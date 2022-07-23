 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 23

Columbus Credit Services

Platte County

Wray, Rocky W. & Brittany A., H&W, to Janssen, Larry A. & Marcia R., H&W - Lot 3 In Block A, Centennial Park 7th Addition of Columbus $400,000

Alderson, Robert D. & Diana L., H&W, to Alderson, Robert D., Trustee, Alderson, Diana L., Trustee, Alderson, Robert D. & Diana L. Trust - 17-20-01W PT S 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Bennett, Tena M. & Shane M., W&H, to Bennett, Tena M. & Shane M. - 26-18-01W W 1/2 NE 1/4, PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4, 04-18-01E E 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Fischer, Jedediah J. & Kelli, H&W, to Stone, Nathan A. & Shannon P. - 04-19-02W PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 Including Easement for Ingress & Egress $490,000

Babel, Jack R. & Judy A., H&W, to Fischer, Jedediah J. & Kelli, H&W - 13-20-03W PT W 1/2 SW 1/4 Together with Easement $400,000

Stone, Nathan A. & Shannon P., H&W, to Preister, Cory Keith & Jill, H&W - Lot 3 Elaines Addition of Humphrey $559,000

Omarill Holdings LLC to T HAENF LLC - Lot 6 In Block 12, Evanlawn Add of Columbus $100,000

Acuna, Rodolfo & Jaqueline, H&W, to Kroll, Jared, Sgl. - Lot 13 In Block C, Wunderlich Add Formerly Wunderlich SD of Columbus $227,000

Ferguson Properties Inc., to Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce - Lot 1 In Block E, except 170 Feet of Northbrook Add of Columbus, and Unit #201, and Unit #204 of Northbrook Condominium $125,000

Ortega, Vilma G. Marroquin & Clemente, Wilfredo A. Orozco, W&H, to Fowler, Collin MD, Sgl. - Lot 2 In Block 186, Original of Columbus $159,000

Faulkner, Aaron L. to Heppner, Christian - North 1/2 Of Lot 2 In Block 1, Pearsalls Second Add of Columbus $169,000

Jazwick, Miranda & Matthew, H&W, to Madrigal, Adrian & Coria, Manuela Mendoza - Lot 1 In Block 235, Original of Columbus $250,000

Melcher, Karen E. to Lander Enterprises LLC - West Half Lot 4 & All Lot 5 In Block 5, Highland Park Add of Columbus $150,000

Schafer, Ronald G. & Rosemae, H&W, to Schafer, Derek T. - 32-19-01E N1/2 SW1/4, Except Tract to Platte County & S1/2 SW1/4, Except Tract to Platte County, 05-18-01E N1/2 NE1/4 NW1/4 & SE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Shore, Kimberly J., fka Kimberly J. Hughes, to Dewispelare, Thomas L., Trustee, Dewispelare, Cheryl M., Trustee, Dewispelare, Thomas & Cheryl Trust - 09-15-03 NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 34-16-03 E 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $1,200,000

Sobota, John W. & Sobota, Sharon K., to Sobota, David J., Trustee, Muhle, Sally A., Trustee, Sobota, John P. & Sharon K. Irrevocable Trust 14-16-03 N 1/2 NE 1/4 & SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

P.R. Properties, L.L.C. to Trainer, Michael, Sgl. - S 1/2 Of Lot 7 & The North 35 Feet of Lot 10, Block 8; David City Land and Lot Addition to David City $190,000

Goldfuss, Michael J. & Goldfuss, Lori K., H&W, to Tejral, Austin - Lots 9 & 10, Block 16; Original Town of Dwight $110,000

Steager, Diane C. to Matchett, Timothy - Lot 19, Block 1; Original Town of Abie $2,500

Colfax County

Schlautman, Duane C. & Schlautman, Mary Ann, H&W, to Bayer, Michael P. & Bayer, Melissa M., H&W - Lot 7, 8, 9, 10 Parks Add Block 2 of Howells $40,000

Franzluebbers, Richard B., Franzluebbers, Marlyce, Franzluebbers, Richard B. to Franzluebbers, Richard B., Franzluebbers, Marlyce - 26-20-04 SW 1/4 SE 1/4, 28-20-04 PT SE 1/4, 35-20-04 N 1/2 NE 1/4, S 1/2 SE 1/4 (DNS)

Karges, Bruce & Karges, Kathleen, MC, to Egr, Gene, Sgl. - 22-17-03 PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 $325,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services

