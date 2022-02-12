PROPERTY TRANSFERS - February 12

Platte County
Columbus Apartment Partners LLC to Level Up Home Pros, Inc - Lot 1 Meadowlark Village SD of Columbus $800,000
Armstrong, Kenneth L. & Kara, H&W, to Motycka, Allan E. & Carol A., H&W - Lot 2 Armstrong 1st SD of Columbus $ 329,000
Grubaugh, Carey L. & Tonya, H&W, to Parks, Tony, Sgl. - 12-18-02W PT S 1/2 SE 1/4 $62,000
Lohmeier, Christopher J., Sgl., to Lozano, Marycruz & Malijan, Jeremie A., W&H - Lot 1 BHR SD of Columbus $140,000
Butler County
Colburn, Lori to Almond Tree Properties, LLC - Lot 5, Block 46; Original Town of David City $130,010
Vavricek, Bruce K. & Deborah K. to Riha, Justin, Svoboda, Rachelle, Betzen, Michael, Brothers and Sister - Lot 4, Block 2; Littys 2nd Addition to David City (Tax Exempt)
Mcguire, Geannine, Sgl., to Almond Tree Properties, LLC - Lot 5, Block 46; Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt)
Rocha, Maritza A. & Rocha Luna, Pedro, W&H, to MERS (Plains Commerce Bank) - Lot 5 in Block 10, Orig Town of Schuyler $60,000
White Roof Inn, LLC to Hovorka, William J. - S1/4 of Lot 4, Block 3; Garlows Addition to David City $40,000
Colfax County
Kulhanek, Carolyn A. to Kulhanek, Tucker T. - Lot 3 in Block 18, Orig Town of Howells $5,000
JDR LLC to Tabor Bottom LLC - 28-20-04 NE 1/4 NE 1/4, PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4, PT S 1/2 NE 1/4, PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4, PT SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Jindra, Patty, aka Jindra, Patricia A., Sgl., to Jindra, Patricia A., Jindra, Joseph M., Jindra, Laurie - Block PT 2, Otradovsky Sub of Block 18 of Schuyler (Tax Exemption)
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services