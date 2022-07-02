PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 2

Platte County

Halstead, Arthur G. & Angela R., H&W, to Schenck, Jeffrey & Monica, H&W - Lot 8 In Block A, Tallgrass Second Add of Columbus $415,000

Granville Custom Homes Inc. to Ziola, Michael & Kaitlyn, H&W - Lot 3 In Block A, Meadow Ridge Seventh Addition of Columbus $460,000

Granville Custom Homes Inc. to Pofahl, Molly & Tyler, W&H - Lot 16 In Block B, Shadylake Meadows 2nd SD of Columbus $440,000

Allsman Enterprises LLC to Wurdeman, Jill J., Sgl. - Lot 4 In Block 268, Original of Columbus $210,000

Ellefson, Jane L. to Moudry, Conlin C.B. & Moudry, Kris, H&W - Lot 10 In Block M, Wagner Lakes SD of Columbus $180,000

Rohloff, Derek J. & Jaime M., H&W, to Cerna, Cesar G., Sgl. & Van Buskirk, Destiny L., Sgl. - Lot 5 In Block B, Glenwood Estates Add of Columbus $335,000

Simmonds Properties Ltd to State of Nebraska, Dept of Transportation - PT Lots 15 & 16 In Simmonds Re-Plat of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Hoefelman, Ronald K. & Joan M., H&W, to Richards, Amanda L., Hohman, Bobbi Marie, Romshek, Mikayla J. - 18-19-01E PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Hoefelman, Ronald K. & Joan M. to Richards, Amanda L., Hohman, Bobbi Marie, Romshek, Mikayla J. - 23-19-01W NW 1/4 NE 1/4 Except the North 45 Feet Thereof (Tax Exempt)

TJG Properties LLC to Frigid Mist Properties LLC - Lot 2, 3 And Pt Lot 1 In Block C, West Park School Add of Columbus $690,000

Escobedo, Gregoria Perez & Calzada, Eliseo Estrada, W&H, to Serrano, Maria Leticia & Angel, W&H - The E 1/2 of Lots 5 & 6 In Block 29, Stevens Add of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with The W 1/2 of the Vacated Alley Abutting Said Lots on the East Side (Tax Exempt)

American Nebraska Limited Partnership to L & M Rentals LLC & Lazy Rider LLC - Lot 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 In Block 19, Phillips Third Add of Columbus $475,000

Jones Apartments LLC to J L O Properties LLC - Lot 2 In Block A, Wallin SD (of Randall 2nd Add Columbus) of Columbus, Lot 2 & Part of Lot 3 In Block E, Wilken Acres Add Formerly Wilken Acres of Columbus, Lot 29, Glasners Add Formerly Glasners Out Lots of Columbus $3,400,000

Jones, Gary L. & Dorothy R., H&W, to JLO Properties LLC - The West 75.9 Feet of The South 181 Feet of Lot 13 In Block H, Mahood Add of Columbus $350,000

Ewert, Charles L. Jr. & Catherine M., H&W, to Gray, Ryan S. & Caitlin E., H&W - Lot 5 In Block B, Hellbusch Fifth Add of Columbus $315,000

Neemeyer, David F. & Kimberly A., H&W, to NEE 4 Rentals LLC - Lot 6 In Block 145, Original of Columbus, Lot 10 In Block 6, Evans Add of Columbus, Lot 1 Except the North 5 Feet Thereof in Block B, Muellers Add Formerly Muellers SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Frauendorfer, Gerald, Sgl., to Frauendorfer, Gerald, Trustee, Frauendorfer, Gerald Trust - 27-20-02W SW 1/4 SW 1/4; 05-20-02W NW1/4 SW1/4 & S1/2 NW1/4 & PT NW1/4 NW1/4

Butler County

Valentine, Ernest & Valentine, Laurel, MC, to Andel, Brian - Lot 6 & S 1/2 Of Lot 3, Block 6; Littys 2nd Addition to David City, Butler County, Nebraska $208,000

Siffring Quarter, Inc., to H-KO Farms, LLC - 17-15-01 PT SW 1/4; Section 17, Township 15, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,952,500

City of David City to Hansen, Michael & Hansen, Colette, H&W - Lot 23, Less the South 1 Foot Thereof & All of Lots 23 & 24; Block 18, Original Town of David City $50,000

McDonald, Terry A. & McDonald, Gerald W. Jr., W&H, to McDonald, Tanya A. & McDonald, Jerimy J. - 24-16-02 PT E 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 24, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 25-16-02 PT N 1/2; Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Noyd, John C. & Noyd, Janice E., H&W, to Noyd, John C. & Noyd, Janice E., Beavers, Andrew D. & Beavers, Amber M. - Lot 1, 2, 3, 12 In Block 2, Orig Town of Rogers (Tax Exempt)

Sanne, Nathaniel J. & Sanne, Abbi M., H&W, to PJR Holdings LLC - Outlot PT G Outlots A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I of Clarkson $45,000

Bennett, Robert & Bennett, Kathy, H&W, to Wild Ridge Investments LLC - Lot 9 And Pt Lot 10 In Block 16, Orig Town of Howells $58,000

Village of Leigh to Wietfeld, Paul - PT Lot 6, 7, 8 In Block 6, Orig Town of Leigh, Walling Add of Leigh (Tax Exempt)

Mundil, Richard L. to Steffensmeier, Keith A. - Lot 11 In Block 4, Orig Town of Clarkson, Lot 17 In Block 9, Orig Town of Clarkson $4,000

Castillo, Emilio M. & Sustayta, Socorro, H&W, to Castillo Sustaita, Maria Del Socorro - Lot 4 In Block 5, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Semerad, Dale G., Trustee, Semerad, Bernadette M., Trustee, Semerad Trust Dated April 19 2011, to Semerad, Dale G. & Semerad, Bernadette M. - 22-20-04 NE 1/4 NE 1/4; 34-20-04 SE 1/4 NE 1/4; 34-20-04 NE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Svehla, Heather A., to Svehla, Heather A., Trustee, Svehla, Heather A. Revocable Trust - Block Pt 9, Clarkson and Dorsey SD of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Thomas, Michael D. to Hobbs, Scott L. & Hobbs, Kevin Mark - Lot 11 Brodecky Add of Howells $95,000

