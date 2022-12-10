PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 10

Platte County

Foreman Properties LLC to Shirk Management LLC - Lot 1 In Block A, West Oak Add of Columbus $450,000

Behle, Brian & Jill, H&W, to Johnston, Brandon - 26-18-01W PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $41,000

Deckert, Dan L., Sgl., to T HAENF LLC - East 90 Feet of Lot 2 In Block A, Wiese Add Formerly Wiese Sd of Columbus $156,000

Marino, Norma E. Sgl., to Nunez, William Canals, Sgl., & Escofet, Taymara Reyes, Sgl., - West 79.0 Feet of Lot 10 In Block A, Air Vista Add Formerly Air Vista Sd of Columbus $225,000

Lambert Acres LLC to Bruegger, Jeff & Marie, H&W - Lot 1 Lamberts Acres Second Ad of Columbus $42,000

Platte Valley Playhouse Foundation to Columbus in Action Inc West 44 Feet of Lot 7 & East 6 Feet of Lot 6 Except the West 6 Inches of The South 117 Feet of East 6 Feet of Lot 6 In Block 59, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Christensen, Timothy, Sgl., to Moreno, Carlos & Ana, MC Lot 5 In Block K, North Park First Add of Columbus $225,000

Van Essen, Tanya Lynn, fka Yanya Lynn Tuls, to Podliska, Nicholas J. & Amber Louise - Lot 5 In Block B, Lost Creek Third Addition of Columbus $399,000

Podliska, Nicholas J. & Amber Louise, to Martinez, Celso, Sgl. Lot 8 In Block B, Centennial Park 3rd Add of Columbus $220,000

Curry Brothers Inc to NSW LLC - 15-17-01E PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tract 520.00 Feet X 200.00 Feet) $1,000,000

Brant, Aaron D. & Sarah A., MC, to Meza, Danilo Gomez, Sgl. - Lot 7 In Block C, Mahood Add of Columbus $205,000

Reese, Harold L. & Linda F., H&W, to Reeder, Riley P. Pt Lot 1, 2 In Block 1, Hicks Add and All That Part of Osborn Street, Village of Monroe $150,000

Garnett, Derek J. & Jessica F., H&W, to Wilson, Larry D., Jr. Lot 13 In Block D, Boettcher Add of Columbus $175,000

Kershaw, Scott A., Sgl., to Field, Blaine P. & Heidi, H&W Lot 6 In Block 176, Original of Columbus $80,000

Hoefelman, Jared M. & Molly, MC, to Luedtke, Cody J., Sgl. Lot 7 In Block 1, Robison’s 1st Add of Humphrey $254,000

J.L.O. Properties LLC to J.L.O. Properties LLC - Lot 6 In Block 197, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Eisenmenger Development LLC to Sack, Andrew G. & Jaime L., H&W, - Lot 5 Elaine’s Addition of Humphrey $36,000

Rinkol, Kenneth L. & Michelle L., MC, to Castro, Kenneth O., Sgl. - Lot 16 In Block E, Osborn Westlawn Sixth Add of Columbus $221,000

Smith, Larry W. & Sheryl, MC, Reilly, Ronald L., Sgl., to Platte County, Nebraska - 27-17-01W PT N 1/2 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Fleetwood, Susan, Trustee, Gdowski, Richard F. Trust, Fleetwood, Susan, Successor Trustee, Gdowski, Mary L. Trust to Swierczek, Brett & Kimberly, - Lot 9 Behlen Lake Ann SD of Columbus $465,000

Beiermann, Alan J., Trustee, Beiermann, Norma Jean Trust, Beiermann, Alan J., Trustee, Beiermann, Alfred T. Trust to Beller, Glenn & Lori, H&W - 04-20-03W W 1/2 SE 1/4 $990,000.00

Beiermann, Alan J., Trustee, Beiermann, Norma Jean Trust, Beiermann, Alan J., Trustee, Beiermann, Alfred T. Trust to Beller, Jack V. - 04-20-03W E 1/2 SE 1/4 $990,000

Schafer, Gary T., Trustee, Schafer, Gary T. Trust to Villalpando, Ilda - Lt 2 In Blk 188, Orig of Columbus $210,000

Hamernik, Debora L., Successor Trustee, Hamernik, Betty L. Trust, to Platte County, Nebraska - 27-17-01W PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Richter, Deborah S. & Richter, Michael C., MC, Marsh, Janelle L. & Marsh, Robert, MC, Rees Kathleen & M. Rees, Ronald, MC, to Bartunek, Terrence & Bartunek, Linda, MC, Bartunek, Mitchell & Bartunek, Heather, MC - 29-16-04 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $518,000

Coufal, John M. & Coufal, Maureen J., MC, to Coufal, Jeremy J. & Coufal, Angela M., MC - 23-15-02 PT N 1/2 SW 1/4; Sec 23, Township 15 N, Range 2 E, Butler Co, Nebraska $94,320

Healy, Susan R. & Healy, Robert, W&H, Faltys, Debra K., Zima, Scott to Zima Farms, LLC - 35-17-04 PT W 1/2 NE 1/4 & NW 1/4 SE 1/4; Sec 35, Township 17 N, Range 4 E, Butler Co, Nebraska, 22-16-04 N 1/2 SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Sect22, Township 16 N, Range 4 E, Butler Co, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Ernst, Martin J. & Ernst, April R., H&W, Smejkal, Jason & Smejkal, Leah D., H&W, to 4 Walls, LLC - Lots 1, 4 & 5, Blk 22; Original Town of David City, Lts 8, 9 & 12, Blk 22; Original Town of David City $90,000

Fountain, Braden, Sgl., to Sieck, Brenda & Sieck, Barrett, MC N 1/2 of Lt 10 & All of Lt 7, Blk 12; David City Land and Lt Addn to David City $190,000

McPhillips, Marc A. & McPhillips, Elizabeth G., H&W, to Keller, Deven & Keller, Gracie, H&W - Lots 1, 4 & 5, Block 40; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $150,000

From, Roland J. & From, Beverly A., H&W, to From, Gerilynn A., Trustee, From, Gerilynn A. Trust - 24-14-01 N 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 24, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

From, Gerilynn A., Trustee, From, Gerliynn A. Revocable Trust to From, Roland J. & From, Beverly A., H&W 3-14-01 S 1/2 SE 1/4 & SE 1/4 SW 1/4; Sec13, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $190,000

Ratkovec, Lonnie J. & Ratkovec, Marianne M., H&W, to Ratkovec, Shane A., Sgl. - E 1/2 Of Lots 1, 4 & 5, Block 5; East David City Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)

Stull, Holly L. & Stull, Corey M., W&H, to Dobesh, Gerald, Sgl., - Pt Vacated Block 12; Original Town of Ulysses, Butler Co, Nebraska, Including Pt of Vacated 2nd St; 28-13-02 Pt Ne 1/4; Sec 28, Township 13 N, Range 2 E, Butler Co, Nebraska; 28-13-02 Part Vacated 1st Street Lying the Far SE Corner of The Vacated 1st St Measuring 33 Ft By 66 Ft; Sec 28, Township 13 N, Range 2 E, Butler Co, Nebraska $52,140

Schmid, Dick A. & Schmid, Janice A., MC, to Palencia Rivas, Guadalupe, dba Palencia Trucking - 24-15-02 PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $30,000

Colfax County

No warranty deeds.

Polk County

Southwest Building Inc to Scott J. Jensen & Cindy A. Jensen, H&W - Tax Lot “D” in the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4 SE1/4) of Section Seventeen (17), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range Two (2) West of the 6th P.M., a part of the City of Osceola, in Polk County, Nebraska $38,000

Hayden S. Fowler, Sgl., to Patricia A. Widga - Lot One (1), Block Two (2), Netsell's Sub-Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $10,000

Lott LLC, to David P. Lott, LLC - An undivided one-half interest in and to the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SE1/4 NW1/4); an undivided one-half interest in and to the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (W1/2 NE1/4 NW14); and an undivided one-half interest in and to the West Half of the Northwest Quarter (W1/2 NW1/4) EXCEPT Irregular Tract Number 1, all in Section One (1). Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Two (2) West of the 6th P.M., in Polk County, Nebraska; and An undivided one-half interest in and to the North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N14 SW1/) and an undivided one-half interest in and to the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4 SW1/4), all in Section Thirty-six (36), Township fourteen (14) North, Range Two (2) West of the 6th P.M., in Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Brendan Beyer and Jessica Beyer, H&W, to Jacob T. Hopwood A tract of land described as follows: Commencing at a point 210 feet West and 463 feet and 3 inches South of the Northeast corner of Section 16, Township 14 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $118,000

Rodney D. Gaedeke & Joan K. Gaedeke, H&W, to Chad P. Gaedeke, Kari K. Gaedeke and Bradley D. Gaedeke - A tract of land described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the W1/2 SE1/4 of Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 3 West of the 6th P.M., in Polk County, Nebraska

(Tax Exempt)

Carlos Moreno and Ana E. Moreno, MC, to Brandee M. Reiser and Tyson A. Reiser, MC - Lot 4 and the E 1/2 of Lot 5, Block 3, Matter’s Addition to Shelby, Polk County, Nebraska $155,000

Diane J. Moravec and Allen J. Moravec, MC, to Safe Harbour EAT - XXXVI, L.L.C. - Parcel 1: The North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N1/ SW1/4) of Section Thirty-One (31), Township Fifteen (15) North, Range One (1) West of the 6th P.M. in Polk County, Nebraska and Parcel 2: The Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section Thirty-One (31), Township Fifteen (15) North, Range One (1) West of the 6th P.M. in Polk County, Nebraska, with exception $740,000

