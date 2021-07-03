 Skip to main content
PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 3, 2021
PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 3, 2021

ARL Credit Services
Platte County

Abel Coria, sgl, to Abel Coria, sgl & Mariela Equihua Solorzano, sgl – Part of Lot 7, Blk A, Brunken Addn f/k/a Brunken Subdiv, City of Cols $75,000.00

Cody J & Tasha M Blaser, H&W, to Cody J & Tasha M Blaser, H&W – Lot 4, Blk C, Meridian Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt)

Maria Adame a/k/a Maria Adame Magana f/k/a Maria Cisneros a/k/a Maria G Cisneros, sgl, to Pedro Aldana, sgl & Maria Martinez, sgl – Lot 17, Blk T, Hellbusch North Park 4th Addn, City of Cols $214,000.00

Daniel A & Virginia K Schmidt, H&W, to Andrew L & Lois M Paprocki, Trustees of the Andrew L & Lois M Paprocki Trust – Part of Lot 18, Blk B, Blair 2nd Addn and replat of Lot 9, Blair 1st Addn, City of Cols $385,000.00

Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp d/b/a NeighborWorks Northeast Nebr to Kobe A Suhr, sgl & Brittany M Penne, sgl – Lot 9, Blk C, Monastery Rd Addn, City of Cols $224,000.00

Robert G Shemek a/k/a Robert Shemek & Adrienne E Shemek, H&W, to Jeff L Huettner, Lisa A Huettner & Scott J Huettner, Trustees of the Robert & Adrienne Shemek Irrevocable Trust – S1/2 NW1/4 and the NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 35-19-2W $828,000.00

Robert G Shemek a/k/a Robert Shemek & Adrienne E Shemek a/k/a Adrienne Shemek, H&W, to Jeff L Huettner, Lisa A Huettner & Scott J Huettner, Trustees of the Robert & Adrienne Shemek Irrevocable Trust – W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 26-19-2W & Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 30-19-2W $806,000.00

RRR Holdings LLC to DKD Holding LLC – Part of W1/2 NW1/4 and N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 8-19-1E; NE1/4 NW1/4 and NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 17-19-1E; SE1/4 Sec 8-19-1E; An undivided ½ interest in Part of SE1/4 Sec 8-19-1E; An undivided ½ interest in SE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 8-19-1E; An undivided ½ interest in S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 8-19-1E; An undivided ½ interest in Part of E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 7-19-1E; An undivided ½ interest in SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 9-19-1E & An undivided ½ interest in NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 17-19-1E (Tax Exempt)

Lander Enterprise LLC to Ismael Revolorio Vazques, sgl; Glenda M Maradiaga Revolorio, married & Sixto A Revolorio Campos, married – Lot 14, Blk 6, Evanlawn Addn, City of Cols $90,000.00

Mark C & Helen K Westmeyer, H&W, to Kari L Westmeyer – N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 23-18-2W; Part of S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 26-18-2W & NE1/4 NW1/4 Sec 35-18-2W (Tax Exempt)

Keith C & Lonnelle R Rasmussen, H&W, to Jared A & Annie E Rasmussen, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 18-20-4W (Tax Exempt)

Lonnie R Cumming & Phyllis E Cumming a/k/a Phyllis Cumming, H&W, to Lonnie R Cumming, Trustee of the Lonnie R Cumming Trust – Part of N1/2 NE1/4; NW1/4 and N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 31-19-4W (Tax Exempt)

Cory R & Karri Hall, H&W, to Chase Louis & Summer Ann Orender, H&W – Lot 7, Riverside Addn, City of Cols $389,000.00

Celeste Tworek, sgl, to Home 360 Flooring Co LLC – Part of Lots 9 & 10, Blk 3, Bean & Levine Addn, City of Cols $65,000.00

Hurd Columbus LLC to Raymond J O’Connor, Trustee of the Raymond J O’Connor Revocable Living Trust & Jennifer S O’Connor, Trustee of the Jennifer S O’Connor Revocable Living Trust – Lots 13, 14, 15 & 16, Glasner’s Addn f/k/a Glasner’s Outlots, City of Cols & Part of Lots 6 & 7, Wagner’s Addn, City of Cols $12,910,000.00

Joshua J & Megan L Novak, H&W, to Joshua J & Megan L Novak, H&W – Lot 6, Blk A, Prairie Home Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt)

Ronald T & Deborah A Weyer, H&W, to Ronald T & Deborah A Weyer, H&W – Lot 2, Blk D, Maple Park 1st Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt)

Granville Custom Homes Inc to Madison Nicole-Helena Cooper, sgl – Lot 9, Blk B, Park Place 8th Addn, City of Cols $354,000.00

Tall Grass West LLC to John R & Tina M Novak, Co-Trustees of the John R & Tina M Novak Joint Revocable Trust – Lot 5, Blk B, Sunset Acres 2nd Subdiv, a Subdiv of part of N1/2 NE1/4 and S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 35-18-1W $87,000.00

CCI Feedyards Inc to Chase D Cherry – Lot 12, Blk C, Becher Curry Addn, City of Cols $200,000.00

Four-N-Corp to Glenn & Renee Asche, H&W – Lot 96, Whitetail Lake 6th Subdiv, part of SW1/4 Sec 30-17-1E & Part of NW1/4 Sec 31-17-1E $93,000.00

Quincy P Paul n/k/a Quincy Papa Doughan, sgl, to Jose Manuel Ramirez Garcia – Part of Lots 11 & 12, Blk 14, Phillip’s 3rd Addn, City of Cols $180,000.00

Ricky A & Patricia A Kolm, H&W, to Karlin S Morales, unmarried – Lot 10, Blk J, Prairie Lane 2nd Subdiv of Blks 3, 4 & 5, Prairie Vista Addn, City of Cols $333,000.00

11T NE LLC to Arnold Robotham Medina & Alina Perez Nunez, H&W – Lot 8, Blk C, Centennial Park 3rd Addn, City of Cols $200,000.00

Rebecca A Schmidt, sgl, to Ruth A Durkop – N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 25-20-1W $520,000.00

Boone County

Sandra J Lindgren, sgl, to Jonathan W & Darci A Lindgren, H&W – Lot 5, Blk 39, Mansfield’s 9th Addn, City of Albion $107,000.00

Arlyce J Sellhorst, sgl, to White Star Oil Company LLC – Part of Lot 1, Blk 1, Sackett’s Addn; Part of Lot 2, Blk l, Sackett’s Addn, Part of Lot 3, Blk 1, Sackett’s Addn; Part of Lot 8, Blk 1, Sackett’s Addn, & Lots 6 & 7, Blk 1, F C Hawk’s Addn, City of Albion $310,000.00

Lonnie R & Phyllis E Cumming a/k/a Phyllis Cumming, H&W, to Lonnie R Cumming, Trustee of the Lonnie R Cumming Trust – E1/2 SW1/4 & SE1/4 Sec 25-19-5W (Tax Exempt)

Travis Stephens, sgl, to Kathleen M Stephens, Trustee of the Kathleen M Stephens Living Revocable Trust – Lots 7 & 8, Blk 24, St Edward Land & Emigration Co 6th Addn, City of St Edward $164,000.00

Tucker & Kylie Tejkl, H&W, to Cassie Dubas, sgl – Lots 1, 2, 3 & 4, Blk 26½, 2nd Addn, Village of Cedar Rapids $175,000.00

Mary Jean Osentowski, married to Roger L & Jennifer J Noble, H&W – An undivided ½ interest in Lots 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 & 25, Blk 2, Loran Addn, Village of Loretto $65,000.00

Ronald J & Donna M Arlt, H&W, to Garrett M & Jennifer A Dwyer, H&W – Lot 12, Blk 6, Mansfield’s 1st Addn, City of Albion $69,000.00

Daniel Ray Reinhart a/k/a Daniel R Reinhart, sgl, to Owen W & Ashley R Neesen H&W – Part of SW1/4 Sec 3-20-6W $55,000.00

Kevin & Edie Huntley, H&W & Sam Huntley, sgl, to Randall J & Lori S Merten, H&W – Lots 7 & 8, Blk 12, Clark, Connelly & Stout’s Addn, City of Albion $28,000.00

Ronald J & Mary L Levander, H&W, to Ronald J & Mary L Levander, H&W – E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 21-20-6W & Part of E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 21-20-6W (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Conrad & Aletha Keck, married, to Matthew L Nadrchal, sgl – Lot 3, Blk 9, Litty’s 1st Addn, David City $79,000.00

Terrance L & Patsy Thiele, H&W, to Benjamin J & Jennifer M Hoffmann, H&W – Lot 6, Gans Lake Subdiv, located in Sec 6-16-1E $45,000.00

Colfax County

Bryan S & Susan L Becker, H&W, to Robert J & Sharon K Cerv, H&W – Part of Lot 5, All of Lots 6 & 7, Dusatko & Odvarka Addn, City of Clarkson $150,000.00

Geraldine A Means, Trustee of the Geraldine A Means Trust & Verleen K & Rowney V Jensen, W&H, to HC Acres LLC – SW1/4 NW1/4 and W1/2 SW1/4 Sec 15-18-4E $942,000.00

Victor M DeLeon, sgl, to Josue E & Evelin Barahona – Part of Lot 1, Blk 5, Clarkson’s Addn, City of Schuyler $74,000.00

Ralph Kroenke & Mary Mandel, Personal Representative of the Estate of Justina Kroenke, deceased, to James M & Shirley E Kroenke – SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 25-19-2E $300,000.00

Daniel L & Kristin J Clark, H&W, to Andrew D & Lucretia Wasser, H&W – All of Lots 1 & 2, Part of Lot 3, Suchy’s Blk, A Subdiv to the City of Clarkson $30,000.00

Nance County

Ryan & Lynn M Haughton, H&W, to Gerald Lee, Trustee of the Lee Family Trust – Part of NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 14-16-6W $163,000.00

Gale E & Donna M Christensen, H&W, to Diane L Freeland – Part of NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 13-17-4W; Part of Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk 11, Willard’s 1st Addn, Original Town now City of Genoa & Part of Lot 4, Blk 11, Willard’s 1st Addn, Original Town now City of Genoa (Tax Exempt)

Ryan & Lynn M Haughton, H&W, to Gerald Lee, Trustee of the Lee Family Trust – Part of NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 14-16-6W $163,000.00

Susan A Cox, sgl, to Virginia A Alvarado – Lot 3, Hodges Addn, Village of Belgrade $4,000.00

Susan A Cox, sgl, to Courtney A Johnson, sgl & Cole J Land, sgl – Lots 16, 17, 18 & 19, Blk 6, Original Town of Belgrade $5,000.00

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

