Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - August 27

Columbus Credit Services

Platte County

CORRECTION FROM 8-18-22 PRB: Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC to Czapla, Bill & Denise - The East 5.00 Feet of Lot 10 In Block 10, Original of Duncan $1

Mercer, Mark A. & Marjorie L., H&W, to Sucha, Chad K. & Irene S., H&W - Lot 6 In Block B, Meadows Second SD of Columbus $395,000

Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC to Putnam, Miles D. & Natasha J., H&W - East 1/2 of Lot 9 & Lot 10 Except East 5.00 Feet of Lot 10 In Block 10, Original of Duncan $309,000

Four N Corporation to Shinaut, Gregory L. & Donna M., Trustees, Shinaut, Gregory & Donna Trust - PT Lot 102, In Whitetail Lake Sixth Subdivision of Columbus $83.000

Gehring, Steven J. & Cynthia A., H&W, to Gehring, Steven J. & Cynthia A., H&W - 05-18-01W North 20 Acres of The S1/2 NE1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Ritter, Dennis L. & Connie V., H&W, to Carlson, Alan D. & Joyce A., H&W - Lot 13 In Block B, Fairview Add of Columbus $265,000

Jarvis, Jeffrey D. & Karla M., H&W, to Diaz, Leonardo F. & Torres, Maria D. Galarza, H&W - East 5.0 Feet of Lot 6, & All Lot 7 Except East 35 Feet in Block D, Air Vista Add Formerly Air Vista SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Jarvis, William D., Jr. & Loralie R., H&W, to Diaz, Leonardo F. & Torres, Maria D. Galarza, H&W - East 5.0 Feet Lot 6, And All Lot 7 Except East 35 Feet, In Block D, Air Vista Add Formerly Air Vista SD of Columbus $140,000

Rogers, Leo L., Sgl., to Home 360 Flooring Company LLC - Lot 1 In Block 7, Pearsalls Add of Columbus $55,000

Milbourn, Susanne Rae, Sgl., to Leffler, Clinton & Jessica, H&W - Lot 3 Valley View Second SD of Columbus $365,000

Eisenmenger Development LLC to Eisenmenger, Randal T. & Laura L., H&W - Lot 3 Lenny’s Add of Humphrey $60,000

Reichmuth, Bryan J. & Lori A., H&W, Reichmuth, Brent & Kelli, H&W, Reichmuth, Bryan J., POA, Reichmuth, Alvin G., Reichmuth, Bryan J., Trustee, Reichmuth, Alvin G. Trust to Reichmuth, Brent & Kelli, H&W - 09-20-01W Tract 362.00 Feet X 481.00 Feet in Part NW 1/4 NE 1/4 $18,000

Butler County

Orozco, Wilfredo Aka Orozco, Clemente & Marroquin, Vilma G. Aka Marroquin Ortega, MC, to Ortega, Mauricio & Escobar, Teresa, H&W - Lots 9 & 12, Block 4; Littys 1st Addition to David City $54,000

Kastl, Theodore L. to Kastl, Theodore J., Kastl, Jaymes M.,Kastl, Paul W. - 25-15-04 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Cooker, Mike, Sgl., to Wright, Gary E. - Lot 1; Carol Annes Corner 1st Addition to Village of Dwight $286,000

Hlavac, Lori A. & Hlavac, Kevin, MC, Kovar, Victoria S. & Kovar, Doug, MC, Armstrong, Jean M., Sgl., Armstrong, Michael L. & Armstrong, Kathy, MC, Armstrong, Thomas J., Sgl., Armstrong, Lawrence D., Sgl. to Morbach, Joseph, Sgl. - E 1/2 Of Lot 5, Block 6; Miles 1st Addition To David City $184,000

Dewispelare, Michael G. & Dewispelare, Betty A., H&W, Dewispelare, Wilma M., Sgl., to Dewispelare, Troy W., Sgl. - 22-16-03 PT E 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Franzluebbers, Donald G., Aka-Franzluebbers, Donald & Franzluebbers, Lori I Aka-Franzluebbers, Lori, to Franzluebbers, Donald G. & Franzluebbers, Lori I. - 24-20-04 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4, 11-20-04 PT NW 1/4 SE 1/4, PT S 1/2 SE 1/4, 30-20-04 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Stanley, Taylor - Lot 11 In Block 20, Orig Town of Clarkson $31,000

Carballo, Milton & Sotelo, Beatriz, H&W, to Alvarez, Justo Velasquez - Pt Lot 1, 3 In Block 7, Lincoln Add of Schuyler, Lot 10 Woods Brothers 1st Add Block A of Schuyler $247,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

