PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 29

Platte County

Gebauer, Julie to Gates, Judy; Jarecke, Jeff; Jarecke, Jay; Schaffhausen, Jeanne; Jarecke, Janine; Jarecke, Jon - Lot 11 in Block 2, Bel Air Addn Formerly Bel Air SD of Columbus $20,000

Jarecke, Janine; Schaffhausen, Jeanne & William H, W&H; Jarecke, Jay & Suzanne, H&W; Gates, Judy & Jerome, W&H; Jarecke, Jon to Jarecke, Jonathan G - Lot 11 in Block 2, Bel Air Addn Formerly Bel Air SD of Columbus $120,000

Jarecke, Jeff to Jarecke, Jonathan G - Lot 11 in Block 2, Bel Air Addn Formerly Bel Air SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Konz, Matthew T & Nicole M, H&W, to Streckfuss, Matthew & Nikole Ziemba, H&W - Lot 6 in Block D, Northbrook Addn of Columbus $370,000

Struble, Michelle L & Drew, W&H to Bruhn, Shantelle & Kasik, Kody - The West 48 Feet of Lot 3 in Block 6, Chambers Addn of Columbus $210,000

Munson, Michael J & Nancy A, H&W, to Konz, Matthew T & Nicole M, H&W - Lots 10 &11 Except the South 20 Feet of Said Lots in Block D, Northbrook 6th Addn of Columbus $400,000

Therrien, David E & Heidi J, H&W, to Cazares Fermin Sr & Carmen Estela, H&W - East 58 Feet of Lot 3 in Block 12, Becher Place Addn of Columbus $125,000

Jones, Mary C, Sgl, to Abreu, Elier Oruna, Sgl - Lot 3 In Block 184, Original of Columbus $130,000

Arce, Alejandro Aguila, Sgl, to Rivas, Felix & Ana, H&W - Lot 15 In Block B, Lakers Add (Replat of) of Columbus $240,000

Apple, Jennifer L, Sgl, to Pelan, Stephanie, Sgl - Lot 9 in Block I, West Park Third Addn of Columbus $215,000

Dunker, Kathleen T & Kenneth, W&H, Krzycki, Norma J & Michael A, W&H, Nansel, Marlene V to Houzz Solutions By J&S LLC - PT Lot 1 in Block 6, Hope Addn of Lindsay $120,000

Lambert, Mark to Peterson, Mary - 15-17-01E PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 $300,000

Laska, Kimberly to Peterson, Mary - 15-17-01E PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Ziola, Tiffanie to Peterson, Mary - 15-17-01E PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

EKEA LLC to Off Properties LLC - Lot 1 in Block A, Ekea Addition of Columbus $25,000

EKEA LLC to Off Properties LLC - Lot 2 in Block A, Ekea Addition of Columbus $25,000

Blaser, Rolaine M to Blaser, Rolaine M Trustee, Blaser, Rolaine M Trust - 04-17-01W PART W1/2 SE1/4 & PART E1/2 SE1/4 09-17-01W PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 Lying North & East of Highway, 18-18-04W PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Janak, Daniel R. & Kara L., H&W, Stanek, Sandra K., Sgl, to Stiles, Scott, MP - 17-13-04 N 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 17, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $448,000

Selden, Monte L. to Selden, Brandon & Megan, H&W - 10-14-01 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (8.31 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Wilcox, Patricia L., a/k/a Wilcox, Patricia A., to Fricke, Lori L. - 28-14-02 N 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 28, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $624,000

Croghan, Matthew M. & Chelsie, H&W, to Dobesh, Dustin R., Sgl - Lot 4, Block 7; Will Thorpe & Perkins 2nd Addition to David City $46,000

Pelan, Stephanie, f/k/a Schramm, Stephanie, Sgl, to Chief Properties, LLC - The North 79 Feet of Lot 1, Block 2; Hilger Addition To David City $173,000

Colfax County

Fields, Cecil D. & Lorine L., H&W to Labenz, Gregory K., Sgl - Lot 1 In Block 1, Hespe Sub PT Outlots A & E of Leigh; Block A, Outlots A, B, C, D, E Of Leigh $135,000

