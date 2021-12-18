PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 18

Platte County

M&M Hanson Properties LLC to Jerome R & Janice F Sock, H&W – Lot 1, Blk A, Sunside 2nd Subdiv, a replat of Lots 7 & 8 and Part of Lot 9, Sunside Subdiv, City of Cols & Part of SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E $345,000.

Gary L & Janet L Zimmerer, H&W, to Pine Street Works LLC – Part of Lots 8 & 10, All of Lot 9, Blk 7, Village of Lindsay $177,000.

Collin E Moser, sgl, to Audelina Morales Vasquez – Lot 4, Blk 2, Swift Addn, City of Cols $160,000

Elite Wealth Management LLC to Matthew E & Sarah A Lindberg, H&W – Lot 1, Henry’s Subdiv, an administrative Subdiv of Lots 10 & 11, Meadow Ridge 2nd Addn, City of Cols $265,000

Sylvia B Christensen, sgl by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Steven L Christensen, to Monica N Garcia – Lot 1, Blk K, Westlawn 7th Addn, City of Cols $175,000.

Raymond F Mihulka III & Melinda Kay Green, H&W, to Fermin Cazares Jr & Soleda Cazares, H&W – Part of Lot 5, Blk D, East Park 2nd Addn, City of Cols $205,000.

Gregg A & Nancy J Baker, H&W, to Heartland Athletic Club & Wellness LLC – Part of Lot 12, Blk A, Randall 3rd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt)

Eric & Jaime Reichmuth, H&W, to John L & Rebecca L Reichmuth – Part of NE1/4 Sec 17-20-3W (Tax Exempt)

Laura L Kearns f/k/a Laura L Maldanodo, sgl, to Marvin G & Kimberly K Konz, H&W – SW1/4 Sec 2-17-3W $173,000.

Raquel Vasallo Diaz & Rafael Moreno-Cancio, W&H, to Jose Jahen – Part of Lot 1, Blk 99, Original City of Cols $131,000.

Kathleen T & Kenneth Dunker, W&H, to Dean C & Ronda S Wojcik – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 21-20-4W $680,000.

CMF Properties LLC to Conrado & Gema Silva, H&W – Part of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 2, Pearsall’s Addn, City of Cols $140,000.

Butler County

Michael P & Rebecca J Covalt, H&W, to Michael P & Rebecca J Covalt, Trustees of the Michael & Rebecca Covalt Living Trust – S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 11-16-2E & Part of S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 12-16-2E (Tax Exempt)

R Allen Covault & Anna C Nolan, H&W, to The Nolan Covault Foundation – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 29-16-3E & Part of SW1/4 Sec 20-16-3E $1,136,000

Brett & Patricia Boye, H&W, to Matthew G & Joni Borho, H&W – SE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 1-16-1E $290,000

David L Tomcak, sgl; Timothy & Nancy Jo Tomcak, married; Mary Beth Tomcak, sgl; Leroy J & Christine Tomcak, married; Daniel R & Judith Tomcak, married and Aaron & Heather Tomcak, married, to Clifton Joseph Goff, sgl – Part of W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 24-17-4E $532,000

Rogge Engineering Inc to MH- Lancaster LLC – SW1/4 Sec 35-15-1E $1,495,000.00

Colfax County

Zachary E & Cailey R Noonan, H&W, to Paulina Medina – Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk 4, M.B. Hoxie’s Addn, City of Schuyler $167,000

Denise K Miller, sgl, to Denise K Miller, Trustee of Denise K Miller Living Trust – W1/2 NE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 1-19-3E (Tax Exempt)

Denise K Miller, sgl, to Denise K Miller, Trustee of Denise K Miller Living Trust – An undivided ½ interest in SE1/4 NE1/4 S1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 25-20-3E (Tax Exempt)

Francis J & Sally E Baumert, H&W, to Francis J & Sally E Baumert, Trustees of the Francis J & Sally E Baumert Revocable Trust – Part of Lot 2, Blk 42, Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Richard Edwin Davis & Kathleen Ballenger, H&W and Mark A Davis, sgl, to Diane Castile & Dakota T Castile – SE1/4 Sec 30-17-3E & SW1/4 Sec 29-17-3E $50,000

Bk of the Valley to Home 360 Flooring Co LLC – Lot 1, Tasa Addn being a Replat of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 & 7, Blk 7, Railroad Addn, Village of Leigh

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0