 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 24

  • 0
Columbus Credit Services

Platte County

Rosenthal, Thaddeus L. & Mary Jane, MC, to Rosenthal, Scott A., Trustee, Rosenthal, Scott A. Trust - 13-19-03W SE 1/4 SW 1/4 $400,000

Martensen, Joey M., Sgl., to Dittmer, Joshua A. - Lot 13 In Block E, Mahood Add of Columbus $175,000

Vasicek, James J. & Tara L., MC, to Ternus, Bryan F. & Lisa M., MC - Lot 4 Meadow Ridge Fourth Addition of Columbus $529,000

Mapes, Jean M., Sgl., to Sins, Sydney & Sins, Spencer - Lot 9 In Block 3, Pearsalls Add of Columbus $125,000

Funkhouse, Michael J. & Stefanie M., H&W, to Marino, Guadalupe & Milian, Jose A. Cortez, W&H, Cardenas, Juana I. Jimenez - Lot 5 In Block 244, Original of Columbus $228,000

Bender, Steven W., Sgl., to Bender, Steven W., Sgl., & Forre, Halie J., Sgl. - 06-19-02W Part Government Lot 1 in PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 $63,000

People are also reading…

Foreman Lumber Inc to Kudron, Ryan S. & Dona J., H&W Lot 5 In Block A, Lamberts Country Shadows South Subdivision of Columbus $509,000

Kudron, Ryan S. & Dona J., H&W, to Choat, Brian, Sgl., & Frauendorfer, Shuraya, Sgl. - Lot 5 In Block C, Northbrook Add of Columbus $260,000

Becker, Jerrid D. & Danielle R., H&W, to PR Properties LLC Lot 19 In Block 1, Thiele 1st Sd of Columbus $172,000

Schmid, Fletcher S. & Raven W., H&W, to Becker, Jerrid D. & Danielle R., H&W - 10-17-01E PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 Tract 241.7 Feet X 208.7 Feet $275,000

Beck, James Walter & April Lee, H&W, to Diaz, Leonardo Fabian & Torres, Maria D. Galarza, H&W - Lot 2 In Block 110, Original of Columbus $80,000

French, Jennifer A., Sgl., to Beck, James W. & April L., H&W Lot 3 In Block K, North Park First Add of Columbus $210,000

MC Hanson Properties LLC to Rodriguez, Deanna & Jorge, W&H - North 88 Feet of The West 8 Feet of Lot 3 And North 88 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 12, Becher Place Add of Columbus $90,000

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC, to M & M Hanson Properties LLC - 15-17-01E PT N 1/2 NW 1/4 $428,000

Ternus, Bryan F. & Lisa M., MC, to Glidden, Trevor & Rachel, MC - Lot 6 In Brooks Sd of Blk A, Westlawn 8th Add of Columbus $295,000

Lewis, Lila J., Sgl., to Lewis, Ryan D. - Lot 71 And South 1/2 Of Lot 72 Belmont Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

SERC LLC to Prososki, Samuel M. & Leona M., - Lot 4 Augustine 5th Sd of Columbus $270,000

Lesher, Steven A. & Amber L., H&W, to Monterroso, Neptaly A. Escobar & Escalante, Keiry M. Gonzalez, H&W - Lot 6 In Block 4, Swift Third Add of Columbus $181,000

J L O Properties LLC to Leon, David Marquez, Sgl., & Zarate, Maribel Rodriguez, Sgl. - Lot 7 In Block A, Westbrook Add, Exc Pt to State, in Columbus $300,000

Butler County

S & R Rentals, LLC to N&N Properties, LLC - Lot 10, Block 16; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $65,500

Mueller, Mark J. & Mueller, Corina M., H&W, to O’Doherty, Scott F. & O’Doherty, Gina F., H&W - Lots 4, 5 & 6, Block 3; Stavas Addition to Linwood $110,000

Pleskac Smith, Galla M., Sgl., to Fortik, Lavern J., Sgl., & Hust, Patricia M., Sgl. - 08-14-04 PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 08-14-04 PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $27,000

From, Gerilynn A., Trustee, From, Gerilynn A. Revocable Trust, to From, Lloyd G., Trustee, From, Lloyd G. Revocable Trust - 24-14-01 N 1/2 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Krafka, John C., Trustee, Krafka Brothers Trust to Krafka, John C., Trustee, Krafka Brothers Trust - 15-16-02 PT W 1/2 NE 1/4 SW 1/4 & PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 15, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Otte, Rollie & Mary Ann Farms, Inc. to Mensik Farms, LLC 12-16-04 E 1/2 SE 1/4 & SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Richter, Deborah S. & Richter, Michael C., MC, Marsh, Janelle L. & Marsh, Robert, MC, Rees, Kathleen M. & Rees, Ronald, MC, to Moravec, Diane J., MP - 35-14-02 PT NE 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,000,000

Meysenburg, Patrick J., to Meysenburg, Patrick J., Trustee, Meysenburg, Patrick J. Trust Agreement - Lot 4, Block 7; Miles 2nd Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)

Selzer, Scott O., AIF, Selzer, Otto J., Sgl., to Gaston, Kyle S. & Gaston, Megan K., MC - 10-16-01 PT NW 1/4; Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $260,000

Moravec, Allen J. & Moravec, Diane J., H&W, to First National Bank of Omaha - 35-14-02 PT NE 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,000,000

Colfax County

Stevenson, Thomas L. & Stevenson, Julie M., H&W, to Klug, Gregory J. & Klug, Sharon K., H&W - 08-17-02 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Stevenson, Florence, Sgl., Stevenson, Daniel W. & Stevenson, Suzanne R., H&W, Stevenson, Kenneth J. & Stevenson, Denise K., H&W, to Klug, Gregory J. & Klug, Sharon K., H&W - 08-17-02 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 $5,000

Polk County

Jerold R. Carlson and Margaret Carlson, H&W, to Christopher H. Ziemba and Wendy Ziemba, H&W - Tax Lot "A" and Tax Lot "B" in the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section Eight (8), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Three (3) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $308,000

Jerold R. Carlson & Margaret A. Carlson, H&W, to Durant Family Farms Limited Partnership - Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW1/4 SE1/4) of Section Seventeen (17), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Three (3) West of the 6th P.M., in Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kathie Gregor, Sgl., to Aaron Race & Colleen Race, H&W - West Half of the Northwest Quarter (W1/2NW1/4) of Block Four (4), Nordberg's Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $100,000

Patrick D. Gabel and Christine A. Gabel, H&W, Corey D. Gabel, Sgl., and Michael C. Gabel and Kelsey Gabel, H&W, to Niewohner Grandchildren, LP - A tract of land comprising of Tax Lot "A", part of Tax Lot ”C”, and a part of the NW1/4 of Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., encompassing all land formerly known as Tax Lot ”B", Polk County, Nebraska $600,000

Holly V. Dravitzki, fka Holly V. Anderson and Paul Dravizki, W&H, to Holly V. Dravitzki, Trustee, The Vayden R. Anderson Trust - The West Half of the Southeast Quarter (W1/2 SE1/4) and the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4), ALL in Section Fourteen (14), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Three (3), West of the 6th P.M. in Polk County, Nebraska, with exception $618,000

JOVEGWA, LLC, to Watts Land Co., LLC - South Half of the Northeast Quarter (S1/2 NE1/4) and the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4), except the West 594 feet of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW1/4SE1/4) ALL in Section Twelve (12), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range Three (3) West of the 6th F.M., Polk County, Nebraska $2,500,000

Jeff Guenter and Lori Guenter, H&W, GRANTOR, to Jeremy Sperling - Lots Six (6) and Seven (7), McConaughy's Sub-Division, comprising of Block Two (2) of Underwood's Sub-Division, City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $2,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bed bugs and bat bugs

Bed bugs and bat bugs

With traveling on the rise, so is the risk of bringing bed bugs home. In the last few years, the number of bed bugs brought into Extension off…

2023 One Book One Nebraska

2023 One Book One Nebraska

What book are all Nebraskans encouraged to read in 2023? Two generational family novels by Nebraska authors, a nonfiction work on POW camps in…

Unemployment climbs in Nebraska

Unemployment climbs in Nebraska

Nebraska's unemployment rate was 2.5% in November, while Lincoln's was 2.1%. Both of those rates are higher than they were a month ago and a year ago.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 93: Need a last minute gift idea? 5 reasons to try a thrift store

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News