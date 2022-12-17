PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 17

Platte County

Hadaway, David M. & Melodee R., H&W, to Junquera Yosvany Miranda & Bargmann, Kaitlin N., H&W - Lot 1 In Block 2, Roberts Add of Platte Center $140,000

Frese, Kent M. & Jacquelyn M., H&W, to Frese, Michael R. & Jennifer E., H&W - 24-19-01W PT S 1/2 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Frese, Kent M. & Jacquelyn M., H&W, to Frese, Eric R. & Ashley A., H&W - 24-19-01W PT S 1/2 NW 1/4 & PT NE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Bakenhus, Edward A. & Shay L., H&W, to Bakenhus, Macy J. - 11-18-01W A Tract Located in Part W1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 & E1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4, Together with Easement (Tax Exempt)

Bakenhus, Edward A. & Shay L., to Bakenhus, Levi A. - 07-18-01E NE 1/4 NE 1/4, 08-18-01E NW 1/4 NW 1/4, 11-18-01W PT E 1/2 SW 1/4 & W 1/2 SW 1/4 & PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 & SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Preister, Craig J. & Becky S., H&W, to Preister, Kent E., Trustee, Preister, Kent E. Trust, Preister, Patricia R., Trustee, Preister, Patricia R. Trust - 22-20-04W SE 1/4 $657,000

Fischer, Claudia J., Sgl., to Hoefelman, Jared M. & Molly K., H&W - Lot 4 In Block 9, Ottis 4th Add of Humphrey $170,000

Want, Sylvia D., to Romo, Isaura Diaz - The S 1/2 Lots 1, 2 & 3 In Block 9, Pearsalls Add of Columbus $96,000.

Weber, Dean E. & Barbara Jo, H&W, to Groteluschen, Todd & Sara, H&W - Lot 14 In Block 2, Original of Creston $14,000

Dreifurst, Stephen J. & Jody, H&W, Lusche, Tonja M. & Vince, W&H, Busse, Lori A. & Kevin, W&H, Alt, Kimberly Dreifurst, Stephen J. & Jody, H&W, Lusche, Tonja M. & Vince, W&H, Busse, Lori A. & Kevin, W&H, Alt, Kimberly S. & Gerald, W&H, Szelag Angela K., Sgl., Szelag, Corey J., Sgl., to Dreifurst, Brian S. & Mccombs, Krystal A. - North 3/4 Of Lot 4 In Block C, Wilken Acres Add Formerly Wilken Acres of Columbus $220,000

Butler County

Zakrzewski, Nicholas E., Sgl., to Zakrzewski, Steven & Zakrzewski, Carolyn, H&W - 13-16-01 Lot 7, Bow String Lake 2nd Addition; PT NE 1/4, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $56,000

Miller, Elizabeth W. & Miller, Frederick C., MC, to Ratkovec, Shane A., Sgl., & Gregory, Malorie N., Sgl. - 07-14-03 PT NE 1/4 & PT E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 7, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $365,000

H-Ko Farms, LLC to Gray, Thomas R. & Gray, Judy K., - 35-17-01 A Tract in Government Lot 4 & Accretion Thereto; Section 35, Township 17 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 02-16-01 A Tract in Government Lots 4 & 5 & Accretion Thereto: Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (71.00 Acres, More or Less) $325,000

Rathje, Joyce O., to Rathje, Joyce O., Trustee, Rathje, Joyce O. Trust - Lots 1 & 2, Block 13; Original Town of Rising City, Butler County, Nebraska, 22-14-01 PT NE 1/4; Section 22, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 05-13-01 SE 1/4; Section 5, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Montag, Paul M., Sgl., to Abel, Jeremy W. & Abel, Amy J., H&W - Lot 6, The S 1/2 of Lot 3 & The North 35 Feet of Lot 7, Block 14; Original Town of David City $73,350

Colfax County

Kallweit, Marcy M., Sgl., to Klug, Gregory J. & Klug, Sharon K., H&W - 08-17-02 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 $8,000

Nance County

Betsy Nore, MP, to BNT, LLC - 06-17-06 PT NE 1/4, PT S 1/2 SW 1/4 AND N 1/2, PT S 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services