PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 30

Platte County

Cervantes, Joel Tamonte & Lexington Marie, H&W, to Roewert, Tyler & Kendall, H&W - Lot 10 In Valley View Second SD of Columbus $318,000

Schilling, Ronald L., Sgl., to Connell, Wilburn & Karen, H&W - Lot 3 Fairacres First Add of Columbus $175,000

Dubray, John M. III & Jill C. to Wiese, Darren D. & Sindelar, Katherine E. - Lot 4 In Block B, Hillside Estates 3rd Subdivision of Columbus $565,000

Channer, Nathan & Marina, H&W, to Goedeken, Shannon F. - Lot 2 In Block D, Parkplace Add of Columbus $305,000

Hoffman, Donna R. & James E. to Hoffman, James E., Co-Trustee, Hoffman, Donna R., Co-Trustee, Hoffman Family Trust - 11-18-01W NE 1/4 NE 1/4 Except South 3/4 Acre of The NE1/4 NE1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Coffey, John R. & Sylvia, H&W, to Coffey, John R. & Coffey, Sylvia - 29-17-01W E 1/2 NE 1/4 AND PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Boesch, Chance L. & Irene, H&W, to Lesiak, Matthew H. & Courtney A., H&W - Lots 10, 11 & 12 In Block 3, Ripps Add of Humphrey, Platte County Nebraska & A Strip Of Land 16 Ft Wide Adjoining On The West of Said Lots $301,000

Andreasen, Brian to Uecker, Michael D. & Gina L., H&W - 18-19-04W NE 1/4 $2,080,000

Bauer, Travis L. & Michelle L., H&W, to Settles, Travis K. & Erin L., H&W - Lot 7 In Block 2, Olsufka Add of Duncan $230,000

Gerhold Inc to Kay, Joshua & Paige, H&W - Lot 33 Eagle Wood Lake Phase 3 Together with Rights of Ingress and Egress of Columbus $65,000

Stockwell, Michael J. & Tonya M., H&W, to Stockwell, Tucker, Sgl. - Lot 4 Except East 20 Feet Thereof in Block D, Air Vista Add Formerly Air Vista SD of Columbus $165,000

Young, Douglas Paul & Parry-Young, Janelle M., H&W, to Iossi, John L. & Teresa E. Buckley, H&W - Lot 8 In Block B, Prairie Lane 12th Add of Columbus $510,000

Zakrzewski, Elizabeth A., Sgl., to Zakrzewski, Elizabeth A., Trustee, Zakrzewski, Elizabeth A. Trust - Lot 4 Thiele 4th SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Zach, Samuel V. & Emily J., H&W, to Dohmen, Ashton M., Sgl. - Lot 3 In Block 6, Ottis 2nd Add of Humphrey $200,000

Lindhorst, Mark J. & Nicole J., H&W, to Tyler, Todd John & Daisy, H&W - Lot 16 West Elks Subdivision Replat of Columbus $80,000

Heisterkamp, Max G. & Ashley, H&W, to York, Joshua T. & Rachel E., H&W - Lot 15 In Block C, Cal-Way Meadows 3rd Add SD of Columbus $235,000

Wurdeman, Ivan D. & Kathleen A., H&W, to Balesteri, Dustin N. & Meagan M., H&W - Lot 5 Indian Hills SD of Columbus $318,000

24-17-03W PT E 1/2 NE 1/4; 13-17-03W S 1/2 SW 1/4; Daniels, Andrew J. to Daniels, Andrew J., Co-Trustee, Daniels, Tandra L., Co-Trustee, Daniels, Andrew J. Trust (Tax Exempt)

Mueller Sod Farm Co to Mueller, Gary A. & Janelle, H&W - 32-18-01E PT N 1/2 NE 1/4 Except Tract 1345 Feet X 515 Feet $523,000

Mueller, Gary A. & Janelle to Mueller Sod Farm Co. - 01-18-01E W 1/2 SE 1/4 Except Tract 626.13 Feet X 208.71 Feet in SW 1/4 SE 1/4 & SW 1/4 of NE 1/4 $523,000

Butler County

Valenti, Dustin, Valenti, Jesse, Valenti, Danielle, Valenti, Andrew, Valenti, Lynsey to Brezenski, Allen & Brezenski, Pamela, H&W - 21-14-04 PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 21, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $270,000

Pavel, Michael D., to Pavel, Michael D., Trustee, Pavel, Michael D. Trust, 16-16-04 S 1/2 NE 1/4, N 1/2 SE 1/4 & E 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 16, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 20-16-04 NW 1/4 NW 1/4, SE 1/4 NW 1/4, NE 1/4 NE 1/4 & N 1/2 SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 21-16-04 SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 21, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Pavel, Michael D. to Pavel, Michael D., Trustee, Pavel, Michael D. Trust - 16-16-04 S 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 16, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 09-16-04 SW 1/4 & S 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 9, Townshp 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska; Lots 18, 19 & 20, Block 5, Original Town of Abie (Tax Exempt)

Velez Peralta, Oscar & Velez, Irene, H&W, to Denno, Tammy - Lots 9 & 12, Block 4; Litty’s 2nd Addition to David City $150,000

Steager, John to Matchett, Timothy - Lot 18, Block 1; Original Town of Abie $2,500

Reznicek, Carol to Baptista, Paixao, Sores, Esperanca M., Baptista, Zemua - Lots 1, 2, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 & 21, Block 2; Pioneer Town Site Cos 1st Addition to Surprise $120,000

Wemhoff, Joan E. & Wemhoff, Randall J., W&H, to TLC Land Company, LLC - 15-16-03 E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 15, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 07-16-03 NE 1/4; Section 7, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 14-16-03 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (60.16 Acres, More or Less) (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Guynan, Joseph & Guynan, Mary Ann, H&W, to Eusterwiemann, Brandon & Eusterwiemann, Kathryn, H&W - PT Lot 2, 3 In Block 21, Orig Town of Howells $30,000

Janata, Kevin A. & Janata, Rachel A., H&W, to Janata, Kevin A., Co-Trustee, Janata, Rachel A., Co-Trustee, Janata, Kevin and Rachel Family Trust - Lot 8 And PT Lot 9 In Block 26, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Fuhr, Norma I., to Fuhr, Norma I., Trustee, Fuhr, Norma I Trust Dated 7/19/2022 - Lot 8, 9 In Block 12, Railroad Add of Leigh, 09-20-02 N 1/2 SE 1/4, SW 1/4 SE 1/4; 17-20-02 E 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Lewis, Pamala L., Sgl., to Lewis, Pamala L. & Miller, Christopher Lloyd, Mother & Son - 16-18-02 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Koci, Linda, Sgl., to Midland Land LLC - 09-18-03 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $250,000

Dirkschneider, Kathleen A., Trustee, Dirkschneider, John Marital Trust, to Anderson, William R. & Anderson, Kimberly S., H&W - 25-20-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Dirkschneider, Kathleen A., Trustee, Vlach, Philip, Trustee, Dirkschneider, John Marital Trust, to Anderson, William R. & Anderson, Kimberly S., H&W - 25-20-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 $95,000

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services