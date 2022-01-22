PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 22

Platte County
Krings, Paul J & Diane M to Krings, Brittney M - North 1/2 of Lot 1 in Block 4, Ottis 2nd Addition of Humphrey $200,000
Tallgrass West LLC to Manak, Ben & Jessica, H&W - Lot 12 In Block A, Sunset Acres Subdivision of Columbus $57,000
SJ Parkway Plaza LLC to Elite Wealth Management LLC - Lot 1 Mueller Subdivision of Columbus $1,800,000
Houseman, John to Medinas, Yinyer J Genaro - Lot 8 In Block 141, Original of Columbus $70,000
Mendez, Fidelina A Cabrera, & Garcia Jesus Alba, W&H, to Fuentes, Edwin A, Sgl - The West 39 Feet of the South 60 Feet of Lot 7 in Block 153, Original of Columbus $15,000
Klevemann, Brian L & Heidi J, H&W, to Perez Jonathan D Nuno, Sgl - Lot 4 In Block 4, Smiths Addition of Columbus $165,000
Behlen, Matthew A & Jodi D, H&W to MERS - 10-17-01E PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 Together with An Easement For Road Purposes $325,000
M & M Hanson Properties LLC to Great Plains State Bank - Lot 5, 6, 7 In Block A, Sunside 2nd SD Of Columbus, Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 In Block B, Sunside 2nd SD Of Columbus, Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 In Block C, Sunside 2nd SD of Columbus $707,000
Home 360 Flooring Company LLC to Bank of The Valley - Lot 2 In Block B, Northbrook Addition of Columbus $209,000
Patras, Donald E & Nancy A, H&W, to MERS - Lot 18 In Block B, Centennial Park First Addition of Columbus $75,000
Balfour, Tanner J & Ashtin, H&W, to US Bank - Lot 4 In Block 141, Original of Columbus $146,400
Miller, Nathan D & Tiffany, H&W, to US Bank - Lot 5 In Block A, Northbrook 8th Add of Columbus $248,000
Dinslage, Matthew W & Krystal L, H&W, to First Nebraska Bank - Lot 18 Meadow Ridge Sixth Addition Of Columbus $225,203
Sutton, Steven Randall, Sgl, to MERS - Lot 26 In Block J, Wagner Lakes SD of Columbus $96,000
Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC - Lots 6 & 7 In Deer Run Estates Second Subdivision of Columbus $140,000
Rieck, Joenah L & Taylor M, H&W, to Kirby, Brandon K & Kristin J, H&W - Lot 6 and West 8 of Lot 7 in Block 3, Ottis 1st Addition of Humphrey $280,000
Schmidt Investments LLC to Noonan, Zach & Cailey, H&W - Lot 7 in Block B, Park Place 8th Addition of Columbus $45,000
Coan, Patrick H & Cynthia M, H&W, to Peterson, Mary L - Lot 1 In Block A, Lambert Third SD of Columbus $230,000
Badstieber, Chad J & Jamie R, H&W to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp. - Lot 5 In Block 6, Smiths Addition of Columbus $153,000
Snider, Virginia K to Greiner, Kenneth E Jr - Lot 1 in Block D, Hellbusch Fifth Addition of Columbus $220,000
Vasallo, Alicia & Torres, Alberto to Wacha, Nicholas G & Jodi L, H&W - Lot 5 in Block 5, Swift Third Addition of Columbus $160,000
3MJ Ventures LLC to Huhman, Tonya S & Jeffrey M, W&H - Lot 3 In Block C, Meridian Ridge Subdivision of Columbus $66,000
Preister, Dean and Ann, H&W, to Preister, Ryan And Megan, H&W - 25-20-03W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 $500,000
Butler County
Krejci, Gary A. & Trout-Schurr, Alisa D. to Vavricek, Brian A. & Cori K., H&W - 08-18-04 PT NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NW 1/4, PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 $1,187,000
Thege, Karen M, A/K/A Krejci-Thege, Karen M. & Thege, Todd A., W&H to Vavricek, Brian A. & Cori K., H&W - 08-18-04 PT NE 1/4, NE 1/4 NW 1/4, PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Pfeifer, James M. & Kimberly E., H&W to Pfeifer, Jeffrey M. & Pfeifer, Lori A. - Lot 12, 13 In Block 5, Orig Town of Clarkson $3,000
Pfeifer, Jeffrey M & Pfeifer, Lori A, H&W to Pfeifer, Jeffrey M Trustee & Pfeifer, Lori A Trustee, Pfeifer, Jeffrey M Rev Trust, Pfeifer, Lori A Rev Trust - Lot 12, 13 In Block 5, Orig Town of Clarkson (Tax Exempt)
Hollman, Thomas J & Debra S, Hollman, Stuart L Co-Trustee, Hollman, Diana L Co-Trustee, S & D Hollman Family Trust
To Wendt, Steven L & Jessica O, H&W - 07-19-02 SE 1/4 SW 1/4 18-19-02 W 1/2 NE 1/4 $756,000
Fendrick, Zachariah L & Megan K, H&W, to Fendrick, Zachariah L & Megan K - 34-20-03 SE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Colfax County
No warranty deeds.
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services