PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 24

Platte County

Steven E & Jacqueline J Marker, H&W, to Fredy A Rodriguez Garcia – Lot 14, Blk C, Centennial Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $230,000

Lynn R Blaser, sgl, to Mark G & Susan A Bierman, H&W – Part of Sec 8-17-2W $182,000

Jeanne & Larry Kurtenbach, W&H; Mary Jo & Steve Jareck, W&H and Bonnie Farkas, sgl, to Mark W Foltz – An undivided ¾ interest in NW1/4 Sec 31-20-2W $1,495,000

Karen & James W Wiese, W&H, to Mark W Foltz – An undivided ¼ interest in NW1/4 Sec 31-20-2W $511,000

Cottonwood Inn Property Management LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 20, Blk A, Goeckel Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt)

Cols Professional Center LLC to Peak Holdings LLC – Lot 1,

Blk A, Fox Hollow 3rd Addn, City of Cols $885,000

Kenneth E & Diane C Swanson, H&W, to Brett Sperry & Amanda Harmon, H&W – Lot 6, Blk 2, Osborn’s Addn, Village of Monroe $9,000

Roger A & Dayana Cue, H&W, to Juan S Galvis Becerra & Lina Galvis, H&W – Lot 8, Blk R, North Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $225,000

Edward P & Elizabeth E Hopen, H&W, to Ailed Hector – Lots 43 & 44, Belmont Addn, City of Cols $153,000

Justin J & Julianne M Laudenklos, H&W, to Cols United Fed Credit Union – Lot 19, Hillside Estates Subdiv, a part of SW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $203,000

Loup Rentals LLC to Cols Bk & Trust Co – Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4, Blk 213, Original City of Cols $66,105

Ruth A & Andrew J Woehrer, W&H, to Great Plains State Bk – Lot 3, Blk A, Deerfield Park 1st Addn, City of Cols $36,800

Sara J Henke, unmarried, to US Bk – Part of Lot 2, Blk A, Wilken Acres Addn, City of Cols $83,000

Crystal Cegielski, unmarried & Chad M Vetick, unmarried, to Pinnacle Bk – Lot 3, Blk A, Frontier Park Addn, located in N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 15-17-1E $304,138

Staci L Starr, unmarried, to Alexander Cortes Sanchez & Andrea Hinrichs – Lot 3, Blk 8, Pearsall’s Addn, City of Cols $185,000

Terri L Hager, unmarried, to Briand D Laska – All of Lot 17, Part of Blk 18, Blk 14, Village of Jackson n/k/a Original Town of Duncan $78,000

Richard E & Beverly Schumacher, H&W, to JAMP Properties LLC – Their ¼ interest in N1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 2-18-2W $900,000

Roch S & Janet Schumacher, H&W, to JAMP Properties LLC – Their ¼ interest in N1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 2-18-2W (Tax Exempt)

Debra M & Brian Johnson, W&H, to JAMP Properties LLC – Their ¼ interest in N1/2 SE1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 2-18-2W (Tax Exempt)

Robert D Matson, Successor Trustee of the Helen C Matson Real Estate Trust, to Jeanne M Kurtenbach – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 33-20-4W $621,000

Shirley A & Michael A Koch, W&H, to Yard Art Landscaping Inc – SW1/4 Sec 24-17-1E (Tax Exempt)

Kellan T Perry & Konley R Perry, Successor Co-Trustees of the Mary L Perry Trust, to Konley R Perry Properties LLC – Lot 5, Blk 127, Original City of Cols & All of Lot 5, Part of Lot 6, Blk 154, Original City of Cols $130,000

Butler County

Catherine & Thomas J Pohl, W&H, to Jack & Lori Beach, married – Lot 6, Blk 22, Omaha & Republican Valley Railroad 1st Addn, Rising City $110,000

Tegtmeier Investments LLC to Jennifer L Miller, sgl – Lots 8 & 9, Blk 5, Original Town, David City $180,000

Colfax County

Jorge L Magana, sgl, to Roberto Magana – Lot 8, Arthur N Christensen Addn, City of Schuyler $130,000

Michael Kreikemeier, sgl, to William T Kreikemeier & Keith Kreikemeier – An undivided 1/7 interest in the following: NE1/4 Sec 5-20-4E; Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 17-20-4E; Part of E1/2NW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 20-20-4E & S1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 5-20-4E $170,000

Mary Sue & Daniel A Kassmeier, W&H, to William T Kreikemeier & Keith Kreikemeier – An undivided 1/7 interest in the following: NE1/4 Sec 5-20-4E; Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 17-20-4E; Part of E1/2NW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 20-20-4E & S1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 5-20-4E $170,000

Denise & Brock Goddard, W&H, to William T Kreikemeier & Keith Kreikemeier – An undivided 1/7 interest in the following: NE1/4 Sec 5-20-4E; Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 17-20-4E; Part of E1/2NW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 20-20-4E & S1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 5-20-4E $170,000

Carol & Steven D Poulson, W&H, to William T Kreikemeier & Keith Kreikemeier – An undivided 1/7 interest in the following: NE1/4 Sec 5-20-4E; Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 17-20-4E; Part of E1/2NW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 20-20-4E & S1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 5-20-4E $170,000

Barbara & Cary I Becker, W&H, to William T Kreikemeier & Keith Kreikemeier – An undivided 1/7 interest in the following: NE1/4 Sec 5-20-4E; Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 17-20-4E; Part of E1/2NW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 20-20-4E & S1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 5-20-4E $170,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

