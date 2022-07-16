 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 16

Platte County

Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp. to Ortiz, Charlotte - Lot 3 In Block B, Kingswood Add SD of PT of Lot 6 of Columbus $186,000

SERC LLC to Lohmeier, Christopher J. - PT Lot 4 In Block E, Wilken Acres Add Formerly Wilken Acres of Columbus $900,000

Cisneros, Mauro A., & Perez, Nereida E. Estrada, H&W, to Espinosa, Yane De La Caridad - Lot 8 And East 8 Feet of Lot 9 In Block 7, Swift Fourth Add of Columbus $190,000

Wickens, Todd & Danita, H&W, to Evans, Roger J. & Renae M., H&W - Lot 3 In Block A, Northbrook Fifth Add of Columbus $341,000

Mancini, Mary E. & Patrick W. to Mancini, Mary E. - Lot 15 In Block E, Air Vista Add Formerly Air Vista SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Kelly, Bryant G., Sgl., to Reyes, Ramona Cervantes, Sgl., & Melendez, Jesus Mendoza, Sgl., - Lot 4 Exc East 75 Ft Thereof in Block C, East Park Third Add of Columbus $195,000

Zimmerer, Gary L. & Janet L., H&W, to Santiago, Sandrybert Rolon & Perez, Kathy E. Rosado - Lot 19 In Block E, West Park Second Add of Columbus $249,000

Gerhold Inc. to Johnson, Robert & Pamala, H&W - Lot 30 Eagle Wood Lake Phase 3 of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with Rights of Ingress & Egress Over & Across All Private Roads $65,000

Baker, Larry L. II & Brandy Jo, H&W, to Young, Johnathan Troy & Jennifer Lynn Brackham, H&W - Lot 3 In Block E, Prairie Lane Fifth Add of Columbus $385,000

Kucera, Melvin F. & Vanicek, Karen M., to Kucera, Melvin F. Co-Trustee, Vanicek, Karen M., Co-Trustee, Kucera, Melvin F. & Karen M. Vanicek Trust - Lot 6 In Block A, SD of West Park Fifth Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Becher Place Properties LLC to Meadow Ridge Properties LLC - PT Lot 10 In Block B, Lost Creek First Add of Columbus $74,000

Goering, Nathan Reed & Emma Marie, H&W, to Goering, Jack & Jane, H&W - Unit F Of Maple Street Condominiums on Lot 3 & 4 In Block 4, First Add of Humphrey $110,000.00

Hillen, Erma M., Sgl., to Eisenmenger, Darla D., Hillen, David M., Hillen, Scott K. - Lot 18 In Block 6, Original of Creston (Tax Exempt)

Schmidt, Patrick W. & Nguyen, Noel, H&W, to Brumbaugh, Brian D. - Lot 2 In Block A, Prairie Home Addition of Columbus $320,000

Ferguson Properties Inc. to Ramirez, Martha Quintero, Wennekamp, Mildred P., Sharpe, Mary L., Mohr, Paul W. & Katherine E., Co-Trustees, Mohr, Paul W. & Katherine E. Trust, Smith, Margaret F., Mahoney, Joseph L. & D’Anna, Ferguson Properties Inc. - Triangle Tract in Part Lot 2 In Block E, Northbrook 2nd Add of Columbus $2,000

Drinnin, Samuel P., Jr. to Drinnin, Samuel P. Jr., Trustee, Drinnin, Samuel P. Jr. Trust - 09-17-01E PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Rieken, Ruth L. to Hoffman, James E., Co-Trustee, Hoffman, Donna R., Co-Trustee, Hoffman Family Trust - 11-18-01W NE 1/4 NE 1/4 Except South 3/4th Acre (Tax Exempt)

Ahlers, Faye A. & Arlan D., to Hoffman, James E., Co-Trustee, Hoffman, Donna R., Co-Trustee, Hoffman Family Trust - 11-18-01W NE 1/4 NE 1/4 Except South 3/4th Acre $184,000

Schultz, Travis L. & Megan, H&W, to Lugo-Cordon, Marlon H. & Garcia, Sonia E. - Lot 94 Whitetail Lake Sixth Subdivision of Columbus $91,000

Scholl, Christopher J. & Rebecca A., H&W, to Scholl, Christopher J. & Scholl, Rebecca A. - 14-17-01W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Goering, Jane & Jackie D., W&H, to Goering, Nathan R. & Goering, Emma M., H&W - 33-19-01W East 551.38 Feet of The North 394.99 Feet of NE 1/4 NE 1/4 $35,000

HCL Properties LLC to EMCM LLC - Lot 1 In Block 1, Theilen SD of Columbus $695,000

Zulkoski, Ross A. & Rebecca L., H&W, to Dalaviras, Eric M. & Amanda R., H&W - Lot 1 Except South 8 Feet Thereof in Block A, Cherry Creek Add of Columbus $220,000

Romo, Catalina, Sgl., to Izaguirre, Yonni B. - North 20 Feet of The South 62 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 84, Original of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together With & Subject to Party Walls $70,000

Butler County

Andel, William D. & Andel, Donna K., H&W, to Andel, Scott W. - Lot 1 & N 1/2 Of Lot 4, Block 10; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $35,000

Patino, Lauro & Patino, Susana, H&W, to Patino, Heriberto & Patino, Gina Y., H&W - 04-16-04 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 04-16-04 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $24,000

Patino, Lauro & Patino, Susana, H&W, to Patino, Heriberto & Patino, Gina Y., H&W - 04-16-04 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 04-16-04 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 4, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $16,175

Klement, Marvin E., Klement, Melvin J., Klement, Dawn M., to Cech, Ted J. & Cech, Joan M., H&W - 24-13-02 PT NE 1/4; Section 24, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $12,000

McClure, Sarah to Plooster, Cynthia A. - S 1/2 Of Lot 3 & The N 1/4 Of Lot 6, Block 5; Miles 2nd Addition To David City (Tax Exempt)

McClure, William M. to Plooster, Cynthia A. - S 1/2 Of Lot 3 & The N 1/4 Of Lot 6, Block 5; Miles 2nd Addition To David City $157,800

Dixon, Mary K. to Dixon, Mary K., Trustee, Dixon, Mary K. Trust Agreement U/A - 18-16-01 W 1/2 Se 1/4; Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Wigington, Richard, Sgl., to Nicolas, Eduardo Deleon, Sgl. - PT Lot 4, 3 In Block 8, Hoops Add of Schuyler $11,000

Urbanek, Robert J. to Valdes, Jorge A. Lopez - PT Lot 1, 2 In Block 14, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $10,000

14-20-04 N 1/2 NE 1/4 Ruskamp, Stephan F. & Ruskamp, Joan M., H&W, to Ruskamp, Stephen F., Trustee, Ruskamp, Joan M., Trustee, Ruskamp, Stephen & Joan Living Trust (Tax Exempt)

Wurdeman, Dennis E. & Wurdeman, Linda L., H&W, to Wurdeman, Michael A., Wurdeman, Mark E., Wurdeman, Matthew W. - 07-19-02 W 1/2 SE 1/4, SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Abousadah, Abdelsalam I., to Marroquin, Santos & Ortega, Maria A. - PT Lot 3 In Block 8, Hoxies Add of Schuyler $135,000

Urbanek, Robert J. to Guzman, Luis - Lot 3, 4 In Block 14, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $37,000

JACKITT LLC to Chromy, Jared - Lot 10 Water Tower SD of Schuyler $230,000

360 Flooring Company LLC to Hutchens, Dine C. & Chavez, Luis E. - Lot 2 Tasa Addition of Leigh Home $175,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

