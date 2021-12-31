 Skip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 30

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Chad M Vetick, sgl, to Dianne M Fisher – Lot 4, Blk 2, Gerrard’s Addn, City of Cols $165,000

Justin & Kari Linn, H&W, to Robert J & Katie L Hotovy, H&W – SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 7-18-1E $64,000

Beverly M Lahlum Taylor & Jesse C Taylor, W&H, to Robert L & Tina M Taylor, H&W – Lot 4, Blk B, Indian Hills 2nd Subdiv of Part of NE1/4 Sec 8-17-1E $275,000

Cottonwood Inn Property Management LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Lot 20, Blk A, Goeckel Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt)

Duane M & Florence S Potter, H&W, to Michael A & Sandra Kratochvil, H&W – Lot 3, Blk B, Country Club Shores 1st Subdiv, part of NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 12-17-1W $310,000

Matthew L & Sylvia H Ridgway, H&W, to Harley R & Janet M Loseke, H&W – Lot 46, Blk H, Wagner Lakes Subdiv, City of Cols $387,000

HJN Co LLC to Joe’s Feeder Supply Inc – Lot 6, Blk 3, Cols Industrial Site Subdiv, City of Cols $275,000

Mary Henke, sgl, to Dale Employees Fed Credit Union – Lot 4, Blk G, North Gate 2nd Addn, City of Cols $25,000

Shannon J & Sarah A Czarnick, H&W, to Madison County Bk – SE1/4 Sec 5-20-1W $275,000

Thomas J Thiem a/k/a Thomas John Thiem & Kendra A Thiem a/k/a Kendra Ann Thiem, H&W, to 1st Natl Bk of Omaha – Lot 2, Blk A, Country Shadows Subdiv of Part of SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $65,000

Jessica I Llanos a/k/a Gloria I Llanos & Edwin J Fernandez, W&H, to MERS – Lot 12, Blk 4, Evanlawn Addn, City of Cols $68,000

Lori A Marking, sgl, to US Bk – Lot 17, Blk 7, Evanlawn Addn, City of Cols $109,000

Lori A Marking, sgl, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a NeighborWorks Northeast Nebr – Lot 17, Blk 7, Evanlawn Addn, City of Cols $30,000

Jose J Gonzalez Saravia & Sebastiana Garcia Tino, H&W, to Charter West Bk – Part of Lot 6, Blk C, Air Vista Addn, City of Cols $177,777

Nicholas E Zakrzewski, sgl, to Palemon Crus Silva & Isamara Arcos, H&W – Lot 6, Blk B, Glenwood Estates Addn, City of Cols $245,000

Michael A & Sandra L Kratochvil, H&W, to Isaac Morente De La Cruz, sgl & Laysha L Gomez, sgl – Lot 2, Blk A, Crumley Subdiv, City of Cols $237,000

Alicia J Curry f/k/a Alicia J Wenske & Paul Curry, W&H, to Doris Payne, unmarried & David Kitzing, unmarried – Lot 2, Courthouse Square Subdiv of Courthouse Blk of Cols Square, City of Cols $145,000

Richard L & Jill L Miller, H&W, to BNB Properties LLC – Lot 4, Blk 1, Swift Addn, City of Cols $152,000

Scott Royal Smith, Trustee of the 3416 17 St Trust, to Providing Rentals LLC – Lot 9, Blk 7, Gerrard’s Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt)

Mary Kay & Timothy R Pribyl, W&H, to Mary Kay & Timothy R Pribyl, W&H – Part of S1/2 SW1/4 N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 4-20-2W (Tax Exempt)

Patrick H Alt, sgl, to Donovan R & Marica F Kuehler, H&W – Lot 1, Blk 238, Original City of Cols $67,000

Oscar Ontiveros Guevara & Erika B Sanchez de Ontiveros, H&W, to Nancy Robledo – Lot 8, Blk A, Louis Addn, City of Cols $185,000

Carolyn M Wilke, unmarried, to Jacob R Sprunk – Lot 6, Blk A, Viking View Subdiv located in E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $190,000

Paige P Norton, sgl, to Paige P Norton, Trustee of the Paige P Norton Revocable Trust – An undivided ½ interest in Part of Lot 10, Blk A, Outlots 34 & 35, City of Cols

Butler County

No warrant deeds for Butler County.

Colfax County

I Margaret Renner, Trustee of the Roman J Renner & I Margaret Renner Joint Revocable Trust, to Austin P & Kelsey J Coufal, H&W – Part of Lot 5, All of Lot 6, Blk 13, Town of Howells $225,000

Anson W & Cheryl Korte, H&W, to Joshua Wendt a/k/a Joshua T Wendt – Part of SW1/4 Sec 31-20-2E $1,001,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

