PROPERTY TRANSFERS - August 6

Platte County
Pfeifer Addition LLC to Wegener, Brian & Micaela - Lot 2 In Block 1, Arrowhead Ridge Add of Lindsay $55,000
Culp, Alex J., Sgl., to Perez, Jorge E. - Lot 7 In Block 185, Original of Columbus $107,000
Habitat for Humanity of Columbus NE Inc to Garcia, Kelly E. - Lot 2 In Block A, New Hope 2nd Subdivision of Columbus $225,000
Granados, Carlos Ernesto, Sgl., to Caamano, Mario Corrales & Navarro, Lazara Perez, H&W - North 88 Feet of Lot 1 and the North 88 Feet of the East 6 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 45, Original of Columbus $175,000
Jarecki, Thomas D. & Cheryl A., H&W, to Jarecki, Wayne T. & Jenna J., H&W - 32-20-03W PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Harsh, Jennifer Marie & Kenn, W&H, to Lawrence, Rachel B. & Andrew W., W&H - Lot 15 In Block 3, Swift Second Add of Columbus $185,000
Wieser, Kenneth M. & Judith A., H&W, to Wieser, Carla, Moore, Michelle, Wieser, Matthew, Suyker Ann - Lots 5, 6 & 7 In Block 4, Evans Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)
Hoppe, Jared & Rachel E., H&W, to Kraft, Samantha & Williams, Matthew - Lot 94 Tract 1 Christophers Cove Fourth Add of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with Land Immediately in Front of Said Lot $470,000
Lopez, Rosario & Fernando to Tarnick, Nicholas J. - 14-17-01E PT S 1/2 SW 1/4 Also Described as Tract 2 Lot 2 Block D Country Mobile Villa First Addition as Shown on Survey $40,000
Jones, Steven E. & Gloria Jeanne, H&W, to Jones, Steven E., Co-Trustee, Jones, G. Jeanne, Co-Trustee, Jones, Steven E. & G. Jeanne Trust - Lot 7 In Block C, Viking View SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)
Garbers, Roger W. & Peggy M., H&W, to Oborny, Todd - The West 2/3rds of Lot 6 In Block 95, Original of Columbus $35,000
Nichols, Brandon M. & Riley L., H&W, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp - S 1/2 Of Lots 1 & 2 In Block 153, Original of Columbus $171,000
Butler County
Mulligan, Janet M. & Mulligan, Duane P., W&H, to Shonka, Amy L. & Shonka, Gregg W., W&H, Zimmer, Lawrence G. & Zimmer, Cynthia J., H&W - 35-16-01 NW 1/4 & N 1/2 SW 1/4, Less 5.12 Acres, More or Less; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $680,085
Zimmer, Lawrence G. & Zimmer, Cynthia J., H&W, to Mulligan, Janet M., Shonka, Amy L. - 16-16-02 NE 1/4; Section 16, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $680,085
Salazar, Jerry S., Sgl., to Gumm, Cameron & Gumm, Nicole, H&W - 13-16-01 Lot 8, Bow String Lake 2nd Addition, PT NE 1/4, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $57,250
Heiser, Douglas D., Sgl., to Heiser, Megan A., Sgl., & Pelan, Todd A., Sgl. - 19-13-04 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 19, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $350,000
Bongers, Ernest M. & Bongers, Katherine E., H&W, to Bongers, Katherine E., Trustee, Bongers, Katherine E. Revocable Trust - Lots 3 & 4, Block 10; McAlvins Addition to Brainard, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Frahm, Gerald J., Frahm & Bonnie M., H&W, Mauro, Karen M., Sgl., Frahm, Marian L., Sgl., Faris, Jody M. & Faris, Kris, W&H, From, Betsy M. & From, Joseph B., W&H, to Anderson, Ian J., Sgl. - 34-15-02 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 34, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $20,986
Hlavac, Kevin & Hlavac, Lori, MC, Bell, Claudia, Sgl., Glock, Annette & Glock, Bruce, MC, Kenkel, Paula M. & Kenkel, Steve, MC, Lopez, Barbara, Lopez Velasco, Marco Antonio, MC, Saalfeld, Vanessa, Sgl., Saafeld, Nathan, Sgl., to Poulas, Roger, Sgl. - Lot 2 And Pt Lot 3, Block 14; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $170,000
Dadabo, Jessica L., Sgl. & Pickett, Jason, Sgl., to Carnes, Kyle T. & Carnes, Jennifer, H&W - Lot 4, Block 11; Original Town of David City $125,000Cottonwood Valley Farms, LLC to H-KO Farms, LLC - 11-16-01 The South 587 feet of the S 1/2 SW 1/4 except the South 461.00 feet of the West 683.00 Feet of the SW 1/4; Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 35-16-02 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-16-02 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $31,000
Pittman, Paul A. to H-KO Farms, LLC - 11-16-01 The South 587 Feet of the S 1/2 SW 1/4 except the South 461.00 Feet of the West 683.00 Feet of the SW 1/4; Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 35-16-02 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-16-02 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $584,000
Pittman Hough Farms, LLC to Pittman, Paul A. - 11-16-01 The South 587 Feet of the S 1/2 SW 1/4 except the South 461.00 Feet of the West 683.00 Feet of the SW 1/4; Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 35-16-02 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-16-02 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Cottonwood Valley Farms, LLC to Pittman Hough Farms, LLC - 11-16-01 The South 587 Feet of the S 1/2 SW 1/4 except the South 461.00 Feet of the West 683.00 Feet of the SW 1/4; Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 35-16-02 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-16-02 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $570,000.00
Hanson, Jerry L. & Hanson, Susan M., H&W, to Kaup, Mitchell & Raya-Kaup, Lucia, H&W - 05-16-03 Lot 6, Riverside Meadows 1st Subdivision; PT Government Lots 1 & 2, PT SE 1/4, Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $92,000.00
Meister, Gary J. & Meister, Kimberly S., H&W, to Meister, Bryan K. & Meister, Jennifer A., H&W - 01-15-01 PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 1, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (2.45 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)
Zimmer, Lawrence G. & Zimmer, Cynthia J., H&W, to Zimmer, Lawrence G. & Zimmer, Cynthia J. - 35-16-01 NW 1/4 & N 1/2 SW 1/4, Less 5.12 Acres, More or Less; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Anderson, Jill S., Sgl., to Happ, Mikhail, Sgl. - Lots 2 & 3, Block 2; David City Land and Lot Addition to David City $250,000
Hough Brothers Limited Partnership, Ltd to Cottonwood Valley Farms, LLC - 35-16-02 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-16-02 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 07-16-02 E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $534,910
Giesler, James R., Trustee, Giesler, Jill M., Trustee, Giesler, James R. Revocable Trust, Giesler, Jill M. Revocable Trust to Emeigh, Benjamin & Emeigh, April, H&W - 11-16-01 Lot 6, Brandenburgh Lakes; PT NE 1/4, Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $135,000
Colfax County
Littelman, Roger & Littelman, Margean, H&W, to Graybill, Kaylee - Lot 3 And Pt Lot 2 Roubinek Add of Clarkson $75,000
Nelson, Quentin, Sgl., Nelson-Phillips, Juanita & Phillips, Chuck, W&H, Nelson, Curtis, Nelson, George, Nelson & Tamara, Nelson, H&W, Shane, Nelson, Marylee, Sgl., Janousek, Beckie & Janousek, Dale, W&H to TBM Family LLC - Pt Lot 5, 6 In Block 3, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler, Block Pt 115, Clarkson 3rd Add of Schuyler, Lot 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 And Pt Lot 12 In Block 25, Orig Town of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)
Dowd Grain Company Inc. to Shelby Lumber Company Inc. - Lot 1 In Block A, North Park 1st Add of Schuyler $24,000
