 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 3

  • 0
Columbus Credit Services

Platte County

Louis, Paul J. & Marcia J., H&W, to Hellbusch, Cody D., Sgl., & Fuhr, Macey, Sgl. - 25-17-01e All NW1/4 of The NE1/4 & Part SW 1/4 of The NE 1/4 Together with Easement $460,000

Mann, Nicholas & Morgan, H&W, to Labenz, Jacob G. & Ashley A., H&W - Lot 6 In Block B, Centennial Park 6th Addition of Columbus $339,000

Labenz, Jacob & Ashley, H&W, to Wemhoff, Taylor E., - Lot 11 In Block 2, Ripps Add of Humphrey $229,000

Ceder, Eric L., Sgl., to Cook, Lucas D. - Lot 1, 2 In Block 2, Osborns Add of Monroe $125,000

Wurdeman, Carrie R. & Lyle W., W&H, to Hathaway, Ethan & Angela, H&W - 18-20-01E Tract 381.00 Feet X 399.72 Feet PT N 1/2 NE 1/4 $11,000

Bender, Michael J. & Nancy J., H&W, to Bender, Michael J. & Bender, Nancy J. - 32-19-02W PT N 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 SW 1/4 & PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 Lying South and West of The Center of Shell Creek (Tax Exempt)

People are also reading…

Fuentes, Edwin A., Sgl., to Mencos, Alejandro Marroquin - West 39 Feet of South 60 Feet of Lot 7 In Block 153, Original of Columbus $20,000

Knapp, Tracy W., Trustee, Knapp, Tracy W. Trust, to Brandt Properties Co. - 05-19-01W NW 1/4 NW 1/4 $822,000

Nyffeler, Sharon S., to Nyffeler, Sharon S., Trustee, Nyffeler, Sharon S. Trust - 08-16-01W Part of Island Number 4 in PT NE 1/4, 09-16-01W Part of Island Number 4 in PT NE 1/4 and PT NW 1/4, 04-16-01W PT NW1/4 NE1/4 & SW1/4 NE1/4 & SE 1/4 NW 1/4 & NE 1/4 SW 1/4 & Lot 4 in PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 & NW1/4 SE 1/4 & Lot 5 in SW1/4 SE1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Mueller, Jeffrey S. & Tamara M., H&W, to Louis, Paul J. - West 23 Feet of Lot 6 & All of Lot 7 In Block B, Fairview Add of Columbus $245,000

IMNS LLC to Korner Store Properties LLC - Lot 7 In Block 8, Highland Park Add of Columbus $360,000

Vaught, Robert & Anne T., MC, to Maciolek, Eric A. - 01-16-02W PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Nienaber, Cleo A., Sgl., to Brockhaus, Amy J. & Steven T., W&H - 07-20-03W PT E 1/2 SE 1/4 $140,000

Sprunk, Alice A. & Michael J., W&H, to Sprunk, Michael J. & Sprunk, Alice A. - 19-19-01W E 1/2 SW 1/4, 25-19-02W PT E 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Mausbach, Gary A. & Joan S., H&W, to Mausbach, Gary A. & Mausbach, Joan S. - 25-19-02W PT E 1/2 SW 1/4 & W 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Jarecki, Thomas D. & Cheryl A., H&W, to Jarecki, Thomas D. & Cheryl A. - 32-20-03W PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Krings, Paul J., Trustee, Krings, Paul J. Trust, Krings, Diane M., Trustee, Krings, Diane M. Trust to H D Diesel Repair LLC 19-20-01W PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 $390,000

Butler County

Warriner, Shaun W. & Warriner, Laura E., H&W, to Palensky, Lindsey - Lot 2 And Pt Lot 3 In Block 10, David City Land and Lot Addition of David City $175,676.54

SBBM, Inc. to Durand, Sheri L., Sgl. - N 1/2 of Lot 4, Block 6; Mile’s 6th Addition to David City $162,000

Zima, Scott, to Healy, Susan R. & Healy, Robert - 34-17-04 NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 34, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (40.0 Acres), 33-17-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $155,451

Faltys, Debra K., to Healy, Susan R. & Healy, Robert - 34-17-04 NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 34, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (40.0 Acres), 33-17-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $155,451

Healy, Susan R. & Healy, Robert, to Healy, Susan R. & Healy, Robert - 34-17-04 NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 34, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (40.0 Acres), 33-17-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

French, Ronald E. & French, Linda S., MC, to Salazar, Irvins, Sgl., & Jefferson, Javona D., Sgl. - Lots 11, 14, 15, 18 & 19, Block 34; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $190,000

Schawang, Randall B. & Schawang, Melinda K., H&W, to Dewispelare, Jared & Dewispelare, Paula, H&W - 18-14-03 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 18, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (3.56 Acres) $35,600

Colfax County

School District No 39, Leigh Community School District No 039 to Community Property Solutions LLC - 18-20-02 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4 Lot 5 And Pt Lot 6, 7 In Block 15, Orig Town of Leigh, Outlot Pt E Outlots A, B, C, D, E of Leigh (Tax Exempt)

Vrba, Frank R. & Vrba, Cindy, H&W, and Seda, Roberta & Seda, Mike, W&H, to Belina, Paul D. & Belina, Barbara J., H&W - 35-19-03 N 1/2 NE 1/4 $382,000

Jorgensen, Victoria A., Trustee, Jorgensen, Victoria A. Rev. Living Trust, to Belina, Paul D. & Belina, Barbara J., H&W 35-19-03 N 1/2 NE 1/4 $191,000

Nance County

No warranty deeds.

Boone County

Paul Hilmer, sgl to Jacob Hilmer – Lts 7 & 8, Blk 9, C DeRobert’s Addn & Part of Lts 1 & 2, Blk 2, Becker, Needham & Williams Addn, City of Albion $54,000

Kent A & Sheila K Carder, H&W to Kyle M & Emily E Olson, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of the SE1/4 Sec 27-19-6W $39,000

Catherine J Wright, sgl to Catherine R Wright & Michael J Wright, as tenants in common – Part of Lts 1 & 2, Blk 10, Crouch’s Addn, City of Albion (Tax Exempt)

Ricky J & Louise E Bader, H&W to White Star Oil Company, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Co – Part of Lts 1 & 2, Blk 1, F C Hawk’s Addn, City of Albion $25,000

Aaron Allgood, sgl to Kevin J & Lisa K Wagner, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lt 8, Blk 20, Mansfield’s 4th Addn, City of Albion $200,000

Robert E Young, sgl to Robert E Young, Undiv 1/5th interest; Douglas B Reicks, an Undiv 1/5th interest; Rebecca Reicks, an Undiv 1/5th interest; Zachary Reicks, an Undiv 1/5th interest & Abby Reicks, an Undiv 1/5th interest – Lt 5, Blk 1, Village of Raeville $80,000

Robert E Young, sgl; Douglas B & Jean M Reicks, H&W; Rebecca Reicks, sgl; Zachary Reicks, sgl; & Abby Reicks, sgl to Steven D & Nancy L Paulson, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lt 5, Blk 1, Village of Raeville $80,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - November 26

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - November 26

Platte CountyLander Enterprises LLC to B2W Enterprise LLC—West Half Lot 4 And All Lot 5 In Block 5, Highland Park Add of Columbus $150,000

Master Gardner volunteers

Master Gardner volunteers

It’s recruitment time for Extension Master Gardeners. If you enjoy spending time in the garden and landscape, learning new things, meeting peo…

Pesticide storage tips

Pesticide storage tips

As we move into winter, store lawn and garden pesticides correctly and securely. Storage information can be found on the label. Read and follo…

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk running Twitter 'like a dictator'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News