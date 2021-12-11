PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 11

Platte County

Donna J Shreve, Trustee of the Donna J Shreve Revocable Trust, to Lost Creek Meadows LLC – Lot 2, Ryan Long Subdiv, a minor Subdiv of Lots 1 & 2, Blk A, Briarwood Townhouse 4th Addn, City of Cols $300,000.00

Juan C & Christina Amparo Prado, H&W, to Diego A Torres – Lot 18, Johannes 1st Subdiv, located in SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E $245,000.00

Susan J Aerni n/k/a Susan J Held, sgl, to Miguel A Toainga a/k/a Miguel Angel Toainga – Lot 8, Blk 2, Swift Addn, City of Cols $180,000.00

Cailan L Shotkoski, sgl, to Seth Albert, sgl & Holly Hull, sgl – Lot 4, Blk 10, Evanlawn Addn, City of Cols $156,000.00

Linda L Fuchs, sgl, to Linda L Fuchs, Trustee of the Linda L Fuchs Trust – Part of Lot 13, Blk 2, Siefken Addn, City of Cols & Part of N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 36-17-1W (Tax Exempt)

Pamela K Hain, sgl, to Hector Bonachea Serrano & Anabel Castillo, H&W – Lot 11, Blk C, Westlawn 5th Addn, City of Cols $217,000.00

Adamy Real Estate LLC to NECO Country MHP LLC – Part of W1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 E1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 14-17-1E $3,080,000.00

Garnet M Goedeken, unmarried, to Tall Grass West LLC – Part of W1/2 NW1/4 E1/2 NW1/4 N1/2 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 18-18-1E $855,000.00

Lance Lehr, unmarried, to J.L.O. Properties LLC – Lot 8, Blk 4, Pearsall’s Addn, City of Cols $95,000.00

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Judith A Soullierea, sgl – Part of Lot 2, Blk B, Farm View Addn, City of Cols $389,000.00

Lynn R Blaser, sgl, to Jon E & Vicki L Stopak, H&W – Part of Sec 15-17-2W $185,000.00

Butler County

Thomas P Owens III & Penny J Owens a/k/a Penny Jo Owens f/k/a Penny Dufek, H&W, to David D & Tara K Stava, married and Patrick R & Kelly J Stava, married – Each an undivided ½ interest in Part of W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 2-14-4E $705,000.00

Donald McLaughlin, Successor Trustee of the McLaughlin Family Trust, to Mark R & Willow A Holoubek, H&W – W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 18-15-3E $102,000.00

Metzner Family Partnership Ltd to Joseph B & Laura K Holoubek, H&W – N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 8-14-4E $176,000.00

Metzner Family Partnership Ltd to Mark R & Willow A Holoubek, H&W – N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 8-14-4E $182,000.00

Jerry L & Norma A Hofpar, H&W, to Mountain Tower & Land LLC – SW1/4 Sec 2-13-4E $68,000.00

Colfax County

Leonard L Bednar to Leonard Ladislav Bednar, Emma Pinzon Bednar & Philip Leonard Bednar, Trustee of the Bednar Family Revocable Trust – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 16-17-3E (Tax Exempt)

Home 360 Flooring Co LLC to Mitchell S Cathey – Lot 1, Tasa Addn, a replat of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 & 7, Blk 7, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh $175,000.00

Daniel J Kampschneider, Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Kampschneider, deceased, to Donna & Larry L Kreikemeier, W&H – NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 11-20-4E $17,000.00

Marilyn A & Richard Murlowski, W&H, to David D & Kimberly J Eisenmann, H&W – NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 32-20-2E & SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 33-20-2E $640,000.00

Dale T Zoucha, sgl, to Virginia K Schmidt; Daniel R Zoucha; Jane M Wachal; Mary L Zadow & Troy M Zoucha – Each an undivided 1/6 interest in W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 31-17-2E; E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 30-17-3E; Part of NW1/4 Sec 29-17-3E; NE1/4 Sec 29-17-3E; S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 31-17-3E & Part of SW1/4 Sec 31-17-3E $401,000.00

Richard A Glodowski, sgl & Nicole L Lutz, sgl, to Richard A Glodowski – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 24-18-4E (Tax Exempt)

