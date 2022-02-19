PROPERTY TRANSFERS - February 19

Platte County

Cattau, Arlyn B & Ann S, H&W, to Cattau Zachary C - 21-19-01E PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Smith, Daryl L., Sgl. to Gomez, Juan J Arias & Arias, Estela M., H&W - South 1/2 Of Lot 3 In Block 10, Oida Add of Columbus $250,000

Kratochvil, Taresa S. to Schumacher, Micky - Lot 6 In Block A, Sunset Fourth Add of Columbus $176,000

Findley, Brendon J. to Morse, Jacob E., Sgl. - The East 1/2 Of Lot 3 In Block 219, Original of Columbus $185,000

MC Hanson Properties LLC to Quillen, Mauricio & Rivas, Maria Escobar, H&W - Lot 4 In Block A, Simpson Add of Columbus $80,000

Nauenburg, Alta E. to Mroczek, Matt & Mroczek, Cody - Lot 42 Christophers Cove Second Add of Columbus $375,000

Terry Ricky D & Cookie L, H&W to Convergence LLC - Lots 1 & 2 In Terry SD of Columbus $450,000

Macken, Kenneth J. to Macken, Justin J., Macken, Levi P. - 17-18-01W E1/2 E1/2 SW 1/4; South 48.5 Lot 8 & 1/2 of Alley Abutting Said Lot in Block 31, Stevens Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Mausbach, Paul V. & Marietta A. to Mausbach, Paul V. & Marietta A. - Lot 4 In Block C, Parkplace Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Bruhn, Lavern E. Jr., to Mendez, Luis Ponce & Mora, Maria N. Ruiz - 14-17-01E A Tract of Land in S 1/2 SW 1/4 Also Known as Tract 2 Lot 7 Block E Country Mobile Villa First Addition $45,000

Butler County

Petersen, Nicholas J., Sgl., & Salazar, Daisy E., Sgl., to Zakrzewski, Nicholas E. - 13-16-01 Lot 7, Bow String Lake 2nd Addition; PT NE 1/4, Section 13, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $56,000

Polacek, Darrell & Polacek, Ruth, to Polacek, Darrell & Polacek, Ruth - 09-13-03 NE 1/4; Section 9, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 04-13-03 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 4, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 04-13-03 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 4, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Bank Of the Valley to Prothman, Pat A., Sgl. - Lot 2, Block 10; Miles 6th Addition To David City

Bank Of the Valley to Jones, Michael E. & Joan M., H&W - The South 30 Feet of Lot 10 & All of Lot 11, Block 40; Original Town of David City

Farm Credit Services of America, FLCA to Behne, Aaron, Sgl. - 01-14-03 PT S 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 1, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska

Fuxa, Steven J., Fuxa, Carol L., Fuxa, Steven, Trustee, Fuxa, Carol, Trustee to Fuxa, Steven & Carol Family Trust - 25-15-03 SW 1/4; Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 01-14-02 PT S 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 1, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 16-13-03 S 1/2 NE 1/4 & N 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 16, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Brabec, Karen A. to Brabec, Karen A., TR - Lot 12 In Block 3, Orig Town of Clarkson (Tax Exempt)

Hegemann, Bernard J., Hegemann, Theresa M., to Hegemann, Bernard J., Trustee, Hegemann, Theresa M., Trustee, Hegemann, Bernard J. Trust, Hegemann, Theresa M. Trust - 23-19-03 PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

