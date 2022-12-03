PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 3

Platte County

Louis, Paul J. & Marcia J., H&W, to Hellbusch, Cody D., Sgl., & Fuhr, Macey, Sgl. - 25-17-01e All NW1/4 of The NE1/4 & Part SW 1/4 of The NE 1/4 Together with Easement $460,000

Mann, Nicholas & Morgan, H&W, to Labenz, Jacob G. & Ashley A., H&W - Lot 6 In Block B, Centennial Park 6th Addition of Columbus $339,000

Labenz, Jacob & Ashley, H&W, to Wemhoff, Taylor E., - Lot 11 In Block 2, Ripps Add of Humphrey $229,000

Ceder, Eric L., Sgl., to Cook, Lucas D. - Lot 1, 2 In Block 2, Osborns Add of Monroe $125,000

Wurdeman, Carrie R. & Lyle W., W&H, to Hathaway, Ethan & Angela, H&W - 18-20-01E Tract 381.00 Feet X 399.72 Feet PT N 1/2 NE 1/4 $11,000

Bender, Michael J. & Nancy J., H&W, to Bender, Michael J. & Bender, Nancy J. - 32-19-02W PT N 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 SW 1/4 & PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 Lying South and West of The Center of Shell Creek (Tax Exempt)

Fuentes, Edwin A., Sgl., to Mencos, Alejandro Marroquin - West 39 Feet of South 60 Feet of Lot 7 In Block 153, Original of Columbus $20,000

Knapp, Tracy W., Trustee, Knapp, Tracy W. Trust, to Brandt Properties Co. - 05-19-01W NW 1/4 NW 1/4 $822,000

Nyffeler, Sharon S., to Nyffeler, Sharon S., Trustee, Nyffeler, Sharon S. Trust - 08-16-01W Part of Island Number 4 in PT NE 1/4, 09-16-01W Part of Island Number 4 in PT NE 1/4 and PT NW 1/4, 04-16-01W PT NW1/4 NE1/4 & SW1/4 NE1/4 & SE 1/4 NW 1/4 & NE 1/4 SW 1/4 & Lot 4 in PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 & NW1/4 SE 1/4 & Lot 5 in SW1/4 SE1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Mueller, Jeffrey S. & Tamara M., H&W, to Louis, Paul J. - West 23 Feet of Lot 6 & All of Lot 7 In Block B, Fairview Add of Columbus $245,000

IMNS LLC to Korner Store Properties LLC - Lot 7 In Block 8, Highland Park Add of Columbus $360,000

Vaught, Robert & Anne T., MC, to Maciolek, Eric A. - 01-16-02W PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Nienaber, Cleo A., Sgl., to Brockhaus, Amy J. & Steven T., W&H - 07-20-03W PT E 1/2 SE 1/4 $140,000

Sprunk, Alice A. & Michael J., W&H, to Sprunk, Michael J. & Sprunk, Alice A. - 19-19-01W E 1/2 SW 1/4, 25-19-02W PT E 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Mausbach, Gary A. & Joan S., H&W, to Mausbach, Gary A. & Mausbach, Joan S. - 25-19-02W PT E 1/2 SW 1/4 & W 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Jarecki, Thomas D. & Cheryl A., H&W, to Jarecki, Thomas D. & Cheryl A. - 32-20-03W PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Krings, Paul J., Trustee, Krings, Paul J. Trust, Krings, Diane M., Trustee, Krings, Diane M. Trust to H D Diesel Repair LLC 19-20-01W PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 $390,000

Butler County

Warriner, Shaun W. & Warriner, Laura E., H&W, to Palensky, Lindsey - Lot 2 And Pt Lot 3 In Block 10, David City Land and Lot Addition of David City $175,676.54

SBBM, Inc. to Durand, Sheri L., Sgl. - N 1/2 of Lot 4, Block 6; Mile’s 6th Addition to David City $162,000

Zima, Scott, to Healy, Susan R. & Healy, Robert - 34-17-04 NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 34, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (40.0 Acres), 33-17-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $155,451

Faltys, Debra K., to Healy, Susan R. & Healy, Robert - 34-17-04 NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 34, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (40.0 Acres), 33-17-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $155,451

Healy, Susan R. & Healy, Robert, to Healy, Susan R. & Healy, Robert - 34-17-04 NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 34, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (40.0 Acres), 33-17-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

French, Ronald E. & French, Linda S., MC, to Salazar, Irvins, Sgl., & Jefferson, Javona D., Sgl. - Lots 11, 14, 15, 18 & 19, Block 34; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $190,000

Schawang, Randall B. & Schawang, Melinda K., H&W, to Dewispelare, Jared & Dewispelare, Paula, H&W - 18-14-03 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 18, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (3.56 Acres) $35,600

Colfax County

School District No 39, Leigh Community School District No 039 to Community Property Solutions LLC - 18-20-02 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4 Lot 5 And Pt Lot 6, 7 In Block 15, Orig Town of Leigh, Outlot Pt E Outlots A, B, C, D, E of Leigh (Tax Exempt)

Vrba, Frank R. & Vrba, Cindy, H&W, and Seda, Roberta & Seda, Mike, W&H, to Belina, Paul D. & Belina, Barbara J., H&W - 35-19-03 N 1/2 NE 1/4 $382,000

Jorgensen, Victoria A., Trustee, Jorgensen, Victoria A. Rev. Living Trust, to Belina, Paul D. & Belina, Barbara J., H&W 35-19-03 N 1/2 NE 1/4 $191,000

Nance County

No warranty deeds.

Boone County

Paul Hilmer, sgl to Jacob Hilmer – Lts 7 & 8, Blk 9, C DeRobert’s Addn & Part of Lts 1 & 2, Blk 2, Becker, Needham & Williams Addn, City of Albion $54,000

Kent A & Sheila K Carder, H&W to Kyle M & Emily E Olson, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of the SE1/4 Sec 27-19-6W $39,000

Catherine J Wright, sgl to Catherine R Wright & Michael J Wright, as tenants in common – Part of Lts 1 & 2, Blk 10, Crouch’s Addn, City of Albion (Tax Exempt)

Ricky J & Louise E Bader, H&W to White Star Oil Company, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co – Part of Lts 1 & 2, Blk 1, F C Hawk’s Addn, City of Albion $25,000

Aaron Allgood, sgl to Kevin J & Lisa K Wagner, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lt 8, Blk 20, Mansfield’s 4th Addn, City of Albion $200,000

Robert E Young, sgl to Robert E Young, Undiv 1/5th interest; Douglas B Reicks, an Undiv 1/5th interest; Rebecca Reicks, an Undiv 1/5th interest; Zachary Reicks, an Undiv 1/5th interest & Abby Reicks, an Undiv 1/5th interest – Lt 5, Blk 1, Village of Raeville $80,000

Robert E Young, sgl; Douglas B & Jean M Reicks, H&W; Rebecca Reicks, sgl; Zachary Reicks, sgl; & Abby Reicks, sgl to Steven D & Nancy L Paulson, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lt 5, Blk 1, Village of Raeville $80,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services