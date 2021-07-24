PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 24, 2021

Platte County
Michael Rudloff, Personal Representative of the Estate of Charlene L Kuehler a/k/a Charlene Kuehler, deceased, to Pamela Sutton – Lot 8, Blk A, Country Club Shores 1st Subdiv of part of NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 12-17-1W $300,000.00
Lance & Leslie M Barcel, H&W, to Tobin L & Katherine Stithem, H&W – Lot 2, Blk D, Glenwood Estates 2nd Addn, City of Cols $263,000.00
Brent M & Jessica C Widhalm, H&W, to Lindsay N Cepel, sgl & Kenneth J Rosno, sgl – Lot 7, Indian Hills Subdiv, part of NE1/4 Sec 8-17-1E $291,000.00
Lindsay N Cepel, sgl, to Shayna E Cepel, sgl – Lot 4, Blk Q, Hellbusch North Park 4th Addn, City of Cols $176,000.00
Richard L & Joan M Morris, H&W, to Richard L & Joan M Morris, Trustees of the Richard & Joan Morris Living Trust – Lot 1, Blk 1, Chambers Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt)
Tyler S & Whitney A Swanson, H&W, to Nicholas & Sarah DeLaRosa, H&W – Lot 4, Blk G, Prairie Lane 1st Subdiv of Blks 1 & 2, Prairie Vista Addn, City of Cols $275,000.00
J Z & B LLC to Douglas Dean & Rebecca Marie Behle, H&W – Lot 2, Blk D, Northern Hills Subdiv, a Subdiv located in W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 25-18-1W $51,000.00
Ileana M Jarecki to Austin Brauner – Part of Lot 5, Blk 9, Original Platte Center $3,000.00
Richard R & Carmen C Hoppe, by and through her attorney-in-fact Richard R Hoppe, H&W, to Heartland Venture Holdings LLC – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 13-17-1E & S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 13-17-1E $93,000.00
Janet E Loontjer, sgl, to Eric L & Renee L Oates, H&W – Part of Blk 2, Steven’s Addn, City of Cols $197,000.00
Timothy J & Suzanne M Mueller, H&W, to Nichole M Munsch – Part of SE1/4 Sec 28-18-1E (Tax Exempt)
Nichole M & Bryan L Munsch, W&H, to Frederick’s Draw LLC – Part of SE1/4 Sec 28-18-1E (Tax Exempt)
Austin James Engel a/k/a Austin J Engel & Kaidi Engel, H&W, to WAP Investments LLC – Lots 26, 27 & 28, Blk 6, Hope Addn, Lindsay $90,000.00
Ricky J & Patricia J Cheloha, H&W, to Eddy Sanchez Ruiz – Lot 17, Blk 2, Siefken Addn, City of Cols $195,000.00
Angela Amos, sgl, to Nathan & Felicia Amos, H&W – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6, Blk 13, 1st Addn, Village of Platte Center $70,000.00
Ross M & Emily A Mach, H&W, to Juliann Nosal, sgl – Part of Lots 4 & 5, Blk E, East Park Addn, City of Cols $300,000.00
LaVonne P Dohman, sgl, to LaVonne P Dohman, Trustee or any successor Trustee or Co-Trustee of the LaVonne P Dohman Trust – NE1/4 NE1/4 N1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 1-20-3W; SE1/4 Sec 3-20-2W & Part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk 3, Robison’s 1st Addn, Humphrey (Tax Exempt)
Patrick F & Jenna R Clark, H&W, to Aaron Merel Kemp & Alexandra Paola Tommasiello-Kemp, H&W – Lot 6, Meadow Ridge 4th Addn, located in S1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 11-17-1W $440,000.00
Butler County
Damon J & Stacey Vogt, H&W, to Jim Shefcyk, sgl & Robert Shefcyk, sgl – Lot 16, Bow String Lake 2nd Addn, a part of NE1/4 Sec 13-16-1E $57,000.00
Joyce E & Daniel Keller, W&H, to Gary D Kreikemeier – W1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 21-16-2E $145,000.00
Colfax County
Kevin B & Leslie A Koliha, H&W, to Brent A Koliha – SE1/4 NW1/4 E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 34-18-2E (Tax Exempt)
Bruce A & Manuela I Hegemann, H&W and Cheryl A & Wayne D Molacek, W&H, to Russell G Hegemann – All of Grantor’s undivided 2/3 interest in Lot 3, Blk 20, Town of Howells $45,000.00
John C & Beverly A Barry, H&W, to Gerald W & Joann M Kratochvil, H&W – W1/2 NE1/4 E1/2 E1/2 NW1/4 Sec 15-20-3E $784,000.00
Michael D & Mary P Meysenburg, H&W, to Michael D & Mary P Meysenburg, Trustees of the Michael & Mary Meysenburg Living Trust – SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 16-18-4E; Part of N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 16-18-4E & Part of SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 16-18-4E (Tax Exempt)
Carina Lira, sgl, to Ester Marimar Lopez – Lot 1, Blk B, Mare’s 1st Addn, City of Schuyler $130,000.00
Polk County
Julie A Olson, sgl, to Adrianna M Gasper, sgl – Part of Lot 3, McConaughy & Bothwell’s Subdiv, Blk 8, Morrill’s Addn, City of Stromsburg $104,000.00
K Perry Brothers Partnership to Grain Plus Construction LLC – Lot 13, Blk 3, Matter’s Addn, Village of Shelby & Lot 2, Blk 1, Washington Height’s Addn, Village of Shelby $23,000.00
Mark S & Janet Gabel, H&W; Adam J & Melissa Gabel, H&W; Lacy K & Dave Vogtman, W&H and Kelly L & Nick Brummer, W&H, to Norman G & Karen L Gabel, H&W – An undivided ½ interest in Part of NW1/4 Sec 14-14-2W (Tax Exempt)
Sandra A Zipse to Michael J & Cheri L Prososki, H&W – Part of SE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 34-16-2W $768,000.00
Cory Lisko, sgl and Lori & Aaron Brown, W&H, to Michael J & Cheri L Prososki, H&W – Part of SE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 34-16-2W (Tax Exempt)
Jamie & Theresa Lisko, H&W, to Michael J & Cheri L Prososki, H&W – Part of SE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 34-16-2W (Tax Exempt)
Judy Koznick f/k/a Judy McMeekin to BC Farms LLC – Part of SW1/4 Sec 15-14-2W (Tax Exempt)
Jolene Jefferies a/k/a Jolene Gabel Jefferies & Bruce Jefferies, W&H, to BC Farms LLC – Part of SW1/4 Sec 15-14-2W (Tax Exempt)
Jeri Lou & Mike Wichert, W&H, to BC Farms LLC – Part of SW1/4 Sec 15-14-2W (Tax Exempt)
Joyce L Gabel, unmarried, to BC Farms LLC – Part of SW1/4 Sec 15-14-2W (Tax Exempt)
Jack C Gabel to BC Farms LLC – Part of SW1/4 Sec 15-14-2W (Tax Exempt)
Shane M Jones, sgl, to Kala M Dewane, sgl – Lot 19, Blk 1, Smith’s 2nd Addn, City of Osceola $5,000.00
Jennifer J & Ryan J Fjell, W&H, to Travis Boden – Part of Lots 7 & 10, Blk 3, Smith’s 1st Addn, City of Osceola $57,000.00
Robert G Shemek a/k/a Robert Shemek & Adrienne E Shemek a/k/a Adrienne Shemek, H&W, to Jeff L Huettner, Lisa a Huettner & Scott J Huettner, Trustees of the Robert & Adrienne Shemek Irrevocable Trust – Lot 18, Clear Creek East Subdiv located in SE1/4 Sec 20-16-1W $145,000.00
Richard W & Cheryl A Walsh, H&W, to Cheryl A Walsh, Trustee of the Cheryl A Walsh First Trust – An undivided ½ interest in SE1/4 Sec 28-14-1W (Tax Exempt)
Richard W & Cheryl A Walsh, H&W, to Richard W Walsh, Trustee of the Richard W Walsh First Trust – An undivided ½ interest in SE1/4 Sec 28-14-1W (Tax Exempt)
Garrison & Raydee Swanson, H&W, to Corrin Basnett – All of Lots 9 & 10, Part of Lot 11, Blk 21, Original Village of Polk $55,000.00
Donald L & Carol A Stewart, H&W, to Cole & Brittany Klingsporn, H&W – Part of Lot 6, All of Lot 7, Blk 18, Original Town of Polk & Lot 8, Blk 18, Original Town of Polk $146,000.00
Heather L Gabel, unmarried, to Brock S & Jordan J Tonniges, H&W – Lot 1, Blk 2, Replat of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 2, Wieseman’s Addn, City of Osceola $68,000.00
