsay $40,000

Jaster, Bernadette A., Sgl., to Jaster, Chase R. - Lot 1 In Block A, West Meadows SD of Columbus $293,000

Gerhold Inc. to Langan, Jeff & Danielle, H&W - Lot 31 Eagle Wood Lake Phase 3 Of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with Rights of Ingress and Egress $67,000

Balesteri, Dustin & Meagan M., H&W, to Tiaden, Maureen L. - Lots 22, 23, 24 & 25 In Block G, East Add of Monroe $166,000

Oakwood Apartments Limited Partnership to Harvest Development AVL LLC - Lot 5, 6, 7, 8 In Block C, Wallin SD (of Randall 2nd Add Columbus) of Columbus $1,675,000

Jackson, Jeanette M., to Jackson, Jeanette M., Trustee, Jackson, Jeanette M. Trust - Lot 3 In Block A, Brunken Add Formerly Brunken SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Settje, Michael L. & Cindy S., H&W, to Settje, Alex & Settje, Paige, H&W - 10-20-01E PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Devin A., Jakub, Madisyn, Jakub, Cassidy, to Jakub, Deven A. - 12-13-03 PT North 1/2 Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 3 East Butler County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Devin A., Jakub, Madisyn, Jakub, Cassidy to Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Deven A. - 12-13-03 PT NW 1/4 Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 3 East Butler County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Devin A., Jakub, Madisyn, Jakub, Cassidy, to Jakub, Deven A., Jakub, Cassidy - 12-13-03 PT NE 1/4 Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 3 East Butler County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Devin A., Jakub, Madisyn, Jakub, Cassidy, to Jakub, Dallen W. - 12-13-03 PT NE 1/4 Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 3 East Butler County Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kaspar, Norman L., Sgl., to Morbach, Daniel J. & Morbach, Diane A., MC - LOT 2 & N 1/2 Of Lot 3, Block 12; David City Land and Lot Addition to David City $253,000

Dietrich, Donald E. & Dietrich, Bernice, H&W, to Dietrich, Chad M. - Lots 13, 14 & 15, Block 3; Original Town of Octavia (Tax Exempt)

Hamilton, Linda K., Sgl., Hamilton, Tristana A., to Fountain, Jaymison, Sgl. - East 45 Feet of Lots 16, 17 & 18, Block 19; Original Town of David City $15,000

Sypal, Daniel J. & Sypal, Janet M., H&W, to JB Schmid, L.L.C. - A Parcel Located in Lot 8; DC Land & Lot Suburban Lots Addition to David City $60,000

Wachal, Connie K. to Wachal, Andrew - 35-16-03 PT N 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Walter, James B., Sgl., to Jedlicka, Nathan J. Aka Nathaniel J., Sgl. - E 1/2 Of Lots 4, 5 & 6, Block 2; North Brainard Addition to Brainard $26,000

Colfax County

Moore, Keith J., Sgl., to Del Millanadame, Concepcion, Sgl., & Andel, Ryan J., Sr., Sgl., - Block 5, Sumner & Wright Add of Schuyler $1,000

Eisenmann, Kenneth D. & Eisenmann, Janet L., H&W, to Eisenmann, Kenneth D. & Eisenmann, Janet L. - 32-20-02 E 1/2 SW 1/4, PT W 1/2 SW 1/4, 33-20-02 SE 1/4 SW 1/4, 32-20-02 W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Franzluebbers, David & Franzluebbers, Luann, H&W, to Franzluebbers, David & Franzluebbers, Luann - 24-20-04 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Anderson, William R., Aka-Anderson, Robert & Anderson, Kimberly S., H&W, to Anderson, William R. & Anderson, Kimberly S. - 25-20-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Sobota, Jonathon D. & Sobota, Cherie R., H&W, to Eikmeier, Luke & Eikmeier, Amy, H&W - 10-19-04 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 $325,000

Welch, Claudia M., to Velez, Irene & Velez Peralta, Oscar, W&H - Lot 3, 4 In Block 9, North Schuyler of Schuyler $170,000

McMullin, Michael J. & McMullin, Sandra K., H&W, to Fischer, Cole & Fischer, Justine, H&W - 19-20-02 PT NE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Bahns, Darrell A. & Bahns, Laura A., H&W, to Leigh Fire Protection District - PT Lot 9 Warehouse Lots of Leigh $2,000

Bel Fury Investment Group LLC to Hollatz, Richard & Hollatz, Deanna, H&W - PT Lot 7 Western Trust and Security Co Add of Leigh $92,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services