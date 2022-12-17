 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 17

  • 0
Columbus Credit Services

Platte County

Hadaway, David M. & Melodee R., H&W, to Junquera Yosvany Miranda & Bargmann, Kaitlin N., H&W - Lot 1 In Block 2, Roberts Add of Platte Center $140,000

Frese, Kent M. & Jacquelyn M., H&W, to Frese, Michael R. & Jennifer E., H&W - 24-19-01W PT S 1/2 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Frese, Kent M. & Jacquelyn M., H&W, to Frese, Eric R. & Ashley A., H&W - 24-19-01W PT S 1/2 NW 1/4 & PT NE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Bakenhus, Edward A. & Shay L., H&W, to Bakenhus, Macy J. - 11-18-01W A Tract Located in Part W1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 & E1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4, Together with Easement (Tax Exempt)

Bakenhus, Edward A. & Shay L., to Bakenhus, Levi A. - 07-18-01E NE 1/4 NE 1/4, 08-18-01E NW 1/4 NW 1/4, 11-18-01W PT E 1/2 SW 1/4 & W 1/2 SW 1/4 & PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 & SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

People are also reading…

Preister, Craig J. & Becky S., H&W, to Preister, Kent E., Trustee, Preister, Kent E. Trust, Preister, Patricia R., Trustee, Preister, Patricia R. Trust - 22-20-04W SE 1/4 $657,000

Fischer, Claudia J., Sgl., to Hoefelman, Jared M. & Molly K., H&W - Lot 4 In Block 9, Ottis 4th Add of Humphrey $170,000

Want, Sylvia D., to Romo, Isaura Diaz - The S 1/2 Lots 1, 2 & 3 In Block 9, Pearsalls Add of Columbus $96,000.

Weber, Dean E. & Barbara Jo, H&W, to Groteluschen, Todd & Sara, H&W - Lot 14 In Block 2, Original of Creston $14,000

Dreifurst, Stephen J. & Jody, H&W, Lusche, Tonja M. & Vince, W&H, Busse, Lori A. & Kevin, W&H, Alt, Kimberly Dreifurst, Stephen J. & Jody, H&W, Lusche, Tonja M. & Vince, W&H, Busse, Lori A. & Kevin, W&H, Alt, Kimberly S. & Gerald, W&H, Szelag Angela K., Sgl., Szelag, Corey J., Sgl., to Dreifurst, Brian S. & Mccombs, Krystal A. - North 3/4 Of Lot 4 In Block C, Wilken Acres Add Formerly Wilken Acres of Columbus $220,000

Butler County

Zakrzewski, Nicholas E., Sgl., to Zakrzewski, Steven & Zakrzewski, Carolyn, H&W - 13-16-01 Lot 7, Bow String Lake 2nd Addition; PT NE 1/4, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $56,000

Miller, Elizabeth W. & Miller, Frederick C., MC, to Ratkovec, Shane A., Sgl., & Gregory, Malorie N., Sgl. - 07-14-03 PT NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 7, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $365,000

H-Ko Farms, LLC to Gray, Thomas R. & Gray, Judy K., - 35-17-01 A Tract in Government Lot 4 & Accretion Thereto; Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 02-16-01 A Tract in Government Lots 4 & 5 & Accretion Thereto: Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (71.00 Acres, More or Less) $325,000

Rathje, Joyce O., to Rathje, Joyce O., Trustee, Rathje, Joyce O. Trust - Lots 1 & 2, Block 13; Original Town of Rising City, Butler County, Nebraska, 22-14-01 PT NE 1/4; Section 22, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 05-13-01 SE 1/4; Section 5, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Montag, Paul M., Sgl., to Abel, Jeremy W. & Abel, Amy J., H&W - Lot 6, The S 1/2 of Lot 3 & The North 35 Feet of Lot 7, Block 14; Original Town of David City $73,350

Colfax County

Kallweit, Marcy M., Sgl., to Klug, Gregory J. & Klug, Sharon K., H&W - 08-17-02 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 $8,000

Nance County

Betsy Nore, MP, to BNT, LLC - 06-17-06 PT NE 1/4, PT S 1/2 SW 1/4 AND N 1/2, PT S 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Assess trees for pruning needs

Assess trees for pruning needs

Early to midwinter is not the best time to prune shade trees, but it is a great time to assess trees for pruning needs. Without leaves on tree…

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - November 26

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - November 26

Platte CountyLander Enterprises LLC to B2W Enterprise LLC—West Half Lot 4 And All Lot 5 In Block 5, Highland Park Add of Columbus $150,000

Watch Now: Related Video

What millennials and gen-z’ers need to know in order to buy a home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News