PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 22

Platte County

Krings, Paul J & Diane M to Krings, Brittney M - North 1/2 of Lot 1 in Block 4, Ottis 2nd Addition of Humphrey $200,000

Tallgrass West LLC to Manak, Ben & Jessica, H&W - Lot 12 In Block A, Sunset Acres Subdivision of Columbus $57,000

SJ Parkway Plaza LLC to Elite Wealth Management LLC - Lot 1 Mueller Subdivision of Columbus $1,800,000

Houseman, John to Medinas, Yinyer J Genaro - Lot 8 In Block 141, Original of Columbus $70,000

Mendez, Fidelina A Cabrera, & Garcia Jesus Alba, W&H, to Fuentes, Edwin A, Sgl - The West 39 Feet of the South 60 Feet of Lot 7 in Block 153, Original of Columbus $15,000

Klevemann, Brian L & Heidi J, H&W, to Perez Jonathan D Nuno, Sgl - Lot 4 In Block 4, Smiths Addition of Columbus $165,000

Behlen, Matthew A & Jodi D, H&W to MERS - 10-17-01E PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 Together with An Easement For Road Purposes $325,000

M & M Hanson Properties LLC to Great Plains State Bank - Lot 5, 6, 7 In Block A, Sunside 2nd SD Of Columbus, Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 In Block B, Sunside 2nd SD Of Columbus, Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 In Block C, Sunside 2nd SD of Columbus $707,000

Home 360 Flooring Company LLC to Bank of The Valley - Lot 2 In Block B, Northbrook Addition of Columbus $209,000

Patras, Donald E & Nancy A, H&W, to MERS - Lot 18 In Block B, Centennial Park First Addition of Columbus $75,000

Balfour, Tanner J & Ashtin, H&W, to US Bank - Lot 4 In Block 141, Original of Columbus $146,400

Miller, Nathan D & Tiffany, H&W, to US Bank - Lot 5 In Block A, Northbrook 8th Add of Columbus $248,000

Dinslage, Matthew W & Krystal L, H&W, to First Nebraska Bank - Lot 18 Meadow Ridge Sixth Addition Of Columbus $225,203

Sutton, Steven Randall, Sgl, to MERS - Lot 26 In Block J, Wagner Lakes SD of Columbus $96,000

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC - Lots 6 & 7 In Deer Run Estates Second Subdivision of Columbus $140,000

Rieck, Joenah L & Taylor M, H&W, to Kirby, Brandon K & Kristin J, H&W - Lot 6 and West 8 of Lot 7 in Block 3, Ottis 1st Addition of Humphrey $280,000

Schmidt Investments LLC to Noonan, Zach & Cailey, H&W - Lot 7 in Block B, Park Place 8th Addition of Columbus $45,000

Coan, Patrick H & Cynthia M, H&W, to Peterson, Mary L - Lot 1 In Block A, Lambert Third SD of Columbus $230,000

Badstieber, Chad J & Jamie R, H&W to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp. - Lot 5 In Block 6, Smiths Addition of Columbus $153,000

Snider, Virginia K to Greiner, Kenneth E Jr - Lot 1 in Block D, Hellbusch Fifth Addition of Columbus $220,000

Vasallo, Alicia & Torres, Alberto to Wacha, Nicholas G & Jodi L, H&W - Lot 5 in Block 5, Swift Third Addition of Columbus $160,000

3MJ Ventures LLC to Huhman, Tonya S & Jeffrey M, W&H - Lot 3 In Block C, Meridian Ridge Subdivision of Columbus $66,000

Preister, Dean and Ann, H&W, to Preister, Ryan And Megan, H&W - 25-20-03W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 $500,000

Butler County

Krejci, Gary A. & Trout-Schurr, Alisa D. to Vavricek, Brian A. & Cori K., H&W - 08-18-04 PT NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NW 1/4, PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 $1,187,000

Thege, Karen M, A/K/A Krejci-Thege, Karen M. & Thege, Todd A., W&H to Vavricek, Brian A. & Cori K., H&W - 08-18-04 PT NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NW 1/4, PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Pfeifer, James M. & Kimberly E., H&W to Pfeifer, Jeffrey M. & Pfeifer, Lori A. - Lot 12, 13 In Block 5, Orig Town of Clarkson $3,000

Pfeifer, Jeffrey M & Pfeifer, Lori A, H&W to Pfeifer, Jeffrey M Trustee & Pfeifer, Lori A Trustee, Pfeifer, Jeffrey M Rev Trust, Pfeifer, Lori A Rev Trust - Lot 12, 13 In Block 5, Orig Town of Clarkson (Tax Exempt)

Hollman, Thomas J & Debra S, Hollman, Stuart L Co-Trustee, Hollman, Diana L Co-Trustee, S & D Hollman Family Trust

To Wendt, Steven L & Jessica O, H&W - 07-19-02 SE 1/4 SW 1/4 18-19-02 W 1/2 NE 1/4 $756,000

Fendrick, Zachariah L & Megan K, H&W, to Fendrick, Zachariah L & Megan K - 34-20-03 SE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

No warranty deeds.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

