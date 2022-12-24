PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 24

Platte County

Rosenthal, Thaddeus L. & Mary Jane, MC, to Rosenthal, Scott A., Trustee, Rosenthal, Scott A. Trust - 13-19-03W SE 1/4 SW 1/4 $400,000

Martensen, Joey M., Sgl., to Dittmer, Joshua A. - Lot 13 In Block E, Mahood Add of Columbus $175,000

Vasicek, James J. & Tara L., MC, to Ternus, Bryan F. & Lisa M., MC - Lot 4 Meadow Ridge Fourth Addition of Columbus $529,000

Mapes, Jean M., Sgl., to Sins, Sydney & Sins, Spencer - Lot 9 In Block 3, Pearsalls Add of Columbus $125,000

Funkhouse, Michael J. & Stefanie M., H&W, to Marino, Guadalupe & Milian, Jose A. Cortez, W&H, Cardenas, Juana I. Jimenez - Lot 5 In Block 244, Original of Columbus $228,000

Bender, Steven W., Sgl., to Bender, Steven W., Sgl., & Forre, Halie J., Sgl. - 06-19-02W Part Government Lot 1 in PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 $63,000

Foreman Lumber Inc to Kudron, Ryan S. & Dona J., H&W Lot 5 In Block A, Lamberts Country Shadows South Subdivision of Columbus $509,000

Kudron, Ryan S. & Dona J., H&W, to Choat, Brian, Sgl., & Frauendorfer, Shuraya, Sgl. - Lot 5 In Block C, Northbrook Add of Columbus $260,000

Becker, Jerrid D. & Danielle R., H&W, to PR Properties LLC Lot 19 In Block 1, Thiele 1st Sd of Columbus $172,000

Schmid, Fletcher S. & Raven W., H&W, to Becker, Jerrid D. & Danielle R., H&W - 10-17-01E PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 Tract 241.7 Feet X 208.7 Feet $275,000

Beck, James Walter & April Lee, H&W, to Diaz, Leonardo Fabian & Torres, Maria D. Galarza, H&W - Lot 2 In Block 110, Original of Columbus $80,000

French, Jennifer A., Sgl., to Beck, James W. & April L., H&W Lot 3 In Block K, North Park First Add of Columbus $210,000

MC Hanson Properties LLC to Rodriguez, Deanna & Jorge, W&H - North 88 Feet of The West 8 Feet of Lot 3 And North 88 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 12, Becher Place Add of Columbus $90,000

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC, to M & M Hanson Properties LLC - 15-17-01E PT N 1/2 NW 1/4 $428,000

Ternus, Bryan F. & Lisa M., MC, to Glidden, Trevor & Rachel, MC - Lot 6 In Brooks Sd of Blk A, Westlawn 8th Add of Columbus $295,000

Lewis, Lila J., Sgl., to Lewis, Ryan D. - Lot 71 And South 1/2 Of Lot 72 Belmont Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

SERC LLC to Prososki, Samuel M. & Leona M., - Lot 4 Augustine 5th Sd of Columbus $270,000

Lesher, Steven A. & Amber L., H&W, to Monterroso, Neptaly A. Escobar & Escalante, Keiry M. Gonzalez, H&W - Lot 6 In Block 4, Swift Third Add of Columbus $181,000

J L O Properties LLC to Leon, David Marquez, Sgl., & Zarate, Maribel Rodriguez, Sgl. - Lot 7 In Block A, Westbrook Add, Exc Pt to State, in Columbus $300,000

Butler County

S & R Rentals, LLC to N&N Properties, LLC - Lot 10, Block 16; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $65,500

Mueller, Mark J. & Mueller, Corina M., H&W, to O’Doherty, Scott F. & O’Doherty, Gina F., H&W - Lots 4, 5 & 6, Block 3; Stavas Addition to Linwood $110,000

Pleskac Smith, Galla M., Sgl., to Fortik, Lavern J., Sgl., & Hust, Patricia M., Sgl. - 08-14-04 PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 08-14-04 PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $27,000

From, Gerilynn A., Trustee, From, Gerilynn A. Revocable Trust, to From, Lloyd G., Trustee, From, Lloyd G. Revocable Trust - 24-14-01 N 1/2 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Krafka, John C., Trustee, Krafka Brothers Trust to Krafka, John C., Trustee, Krafka Brothers Trust - 15-16-02 PT W 1/2 NE 1/4 SW 1/4 & PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 15, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Otte, Rollie & Mary Ann Farms, Inc. to Mensik Farms, LLC 12-16-04 E 1/2 SE 1/4 & SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Richter, Deborah S. & Richter, Michael C., MC, Marsh, Janelle L. & Marsh, Robert, MC, Rees, Kathleen M. & Rees, Ronald, MC, to Moravec, Diane J., MP - 35-14-02 PT NE 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,000,000

Meysenburg, Patrick J., to Meysenburg, Patrick J., Trustee, Meysenburg, Patrick J. Trust Agreement - Lot 4, Block 7; Miles 2nd Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)

Selzer, Scott O., AIF, Selzer, Otto J., Sgl., to Gaston, Kyle S. & Gaston, Megan K., MC - 10-16-01 PT NW 1/4; Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $260,000

Moravec, Allen J. & Moravec, Diane J., H&W, to First National Bank of Omaha - 35-14-02 PT NE 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,000,000

Colfax County

Stevenson, Thomas L. & Stevenson, Julie M., H&W, to Klug, Gregory J. & Klug, Sharon K., H&W - 08-17-02 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Stevenson, Florence, Sgl., Stevenson, Daniel W. & Stevenson, Suzanne R., H&W, Stevenson, Kenneth J. & Stevenson, Denise K., H&W, to Klug, Gregory J. & Klug, Sharon K., H&W - 08-17-02 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 $5,000

Polk County

Jerold R. Carlson and Margaret Carlson, H&W, to Christopher H. Ziemba and Wendy Ziemba, H&W - Tax Lot "A" and Tax Lot "B" in the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section Eight (8), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Three (3) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $308,000

Jerold R. Carlson & Margaret A. Carlson, H&W, to Durant Family Farms Limited Partnership - Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW1/4 SE1/4) of Section Seventeen (17), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Three (3) West of the 6th P.M., in Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kathie Gregor, Sgl., to Aaron Race & Colleen Race, H&W - West Half of the Northwest Quarter (W1/2NW1/4) of Block Four (4), Nordberg's Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $100,000

Patrick D. Gabel and Christine A. Gabel, H&W, Corey D. Gabel, Sgl., and Michael C. Gabel and Kelsey Gabel, H&W, to Niewohner Grandchildren, LP - A tract of land comprising of Tax Lot "A", part of Tax Lot ”C”, and a part of the NW1/4 of Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., encompassing all land formerly known as Tax Lot ”B", Polk County, Nebraska $600,000

Holly V. Dravitzki, fka Holly V. Anderson and Paul Dravizki, W&H, to Holly V. Dravitzki, Trustee, The Vayden R. Anderson Trust - The West Half of the Southeast Quarter (W1/2 SE1/4) and the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4), ALL in Section Fourteen (14), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Three (3), West of the 6th P.M. in Polk County, Nebraska, with exception $618,000

JOVEGWA, LLC, to Watts Land Co., LLC - South Half of the Northeast Quarter (S1/2 NE1/4) and the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4), except the West 594 feet of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW1/4SE1/4) ALL in Section Twelve (12), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range Three (3) West of the 6th F.M., Polk County, Nebraska $2,500,000

Jeff Guenter and Lori Guenter, H&W, GRANTOR, to Jeremy Sperling - Lots Six (6) and Seven (7), McConaughy's Sub-Division, comprising of Block Two (2) of Underwood's Sub-Division, City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $2,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services