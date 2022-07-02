 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Columbus Telegram is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cornerstone Insurance Group
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 2

  • 0
ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Halstead, Arthur G. & Angela R., H&W, to Schenck, Jeffrey & Monica, H&W - Lot 8 In Block A, Tallgrass Second Add of Columbus $415,000

Granville Custom Homes Inc. to Ziola, Michael & Kaitlyn, H&W - Lot 3 In Block A, Meadow Ridge Seventh Addition of Columbus $460,000

Granville Custom Homes Inc. to Pofahl, Molly & Tyler, W&H - Lot 16 In Block B, Shadylake Meadows 2nd SD of Columbus $440,000

Allsman Enterprises LLC to Wurdeman, Jill J., Sgl. - Lot 4 In Block 268, Original of Columbus $210,000

Ellefson, Jane L. to Moudry, Conlin C.B. & Moudry, Kris, H&W - Lot 10 In Block M, Wagner Lakes SD of Columbus $180,000

Rohloff, Derek J. & Jaime M., H&W, to Cerna, Cesar G., Sgl. & Van Buskirk, Destiny L., Sgl. - Lot 5 In Block B, Glenwood Estates Add of Columbus $335,000

Simmonds Properties Ltd to State of Nebraska, Dept of Transportation - PT Lots 15 & 16 In Simmonds Re-Plat of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

People are also reading…

Hoefelman, Ronald K. & Joan M., H&W, to Richards, Amanda L., Hohman, Bobbi Marie, Romshek, Mikayla J. - 18-19-01E PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Hoefelman, Ronald K. & Joan M. to Richards, Amanda L., Hohman, Bobbi Marie, Romshek, Mikayla J. - 23-19-01W NW 1/4 NE 1/4 Except the North 45 Feet Thereof (Tax Exempt)

TJG Properties LLC to Frigid Mist Properties LLC - Lot 2, 3 And Pt Lot 1 In Block C, West Park School Add of Columbus $690,000

Escobedo, Gregoria Perez & Calzada, Eliseo Estrada, W&H, to Serrano, Maria Leticia & Angel, W&H - The E 1/2 of Lots 5 & 6 In Block 29, Stevens Add of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with The W 1/2 of the Vacated Alley Abutting Said Lots on the East Side (Tax Exempt)

American Nebraska Limited Partnership to L & M Rentals LLC & Lazy Rider LLC - Lot 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 In Block 19, Phillips Third Add of Columbus $475,000

Jones Apartments LLC to J L O Properties LLC - Lot 2 In Block A, Wallin SD (of Randall 2nd Add Columbus) of Columbus, Lot 2 & Part of Lot 3 In Block E, Wilken Acres Add Formerly Wilken Acres of Columbus, Lot 29, Glasners Add Formerly Glasners Out Lots of Columbus $3,400,000

Jones, Gary L. & Dorothy R., H&W, to JLO Properties LLC - The West 75.9 Feet of The South 181 Feet of Lot 13 In Block H, Mahood Add of Columbus $350,000

Ewert, Charles L. Jr. & Catherine M., H&W, to Gray, Ryan S. & Caitlin E., H&W - Lot 5 In Block B, Hellbusch Fifth Add of Columbus $315,000

Neemeyer, David F. & Kimberly A., H&W, to NEE 4 Rentals LLC - Lot 6 In Block 145, Original of Columbus, Lot 10 In Block 6, Evans Add of Columbus, Lot 1 Except the North 5 Feet Thereof in Block B, Muellers Add Formerly Muellers SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Frauendorfer, Gerald, Sgl., to Frauendorfer, Gerald, Trustee, Frauendorfer, Gerald Trust - 27-20-02W SW 1/4 SW 1/4; 05-20-02W NW1/4 SW1/4 & S1/2 NW1/4 & PT NW1/4 NW1/4

Butler County

Valentine, Ernest & Valentine, Laurel, MC, to Andel, Brian - Lot 6 & S 1/2 Of Lot 3, Block 6; Littys 2nd Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska $208,000

Siffring Quarter, Inc., to H-KO Farms, LLC - 17-15-01 PT SW 1/4; Section 17, Township 15, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,952,500

City of David City to Hansen, Michael & Hansen, Colette, H&W - Lot 23, Less the South 1 Foot Thereof & All of Lots 23 & 24; Block 18, Original Town of David City $50,000

McDonald, Terry A. & McDonald, Gerald W. Jr., W&H, to McDonald, Tanya A. & McDonald, Jerimy J. - 24-16-02 PT E 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 25-16-02 PT N 1/2; Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Noyd, John C. & Noyd, Janice E., H&W, to Noyd, John C. & Noyd, Janice E., Beavers, Andrew D. & Beavers, Amber M. - Lot 1, 2, 3, 12 In Block 2, Orig Town of Rogers (Tax Exempt)

Sanne, Nathaniel J. & Sanne, Abbi M., H&W, to PJR Holdings LLC - Outlot PT G Outlots A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I of Clarkson $45,000

Bennett, Robert & Bennett, Kathy, H&W, to Wild Ridge Investments LLC - Lot 9 And Pt Lot 10 In Block 16, Orig Town of Howells $58,000

Village of Leigh to Wietfeld, Paul - PT Lot 6, 7, 8 In Block 6, Orig Town of Leigh, Walling Add of Leigh (Tax Exempt)

Mundil, Richard L. to Steffensmeier, Keith A. - Lot 11 In Block 4, Orig Town of Clarkson, Lot 17 In Block 9, Orig Town of Clarkson $4,000

Castillo, Emilio M. & Sustayta, Socorro, H&W, to Castillo Sustaita, Maria Del Socorro - Lot 4 In Block 5, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Semerad, Dale G., Trustee, Semerad, Bernadette M., Trustee, Semerad Trust Dated April 19 2011, to Semerad, Dale G. & Semerad, Bernadette M. - 22-20-04 NE 1/4 NE 1/4; 34-20-04 SE 1/4 NE 1/4; 34-20-04 NE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Svehla, Heather A., to Svehla, Heather A., Trustee, Svehla, Heather A. Revocable Trust - Block Pt 9, Clarkson and Dorsey SD of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Thomas, Michael D. to Hobbs, Scott L. & Hobbs, Kevin Mark - Lot 11 Brodecky Add of Howells $95,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yellowing tree leaves

Yellowing tree leaves

Chlorosis is a condition where trees leaves are abnormally light green or yellow. We often see this in pin oak and silver maple. Red maple, Au…

Chapter Books: A Whole New World!

Chapter Books: A Whole New World!

With the Columbus Public Library’s 2022 summer reading program underway, parents and their children are flocking to the library seeking recomm…

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon and Rite Aid Limit Emergency Contraception Purchases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News