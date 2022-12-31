 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 31

Columbus Credit Services

Platte CountyPreister, Glen G. & Julia A., H&W, to Sunderman, Mark J. & Julie A., H&W—South 45 Feet of Lot 7 In Block 7, Lockners 1st Add of Humphrey $45,000

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Elli Vnarg LLC—Lot 10 In Block D, Farm View Addition of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Hartwig, Michael J. & Holly, MC, to Millan, Ramiro & Velez, Linda A. Del Valle, MC—Lot 8 In Block B, Maple Park First Add of Columbus $223,000

Goering, Nathan R. & Emma M., MC, to Goering, Nathan R., Goering, Emma M., Goering, Tina M.—33-19-01W East 551.38 Feet of The North 394.99 NE 1/4 NE1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Heinen, Robert J., Sgl., to Heinen, Robert J., Trustee, Heinen Revocable Trust—24-20-02W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4, 31-20-01W PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 & SE 1/4 SW 1/4, 29-20-01W N 1/2 SE 1/4, PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4, SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Preister, Kenneth E., Sgl., Birkel, Mary Lou, Sgl., Davis, Linda K. & Jim, W&H, Preister, Carol J., Sgl., Bartholomew, Carlene & Mark, W&H, to Coronel, Roberto Garcia & Fernandez, Yude A. Cruz, H&W—Lot 6 In Block C, Sd of West Park Fifth Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Preister, Leonard H., to Coronel, Roberto Garcia & Fernandez, Yude A. Cruz, H&W—Lot 6 In Block C, Sd of West Park Fifth Add of Columbus $260,000

Meyers, Denise M., Sgl., to Oppliger, Cole Andrew—Lot 20 Johannes 1st Sd of Columbus $283,000

Steffen, Rachel M., Sgl., to Perez, Romay Corrales—Lot 7 In Block 156, Original of Columbus $160,000

Ali, Mir A. & Shazia, H&W, to Honken, Beth A.—East 45.46 Feet of Lot 1 In Block C, Farm View Addition of Columbus $299,000

Vering, Christopher & Caitlin, H&W, to Menke, Cameron, Sgl., & Mickey, Sydney R., Sgl.—Lot 1 Hoge Sd of Columbus $245,000

CMR Holdings LLC to Grant, Clark J. & Marcia D., H&W Lot 1 In Block B, Eagleview 2nd Sd of Columbus $88,000

Kallweit, Leroy M. & Brenda G., H&W, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp—29-17-01E PT NE 1/4 SW 1/4 $406,000

Lehr, Lance W. & Pedroso, Jinky Dela Cruz, H&W, to Guerra, Mariana Isidra—Lot 2 And E 5.5 Ft of Lot 3 In Block C, North Park Second Add of Columbus $125,000

Stankoski, Derek D. & Keely, MC, to Trautman, Trent W. & Laura, MC—01-17-03W PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 $280,000

Driskell, Noah & Celine, H&W, to Lynn, Brett & Jena, H&W—West 50 Feet Lot 7 In Block 8, Becher Place Add of Columbus $194,000

Owens, Anthony H. & Dawn A., H&W, to Alba, Oscar Machado & Mena, Deylin Astudillo, H&W—Lot 14 In Block B, East Park Third Add of Columbus $225,000

Foreman, Benjamin A. & Melissa, H&W, Welsh, Rodger D., Sgl., to Stankoski, Derek D. & Keely,—16-17-03W PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4 $399,000

Curry Relocation Company LLC to Hassebrook, Travis & Sarah D., H&W—Lot 19 In Block B, Maple Park Third Add of Columbus $295,000

Owens, Tyson R. & Jasper A., H&W, to Owens, Anthony H. & Dawn A., H&W—Lot 9 In Block A, Northbrook 3rd Add of Columbus $344,000

McGinnis, Mark A. & Laura E., H&W, to Wiegert, Christopher & Melanie, H&W—Lot 32 In Block H, Wagner Lakes Sd of Columbus $225,000

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Sebastian, Reyna Juan,—Lot 11 In Block B, Frontier Park 2nd Addition of Columbus $325,000

Butler CountyRademaker, Dillon R., Sgl., to Rezac, Dustin A., Sgl.—Lot 3, Block 12; McAlvin’s Addition to Brainard $125,000

Kilgore Lund, Bonnie & Meyer, Kenneth N., W&H, to Kilgore Lund, Bonnie & Meyer, Kenneth N., W&H—14-13-02 PT SE 1/4; Section 14, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 15-13-02 N 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 15, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 28-13-02 PT Tax Lot 2; PT N 1/2 NW 1/4, Section 28, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Zakrzewski, Avery R. & Zakrzewski, Seth, MC, to Morsett, Allen R. & Morsett, Morgan, MC—Lot 9, Block 7; Littys 1st Addition to David City $161,000

Colfax CountySvec, Julianna J., Sgl., to McKenney, Robbi & McKenny, Steven, MC—20-19-04 S1/2 NW 1/4 SW 1/4 $400,000

Nance CountyMark Rodney Scott & Rebecca Ann Scott, H&W, to Joel Daniel Scott & Megan Christine Scott, H&W—Lot 1, 2, 3, 4 In Block 4, Original of Belgrade (Tax Exempt)

Osborne-Wright Company to Thomas E. Lawson & Denise M. Lawson—22-17-04 N 1/2, SW 1/4 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 AND E 1/2 NW 1/4 $1,443,000

Betsy Nore to BNT, LLC—West 30 Feet of The East 31 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 20, Original of Genoa, Nance County Nebraska and The East 1 Foot of Lot 2, Block 20 Original Town, Genoa (Tax Exempt)

William H. Thompson & Janis F. Thompson, to Cedar Valley Lumber Company Fullerton, LLC—East 65 Feet of Lot 14 In Block 13, Original of Fullerton $24,000

Erin Blase & Cassie Blase, H&W, Stephanie Blase, Sgl., to Nance County School District #63—North Half of Lot 5, Block 15, Willards 2nd Addition of Genoa (Tax Exempt)

Michael H. Konz, Sgl., to Gary B. Mack & Samantha R. Mack, H&W—23-17-04 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $90,000

Anthony J. Bernt & Shannon M. Bernt, to Broadway Social, LLC—Lot 10, 11 In Block 9, Original of Fullerton $70,000

Dan C. Cunningham, Sgl., to E. Irene Kula,—Lot 11 In Block A, County Addition of Fullerton $90,000

Daniel L. Santin, David A. Santin, to DDT Farms, LLC 11-15-07 PT N 1/2, S 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Boone CountyMichael & Joyce Prothman, H&W & Nick Prothman a/k/a Nicolas Prothman, sgl to James T & Annette L Horan, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lts 1, 2, 3 & 4, Blk 5, West Petersburg Addn, Village of Petersburg $40,000

Donna M King a/k/a Donna Marie King f/k/a Donna Marie Noble & Robert D Noble, W&H to John F Noble, Diane Noble-Wynegar & Julie Beierman, in equal shares, as tenants in common – NE1/4 Sec 18-21-8W (Tax Exempt)

Edward G Braun, Trustee of The George H Braun Family Trust, formerly the George H Braun Testamentary Trust to Raymond E Sueper, Trustee of the Raymond E Sueper Revocable Trust Agreement, an Undiv ½ interest & Jamie R Sueper Revocable Trust Agreement, an Undiv ½ interest NE1/4 Sec 10-18-8W $748,000

Edward G Braun, Trustee of The George H Braun Family Trust, formerly the George H Braun Testamentary Trust to Charles E & Debra L Braun, H&W, as joint tenants and not as tenants in common, an Undiv ½ interest & Anthony J Braun, sgl, an Undiv ½ interest – NW1/4 Sec 10-18-8W $1,469,000

Justin M Frederick & Sheila B Sup, H&W to Michael J & Sefanie M Funkhouser, H&W, as joint tenants & not as tenants in common – Lt 5 & part of Lt 6, Blk 69, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 3rd Addn, City of St Edward $133,000

Donna M King a/k/a Donna Marie King f/k/a Donna Marie Noble & Robert D Noble, W&H to John F Noble – N1/2 Sec 20-21-8W & S1/2 Sec 17-21-8W $2,875,000

Tyler J Kunzman, sgl to Barbara J Michael, Undiv 54% interest & Michael Farms, Inc, a Nebraska corp, an Undiv 46% interest – SE1/4 Sec 12-20-7W $2,480,000

Barbara J Michael, sgl to Craig J & Becky S Preister, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – NE1/4 SE1/4 & S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 23-20-6W $1,340,000

Virgil A & Mary E Preister, H&W to Virgil A Preister, Trustee of the Virgil A Preister Trust, an Undiv ½ interest & Mary E Preister, Trustee of the Mary E Preister Trust, an Undiv ½ interest – SE1/4 Sec 20-20-5W (Tax Exempt)

David J & Jill M Roberts, H&W to Cindy A Roberts – Lt 1, Blk 2, Hardy’s Addn, City of St Edward $150,000

Andrew M & Sherri L Zoucha, H&W to Brian T & Shelli R Swerczek, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – NW1/4 Sec 32-18-8W $1,360,000

Andrew M & Sherri L Zoucha, H&W to Brian T & Shelli R Swerczek, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – SW1/4 Sec 32-18-8W $1,358,000

Steven J Swerczek, Trustee of the Steven J Swerczek Restated Revocable Trust & Margaret D Swerczek, Trustee of the Margaret D Swerczek Restated Revocable Trust to Thomas M & Beverly A Schuele, H&W – Part of the N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 29-18-7W $7,000

Thomas M & Beverly A Schuele, H&W to Steven J Swerczek, Trustee of the Steven J Swerczek Restated Revocable Trust, an Undiv ½ interest & Margaret D Swerczek, Trustee of the Margaret D Swerczek Restated Revocable Trust, an Undiv ½ interest – Part of the S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 29-18-7W $7,000

Kimberly L Christo, sgl to Tyler J Kunzman, sgl – Lts 13, 14 & 15, Blk 4, Village of Loretto $25,000

Mary Ann Mescher, sgl to Diana T Olson – Lts 3 & 4, Blk 3, Clark, Connelly & Stout’s Addn, City of Albion $26,000

Carol Adams Linden a/k/a Carol J Linden to Carol J Linden, Trustee of the Carol J Linden Living Trust – Undiv ½ interest E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 10-19-8W, subject, however, to the life estate of Mary M Primrose Adams for & during her natural life & E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 10-19-8W (Tax Exempt)

Steven C Adams a/k/a Steven Adams to Steven C Adams, Trustee of the Steven C Adams Living Trust—Undiv ½ interest E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 10-19-8W, subject, however, to the life estate of Mary M Primrose Adams for & during her natural life & E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 10-19-8W (Tax Exempt)

Carol Adams Linden a/k/a Carol J Linden to Carol J Linden, Trustee of the Carol J Linden Living Trust – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 10-19-8W & Undiv ½ interest E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 10-19-8W (Tax Exempt)

Steven C Adams a/k/a Steven Adams to Steven C Adams, Trustee of the Steven C Adams Living Trust – W1/2 SE1/4 Sec 10-19-8W & Undiv ½ interest E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 10-19-8W (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

