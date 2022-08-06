PROPERTY TRANSFERS - August 6

Platte County

Pfeifer Addition LLC to Wegener, Brian & Micaela - Lot 2 In Block 1, Arrowhead Ridge Add of Lindsay $55,000

Culp, Alex J., Sgl., to Perez, Jorge E. - Lot 7 In Block 185, Original of Columbus $107,000

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus NE Inc to Garcia, Kelly E. - Lot 2 In Block A, New Hope 2nd Subdivision of Columbus $225,000

Granados, Carlos Ernesto, Sgl., to Caamano, Mario Corrales & Navarro, Lazara Perez, H&W - North 88 Feet of Lot 1 and the North 88 Feet of the East 6 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 45, Original of Columbus $175,000

Jarecki, Thomas D. & Cheryl A., H&W, to Jarecki, Wayne T. & Jenna J., H&W - 32-20-03W PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Harsh, Jennifer Marie & Kenn, W&H, to Lawrence, Rachel B. & Andrew W., W&H - Lot 15 In Block 3, Swift Second Add of Columbus $185,000

Wieser, Kenneth M. & Judith A., H&W, to Wieser, Carla, Moore, Michelle, Wieser, Matthew, Suyker Ann - Lots 5, 6 & 7 In Block 4, Evans Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Hoppe, Jared & Rachel E., H&W, to Kraft, Samantha & Williams, Matthew - Lot 94 Tract 1 Christophers Cove Fourth Add of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with Land Immediately in Front of Said Lot $470,000

Lopez, Rosario & Fernando to Tarnick, Nicholas J. - 14-17-01E PT S 1/2 SW 1/4 Also Described as Tract 2 Lot 2 Block D Country Mobile Villa First Addition as Shown on Survey $40,000

Jones, Steven E. & Gloria Jeanne, H&W, to Jones, Steven E., Co-Trustee, Jones, G. Jeanne, Co-Trustee, Jones, Steven E. & G. Jeanne Trust - Lot 7 In Block C, Viking View SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Garbers, Roger W. & Peggy M., H&W, to Oborny, Todd - The West 2/3rds of Lot 6 In Block 95, Original of Columbus $35,000

Nichols, Brandon M. & Riley L., H&W, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp - S 1/2 Of Lots 1 & 2 In Block 153, Original of Columbus $171,000

Butler County

Mulligan, Janet M. & Mulligan, Duane P., W&H, to Shonka, Amy L. & Shonka, Gregg W., W&H, Zimmer, Lawrence G. & Zimmer, Cynthia J., H&W - 35-16-01 NW 1/4 & N 1/2 SW 1/4, Less 5.12 Acres, More or Less; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $680,085

Zimmer, Lawrence G. & Zimmer, Cynthia J., H&W, to Mulligan, Janet M., Shonka, Amy L. - 16-16-02 NE 1/4; Section 16, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $680,085

Salazar, Jerry S., Sgl., to Gumm, Cameron & Gumm, Nicole, H&W - 13-16-01 Lot 8, Bow String Lake 2nd Addition, PT NE 1/4, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $57,250

Heiser, Douglas D., Sgl., to Heiser, Megan A., Sgl., & Pelan, Todd A., Sgl. - 19-13-04 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 19, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $350,000

Bongers, Ernest M. & Bongers, Katherine E., H&W, to Bongers, Katherine E., Trustee, Bongers, Katherine E. Revocable Trust - Lots 3 & 4, Block 10; McAlvins Addition to Brainard, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Frahm, Gerald J., Frahm & Bonnie M., H&W, Mauro, Karen M., Sgl., Frahm, Marian L., Sgl., Faris, Jody M. & Faris, Kris, W&H, From, Betsy M. & From, Joseph B., W&H, to Anderson, Ian J., Sgl. - 34-15-02 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 34, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $20,986

Hlavac, Kevin & Hlavac, Lori, MC, Bell, Claudia, Sgl., Glock, Annette & Glock, Bruce, MC, Kenkel, Paula M. & Kenkel, Steve, MC, Lopez, Barbara, Lopez Velasco, Marco Antonio, MC, Saalfeld, Vanessa, Sgl., Saafeld, Nathan, Sgl., to Poulas, Roger, Sgl. - Lot 2 And Pt Lot 3, Block 14; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $170,000

Dadabo, Jessica L., Sgl. & Pickett, Jason, Sgl., to Carnes, Kyle T. & Carnes, Jennifer, H&W - Lot 4, Block 11; Original Town of David City $125,000Cottonwood Valley Farms, LLC to H-KO Farms, LLC - 11-16-01 The South 587 feet of the S 1/2 SW 1/4 except the South 461.00 feet of the West 683.00 Feet of the SW 1/4; Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 35-16-02 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-16-02 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $31,000

Pittman, Paul A. to H-KO Farms, LLC - 11-16-01 The South 587 Feet of the S 1/2 SW 1/4 except the South 461.00 Feet of the West 683.00 Feet of the SW 1/4; Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 35-16-02 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-16-02 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $584,000

Pittman Hough Farms, LLC to Pittman, Paul A. - 11-16-01 The South 587 Feet of the S 1/2 SW 1/4 except the South 461.00 Feet of the West 683.00 Feet of the SW 1/4; Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 35-16-02 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-16-02 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Cottonwood Valley Farms, LLC to Pittman Hough Farms, LLC - 11-16-01 The South 587 Feet of the S 1/2 SW 1/4 except the South 461.00 Feet of the West 683.00 Feet of the SW 1/4; Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 35-16-02 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-16-02 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $570,000.00

Hanson, Jerry L. & Hanson, Susan M., H&W, to Kaup, Mitchell & Raya-Kaup, Lucia, H&W - 05-16-03 Lot 6, Riverside Meadows 1st Subdivision; PT Government Lots 1 & 2, PT SE 1/4, Section 5, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $92,000.00

Meister, Gary J. & Meister, Kimberly S., H&W, to Meister, Bryan K. & Meister, Jennifer A., H&W - 01-15-01 PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 1, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (2.45 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Zimmer, Lawrence G. & Zimmer, Cynthia J., H&W, to Zimmer, Lawrence G. & Zimmer, Cynthia J. - 35-16-01 NW 1/4 & N 1/2 SW 1/4, Less 5.12 Acres, More or Less; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Anderson, Jill S., Sgl., to Happ, Mikhail, Sgl. - Lots 2 & 3, Block 2; David City Land and Lot Addition to David City $250,000

Hough Brothers Limited Partnership, Ltd to Cottonwood Valley Farms, LLC - 35-16-02 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 36-16-02 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 07-16-02 E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $534,910

Giesler, James R., Trustee, Giesler, Jill M., Trustee, Giesler, James R. Revocable Trust, Giesler, Jill M. Revocable Trust to Emeigh, Benjamin & Emeigh, April, H&W - 11-16-01 Lot 6, Brandenburgh Lakes; PT NE 1/4, Section 11, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $135,000

Colfax County

Littelman, Roger & Littelman, Margean, H&W, to Graybill, Kaylee - Lot 3 And Pt Lot 2 Roubinek Add of Clarkson $75,000

Nelson, Quentin, Sgl., Nelson-Phillips, Juanita & Phillips, Chuck, W&H, Nelson, Curtis, Nelson, George, Nelson & Tamara, Nelson, H&W, Shane, Nelson, Marylee, Sgl., Janousek, Beckie & Janousek, Dale, W&H to TBM Family LLC - Pt Lot 5, 6 In Block 3, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler, Block Pt 115, Clarkson 3rd Add of Schuyler, Lot 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 And Pt Lot 12 In Block 25, Orig Town of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Dowd Grain Company Inc. to Shelby Lumber Company Inc. - Lot 1 In Block A, North Park 1st Add of Schuyler $24,000

