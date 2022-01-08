 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - January 8

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Kristin Joy & Brandon Keith Kirby, H&W, to Gary J & Barbara J Braun, H&W – Lot 8, Blk 3, Lockner’s 1st Addn, Humphrey $188,000

Douglas P & Darla Eisenmenger, H&W, to Chase Eisenmenger – Part of Lots 8 & 10, All of Lot 9, Blk 3, Fedderson’s Addn, Humphrey $115,000

I Margaret Renner, sgl, to I Margaret Renner, Trustee of the Roman J Renner & I Margaret Renner Joint Revocable Trust – Any and all interest in E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 34-20-1E (Tax Exempt)

Kevin & Tamara J Kudera, H&W, to Kevin & Tamara J Kudera – Lot 27, Blk B, Wunderlich Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt)

Ronald & Geraldine Vetick, H&W; Mary Lou & Gary Beringer, W&H; Donald Vetick, sgl; Kathleen Miller, sgl and Jerome Vetick, sgl, to Benigno & Berta A Jacinto, H&W – Part of Lot 3, Blk 172, Original City of Cols $179,000

Kenneth L & Kara L Armstrong, H&W, to Salvador Perez – Lot 6, Blk C, East Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $245,000

Douglas S & Crystle A Cooney, H&W, to Pinnacle Bk – Lot 76, Whitetail Lake 7th Subdiv, part of SW1/4 Sec 30-17-1E & Part of N1/2 Sec 31-17-1E $560,000

Tony Matthes a/k/a Tony D Matthes & Lisa Matthes a/k/a Lisa R Matthes, H&W, to Pinnacle Bk – Lot 38, Eagle Wood Lake Phase 3, a part of fractional Sec 15-17-3W & Sec 16-17-3W $402,000

James P & Lorna M Naughtin, H&W, to Pinnacle Bk – Part of Lot 1, Blk D, Henke Subdiv located in NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 29-18-1E $219,000

Alberto Garcia & Yerennis Rondon Hernandez, H&W, to MERS – Lot 7, Blk 163, Original City of Cols $194,949

Nicholas J & Leslie A Larson, H&W, to MERS – Lot 9, Blk 7, Gerrard’s Addn, City of Cols $75,000

Diana M & Gary M Reichert, H&W, to MERS – Part of N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 31-18-3W $107,702

David Ernesto Aviles Martinez & Tania Pamela Alvarenga Melgar, H&W, to Julianne E Stock – Lot 2, Blk B, Park Place 6th Addn, City of Cols, located in SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 13-17-1W $397,000

Phyllis J Douglas, sgl, to Phyllis J Douglas, Trustee or any successor Trustee or Co-Trustee of the Phyllis J Douglas Revocable Trust – Part of Lot 3, Blk A, Farm View Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt)

Michael S Miller & Jennifer L Miller f/k/a Jennifer L French, H&W, to Michael S & Jennifer L Miller, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 28-18-2W (Tax Exempt)

Michael J & Roberta L Langan, H&W, to Michael L Langan – Lot 5, Blk 74, Original City of Cols & Lot 6, Blk 74, Original City of Cols (Tax Exempt)

Sara M & Eric Sjuts, W&H, to Eric & Sara M Sjuts, H&W – Part of SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 31-20-1W (Tax Exempt)

Joyce M Korte, sgl, to Andrew N & Jane A Korte – Part of SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 34-19-1E $270,000

Double T Realty Inc to Damon J & Stacey Vogt, H&W – Part of Lot 6, Blk 59, Original City of Cols $18,000

ATM Acquisitions LLC to Elite Wealth Management LLC – An undivided 50% interest in Lot 1, Mueller Subdiv, a minor Subdiv of Lot 2, Blk A, Discoverer 4th Subdiv, City of Cols & An undivided 50% interest in Lot 2, Blk A, Discoverer 1st Subdiv, a Subdiv of Part of Lot 1, Blk A, Discoverer Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Hottovy Farm V LLC to David Benes, sgl – W1/2 Sec 34-13-3E $713,000

Hottovy Farm V LLC to David Benes, sgl – Part of NE1/4 Sec 25-13-3E $1,269,000

Pinnacle Bk to Cody L & Tami E Freeland, H&W – Lot 23, Blk A, Indian Hills 4th Subdiv located in NE1/4 Sec 8-18-1E

Five Points Bk to Scotty’s Properties LLC – Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4, Blk 213, Original City of Cols

Union Bk & Trust Co to Jared S & Tiffani R Wiehn, H&W – NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 19-20-1W

1st Natl Bk of Omaha to William J & Ann M Neiman – Lot 3, Blk B, Centennial Park 4th Addn, City of Cols

Nebr Energy Fed Credit Union to Roger J & Reagan M Wemhoff, H&W – Lot 15, Blk E, Osborn Westlawn 6th Addn, City of Cols

Nicole J Ratkovec, sgl; Nicole J Ratkovec, as custodian for Mackenzie R Ratkovec under the Nebr Uniform Transfer to Minors Act and Nicole J Ratkovec, as custodian for Isabella J Ratkovec under the Nebr Uniform Transfer to Minors Act, to Wayne R Ratkovec, sgl – Part of S1/2 S1/2 NW1/4 NW1/4 N1/2 SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 31-16-4E $94,000

Randal L Kaiser a/k/a Randal Kaiser & Mary K Kaiser a/k/a Mary Kaiser, married, to Douglas C Rix, sgl – Part of Lot 6, Blk 6, Miles 5th Addn, David City; Lot 2, Blk 5, Miles 6th Addn, David City; Lots 3 & 4, Blk 1, Hall’s Addn, David City; Lot 4, Blk 5, Will Thorpe & Perkins 1st Addn, David City & Part of Lot 2, Blk6, Miles 6th Addn, David City $410,000

Leander H & Mary Jane Rerucha, H&W, to Theresa R Dietrich, Regina R Steffen & Jerome J Rerucha – SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 24-17-2E; SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 24-17-2E; E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 24-17-2E & Part of NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 29-17-3E (Tax Exempt)

Jenny L & Daniel J Gruber, W&H, to Brian A & Cori K Vavricek, H&W – An undivided ¼ interest in Part of S1/2 NW1/4 Sec 18-18-4E (Tax Exempt)

Cornhusker Bk to Joe R & Donna R Orta, married – Lot 2, Foral’s Addn, Village of Brainard

1st Nebr Bk to Daniel Ray Janak, sgl – Part of NE1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 18-13-4E

US Bk to Kenneth F & Linda K Woolsey, H&W – NE1/4 Sec 32-14-2E

Jones Bk to Hildy Properties LLC – Part of Lot 5, Blk 2, Hildy Estates Addn, David City

Jones Bk to Hildy Properties LLC – Part of Lot 5, Hildy Estates 1st Addn, David City

Jones Bk to Hildy Properties LLC – Lot 4, Blk 2, Hildy Estates Addn, David City

Union Bk & Trust Co to Charles & Kristi Emswiler, H&W – W1/2 NW1/4 Sec 9-15-2E

Colfax County

No warranty deeds.

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

