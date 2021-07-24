PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 24, 2021

Richard W & Cheryl A Walsh, H&W, to Cheryl A Walsh, Trustee of the Cheryl A Walsh First Trust – An undivided ½ interest in SE1/4 Sec 28-14-1W (Tax Exempt)

Richard W & Cheryl A Walsh, H&W, to Richard W Walsh, Trustee of the Richard W Walsh First Trust – An undivided ½ interest in SE1/4 Sec 28-14-1W (Tax Exempt)

Garrison & Raydee Swanson, H&W, to Corrin Basnett – All of Lots 9 & 10, Part of Lot 11, Blk 21, Original Village of Polk $55,000.00

Donald L & Carol A Stewart, H&W, to Cole & Brittany Klingsporn, H&W – Part of Lot 6, All of Lot 7, Blk 18, Original Town of Polk & Lot 8, Blk 18, Original Town of Polk $146,000.00

Heather L Gabel, unmarried, to Brock S & Jordan J Tonniges, H&W – Lot 1, Blk 2, Replat of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 2, Wieseman’s Addn, City of Osceola $68,000.00

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

