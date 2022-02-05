 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - February 5

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Kallweit, Leroy M & Brenda G, H&W, to Kallweit, Kevin D - 02-19-01W SW 1/4; 25-20-02W PT W 1/2 NE 1/4, PT N 1/2 NW 1/4, SW 1/4 NW 1/4, PT SE 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Kallweit, Leroy M & Brenda G, H&W, to Kallweit, Kevin D - 02-19-01W S 1/2 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Kallweit, Leroy M & Brenda G, H&W, to Kallweit, Jeff L - Lot 1 In Block C, Prairie Lane 9th Add of Columbus,

15-19-01W N 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Kallweit, Leroy M & Brenda G, H&W, to Kallweit, Jeff L - 15-19-01W S 1/2 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Escobar, Elias Alberto, a/k/a Perez, Elias Escobar, Sgl, to MERS (Pinnacle Bank) - Lot 1 in Block B, Prairie Home Addition of Columbus $224,000

Carrasco, Ernesto E & June K, H&W, to First Nebraska Bank - Lot 12 and West 1/2 of Lot 13 in Block B, Mahood Addn of Columbus $235,000

Schumacher, Mathew J Trustee, Schumacher, Mathew J Trust, to Pinnacle Bank - Tract 132 Feet X 22 Feet in Lot 3 In Block 2, Ottis 1st Addn of Humphrey $20,000

Bierman, Scott, Sgl, to Plains Commerce Bank - The North 50 Feet of Lot 5 In Block 44, Original of Columbus $141,414

Kallweit, Leroy M & Brenda G, H&W, to Krings, Kerry J - 26-18-01W PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Kallweit, Leroy M & Brenda G, H&W, to Krings, Kerry J - 13-18-02W PT NE 1/4 SW 1/4 & NW 1/4 SW 1/4 & PT

S 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Hutchinson, Christopher & Catherine, H&W, to Gonzalez, Luis A Delgado & Ramirez Angelica M Gloria, H&W - PT Lot 18 in Block 1, Thiele 1st SD of Columbus $210,000

Danbred Production LLC, n/k/a DNA Production LLC to Bank of the Valley - West 2/3rds of Lot 3 in Block 83, Original of Columbus $365,000

Miller, Thomas Michael, Sgl, to Escobar, Elias Alberto a/k/a Escobar Perez, Elias, Sgl - Lot 1 in Block B, Prairie Home Addition of Columbus $280,000

Murray, Marilyn J, Sgl, to Carrasco, Ernesto E & June K, H&W - Lot 12 and W1/2 of Lot 13 in Block B, Mahood Addn of Columbus $255,000

Guerra, Yoan A, Sgl, to Bierman, Scott, Sgl - N 50 FT of Lot 5 in Block 44, Original of Columbus $140,000

EKEA LLC to Off Properties LLC - Lot 3 in Block A, EKEA Addition of Columbus $25,000

EKEA LLC to Off Properties LLC - Lot 4 in Block A, EKEA Addition of Columbus $25,000

Kallweit, Leroy M & Brenda G Co Trustees, Kallweit Family Trust, to Kallweit, Leroy M & Brenda G - 29-17-01E NE 1/4 SW 1/4 & PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

First Nebraska Trust Company Trustee, Labenz Janet M, IRA to First Nebraska Trust Company Trustee, Labenz, Janet M Roth, IRA - 20-20-02W PT SW 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Want, Roger & Cynthia S., to H-KO Farms, LLC - 14-15-01 PT N1/2 NE1/4; Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $637,500

David City Apartment Partners, LLC to Level Up Home Pros, Inc. - 29-15-03 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $400,000

Hinze, Merle D. to Hinze, Merle D. Trustee, Hinze, Merle D. Trust - 26-14-01 W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 26, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 31-14-02 PT NW 1/4 & W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 31, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Proskovec, John D. & Pamela A. to Proskovec, John D. Trustee, Proskovec, Pamela A. Trustee, Proskovec Family Trust - 15-15-04 NE 1/4 NW 1/4 except the West 14 feet thereof containing 0.4242 acres more or less; Section 15, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 08-16-03 W 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska

Wiseman, Sierra, Sgl, to MERS (Charter West Bank) - Lot 7, Block A; Larry J Sabata 2nd Addition to David City $224,000

H-KO Farms, LLC to Jarecki, Jeffrey C. Trustee - 14-15-01 PT N 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $425,000

Welker, James R. & Desa R., H&W, to Nebraska Energy Federal Credit Union - 07-16-01 Lot 21, Clear Lake 2nd Subdivision; PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4, Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $65,000

Level Up Home Pros, Inc. to Bank of the Valley - 29-15-03 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $142,857

Level Up Home Pros, Inc. to Walsh, Daniel D. Trustee - 29-15-03 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $257,142

Hurst, Brian M., aka Hurst, Brian Michael, Sgl, to First National Bank of Omaha - 10-15-04 Part Outlot D; Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $19,300

Birkel, Brian & Brianna, H&W, to Bank of the Valley - 20-16-03 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 29-16-03 S 1/2 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $267,500

01-15-04 PT NW 1/4; Section 1, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Vorde, Anita J Vande to Vorde, Robert Vande Trustee, Vorde, Anita Vande Trustee, Robert and Anita Vande Vorde Revocable Trust - 21-20-03 E 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Healy, Timothy J to Healy, Daniel D - 04-18-04 SE 1/4 SW 1/4 $240,000

Bohmont, Wendell C Tr, Bohmont, Sharon K Tr, Wendell C Bomont Trust Agreement, Bohmont, Sharon K Tr, Bohmont, Wendell C Tr, Sharon K Bohmont Trust Agreement, to D. E. Properties LLC - Block PT 7, Clarkson and Dorsey Addn of Schuyler $150,000

Gataivasa, Lawanna M. & Tamasili, W&H, to Arnold, Corey, Sgl - Lot 8 and PT Lot 9 in Block 13, Railroad Addn of Leigh $15,000

Arnold, Corey, Sgl, to Schaefer, Joseph - Lot 8 and PT Lot 9 in Block 13, Railroad Addn of Leigh $15,000

Kampschneider, Daniel J., Kampschneider, David G., Kampschneider, Mary Jo, Kampschneider, Glen R., Kampschneider, Renee, Kampschneider, Gary C., Kampschneider, Christi to Franzluebbers, Gene B. & Carolyn A., H&W - 10-20-04 PT N 1/2 SE 1/4 $380,000

Kampschneider, Daniel J., Sgl, Kampschneider, David G., Kampschneider, Mary Jo, Kampschneider, H&W, Kampschneider, Glen R. & Renee, H&W, Kampschneider, Kampschneider, Gary C. & Christi, H&W, to Franzluebbers,

Willis, Andrew R. Trustee, to Ortega Romero, Angelica M. & Escobar, Olegario, W&H - Block PT 5, Clarkson and Dorsey Addn of Schuyler

First American Title Insurance Company to Bebout, Heather, Sgl - Lot 1 Water Tower Sub 3rd Addn of Schuyler

Union Bank & Trust Company to Brichacek, Dennis & Linda A., H&W - 08-18-03 E 1/2 SE 1/4

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

