PROPERTY TRANSFERS - February 26

Platte County

Meister, Marion, Sgl., to Cloyed, Rebecca - The West 50 Feet of Lot 17 In Block 4, Pearsalls Second Add of Columbus $125,000

Owens, Dwain & Jill, H&W to Fullmer, Darren & Sandra, H&W - 07-17-02W Part Government Lot 2 in PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 & Part Government Lot 1 in PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; 08-17-02W PT Government Lot 4 in Part of NW 1/4 NW 1/4 $430,000

Rawls, Micheal D., Sgl. to Soulliere, Jeffrey & Deanna, H&W - Lot 1, 2 In Block 16, Stevens Addition of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska; South 62 Feet of Lot 4 in Block 15, Becher Place Addition of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with The South 1/2 of Vacated Alley Abutting on The North $355,000

EKEA LLC to Off Properties LLC - Lot 5 In Block A, Ekea Addition of Columbus $25,000

EKEA LLC to Off Properties LLC - Lot 6 In Block A, Ekea Addition of Columbus $25,000

Claborn, Mikel L. to Flores, Manuel E. Lopez & Patricia R., H&W - East 12 Feet of Lot 9 & All Lot 10 in Block 5, Smiths Addition of Columbus $142,000

Gautier, Noell S. & Wanda K., H&W, to T. Haenf LLC - Lot 1 in Block 110, Original of Columbus $60,000

Shanle, James G. & Carrie, H&W, to Shanle, Jesse J. & Shanle, Justin M. - Lot 1 & North 15.6 Feet of Lot 2 North Park Fifth Addition of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Westring, Robert S. & Brenda F., H&W, to Shanle, Larry G. - Lot 6 in Block 138, Original of Columbus $196,000

Lavery, Patricia M., Sgl., to Cisneros, Jose A. Mora, Sgl., & Mora, Maribel, Sgl., - 10-17-01E PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 With Road Easement $182,000

Runge, Joyce A. to Runge, Joyce A. Trustee, Runge, Joyce A. Trust - Lot 7 in Block 96, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Wetgen, Larry & Rhonda, H&W, to Westring, Robert S. & Brenda F., H&W - Lot 14 In Block A, Country Club Heights SD of Columbus $315,000

The Cypress Group to Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) - PT Lot 1 In Block C, Goeckel Addition of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Prothman, Patrick & Barbara J., H&W to CTL 1994, LLC - Lot 2, Block 10; Miles 6th Addition to David City $60,000

Kubik Auto & Truck Service, Inc. to Yindrick, Todd A. - Lot 5, Except the West 43.00 Feet Thereof & The South 11.00 Feet of Lot 4, Except the West 43.00 Feet Thereof, Block 3; Original Town of Brainard $15,000

Krafka, Aaron M., Krafka, Aaron M. Poa, Krafka, Annaka J., Krafka, Daniel P., Krafka, Tarita M., Krafka, David, Krafka, John C., Krafka, Justin R., Krafka, Laura A., Krafka, Martin J., Krafka, Lanell, Krafka, Mitchell, Scholz, Shirley, Krafka, Kenneth C., Krafka, Mae Marie, Poindexter, Teresa M., To Krafka Brother Trust - 15-16-02 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 Section 15, Township 16 North, Range 2 East Butler County, Nebraska $10,000

Colfax County

Svehla, Alice, Sgl., to Svehla, Rodney L. & Svehla, Mary A., H&W - 07-19-03 SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $80,000

Medrano, Robert to Medrano, Robert, aka Mendrano, Robert, - 22-17-03 PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Prado, Juan C. & Prado, Christina A., H&W, to Ibarra, Lourdes Gutierrez & Renteria, Maria Del Rocio - Lot 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 in Block 43, Original Town of Schuyler $119,000

Bayer, Robert R. & Bayer, Carol A., H&W, to Bayer, Robert R. Trust, Bayer, Carol A. Trust, Bayer, Robert R. Trustee, Bayer, Carol A. Trustee - PT Lot 2, 3 In Block 34, Original Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)

