 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - February 12

  • 0
ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Columbus Apartment Partners LLC to Level Up Home Pros, Inc - Lot 1 Meadowlark Village SD of Columbus $800,000

Armstrong, Kenneth L. & Kara, H&W, to Motycka, Allan E. & Carol A., H&W - Lot 2 Armstrong 1st SD of Columbus $ 329,000

Grubaugh, Carey L. & Tonya, H&W, to Parks, Tony, Sgl. - 12-18-02W PT S 1/2 SE 1/4 $62,000

Lohmeier, Christopher J., Sgl., to Lozano, Marycruz & Malijan, Jeremie A., W&H - Lot 1 BHR SD of Columbus $140,000

Butler County

Colburn, Lori to Almond Tree Properties, LLC - Lot 5, Block 46; Original Town of David City $130,010

Vavricek, Bruce K. & Deborah K. to Riha, Justin, Svoboda, Rachelle, Betzen, Michael, Brothers and Sister - Lot 4, Block 2; Littys 2nd Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)

Mcguire, Geannine, Sgl., to Almond Tree Properties, LLC - Lot 5, Block 46; Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt)

People are also reading…

Rocha, Maritza A. & Rocha Luna, Pedro, W&H, to MERS (Plains Commerce Bank) - Lot 5 in Block 10, Orig Town of Schuyler $60,000

White Roof Inn, LLC to Hovorka, William J. - S1/4 of Lot 4, Block 3; Garlows Addition to David City $40,000

Colfax County

Kulhanek, Carolyn A. to Kulhanek, Tucker T. - Lot 3 in Block 18, Orig Town of Howells $5,000

JDR LLC to Tabor Bottom LLC - 28-20-04 NE 1/4 NE 1/4, PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4, PT S 1/2 NE 1/4, PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4, PT SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Jindra, Patty, aka Jindra, Patricia A., Sgl., to Jindra, Patricia A., Jindra, Joseph M., Jindra, Laurie - Block PT 2, Otradovsky Sub of Block 18 of Schuyler (Tax Exemption)

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lasagna gardening

Lasagna gardening

Lasagna gardening is not growing plants that are used to make lasagna. It is a method of cold composting where organic materials are layered, …

2022 Year of the Lilac

2022 Year of the Lilac

The National Garden Bureau designated 2022 as the Year of the Lilac. When one thinks of this old-fashioned shrub that can live for 100 years, …

Watch Now: Related Video

Credit card 'perks' that aren't actually perks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News