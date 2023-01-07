PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 7

Platte County

Red Oak Properties South LLC to Loveless, Alicia A., Sgl. South Half of Lot 5 & West 26 Feet of South Half of Lot 6 in Block 203, Original of Columbus $165,000

Laska, Delores, Sgl., to Laska Land LLC - 09-19-03W NE 1/4 & NW 1/4, 03-19-03W SW1/4 Except 9.96 Acres More or Less Lying East of Center Line of Shell Creek & Part SW 1/4 Se 1/4 Containing 5.791 Acres More or Less (Tax Exempt)

White, Robert Jr. & Danielle, H&W, to Driskell, Noah L. & Celine E., H&W - Lot 7 In Block C, North Park Second Add of Columbus $297,000

Laska Land LLC to Bender, Alan J. & Debra S., H&W, Bender, Larry J. & Susan A., H&W - 09-19-03W North Half of Section $5,264,000

Gilbert, Amanda M. & Shannon, W&H, to Rodriguez, Giovanni, Sgl., & Vallin, Ashley Sofia, Sgl. - Lot 8 In Block 171, Original of Columbus $215,000

Hoops, Traci V., Sgl., to Karlin, Richard C. & Sherry L., H&W 24-17-01W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Smith, Jason F., MP, Perkins, Rachel, Sgl., to Karlin, Richard C. & Sherry L., H&W - 24-17-01W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 $31,000

Heesacker Farms LLC to Heesacker, Randall S. - 26-20-02W W 1/2 NW 1/4 & W 1/2 E 1/2 NW 1/4 Except That Part Lying South of The Railroad Right of Way Now Abandoned (Tax Exempt)

Wojcik, Kenneth A. & Mary E., H&W, to Steve’s Rentals LLC West 1/2 of Lot 2 In Block 2, Speices Sd of Out Lot #4 of Columbus $130,000

Wojcik, Dean C. & Rhonda S., H&W, to Frisch, Calvin G. & Allison M., H&W - 22-20-04W PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 Containing 5.04 Acres More or Less $980,000

Perry, Kurtis V., Sgl., to Perry, Kendall & Tammy A., H&W Lot 2, 4 In Block 129, Original of Columbus $192,000

Spale, Douglas J. & Janet M., H&W, to Stock, Ronald E. & Kristin K., H&W - Pt Lot 6 In Block A, Randall 3rd Add of Columbus $460,000

Heesacker Farms LLC to Heesacker, Steven J. & Monica S., H&W - 26-20-02W PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4 Exc Part Lying South of Chicago & Northern RR Row Now Abandoned, 23-20-02W S 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Bernt, Keith F. & Beverly G., to Ernst, James J., - Tract 124 Feet X 100 Feet Except the East 50 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 3, Oida Add of Columbus $115,000

Johnson, Rick D. & Shelby, H&W, to Korth, Adam & Tara, H&W - Lot 1, 2 In Block 1, Original of Creston $20,000

Butler County

Zavodny, Alan D. & Zavodny, Rhonda, H&W, to Arps Red-E-Mix, Inc. - 12-15-02 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $200,000

Cinnamon Bay, LLC to Kobus, Chad & Kobus, Lindsay, H&W, O’Dowd, Matthew & O’Dowd, Jennifer, H&W 06-16-01 Lot 23, Riverview Lake Subdivision & Accretion to The Platte River, A Part of Government Lot 4 & Accretion Thereto & A Part of The West 64 Feet of Government, Lot 3 & Accretion Thereto; Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County Nebraska $15,000

Colfax County

Held, Kit L. & Held, Michelle A., to Held, Hallee A. 32-20-02 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4 $140,000

White, Clarence E., to White, William P. & White, Jennifer B., H&W - Pt Lot 10 In Block 2, Lincoln Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

The Village of Leigh, to Leigh Fire District - Block 10, Railroad Add of Leigh (Tax Exempt)

Drueppel, Norbert W. & Drueppel, Melody A., H&W, Drueppel, Donald J. & Drueppel, Bonnie A., H&W, Drueppel, Raymond A. & Drueppel, Mary Jo, H&W, to Corral, Adrian Block Pt 13, Clarkson and Dorsey Add of Schuyler, Pt Lot 10, 11, 12 In Block 69, Orig Town of Schuyler $178,000

Polk County

Jerold R. Carlson and Margaret Carlson, H&W, to Christopher H. Ziemba and Wendy Ziemba, H&W - Tax Lot "A" and Tax Lot "B" in the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section Eight (8), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Three (3) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $308,000

Jerold R. Carlson & Margaret A. Carlson, H&W, to Durant Family Farms Limited Partnership - Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW1/4 SE1/4) of Section Seventeen (17), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Three (3) West of the 6th P.M., in Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kathie Gregor, Sgl., to Aaron Race & Colleen Race, H&W - West Half of the Northwest Quarter (W1/2NW1/4) of Block Four (4), Nordberg's Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $100,000

Patrick D. Gabel and Christine A. Gabel, H&W, Corey D. Gabel, Sgl., and Michael C. Gabel and Kelsey Gabel, H&W, to Niewohner Grandchildren, LP - A tract of land comprising of Tax Lot "A", part of Tax Lot ”C”, and a part of the NW1/4 of Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., encompassing all land formerly known as Tax Lot ”B", Polk County, Nebraska $600,000

Holly V. Dravitzki, fka Holly V. Anderson and Paul Dravizki, W&H, to Holly V. Dravitzki, Trustee, The Vayden R. Anderson Trust - The West Half of the Southeast Quarter (W1/2 SE1/4) and the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4), ALL in Section Fourteen (14), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Three (3), West of the 6th P.M. in Polk County, Nebraska, with exception $618,000

JOVEGWA, LLC, to Watts Land Co., LLC - South Half of the Northeast Quarter (S1/2 NE1/4) and the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4), except the West 594 feet of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW1/4SE1/4) ALL in Section Twelve (12), Township Fourteen (14) North, Range Three (3) West of the 6th F.M., Polk County, Nebraska $2,500,000

Jeff Guenter and Lori Guenter, H&W, GRANTOR, to Jeremy Sperling - Lots Six (6) and Seven (7), McConaughy's Sub Division, comprising of Block Two (2) of Underwood's Sub Division, City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $2,000

