PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 9

Platte County

Eisenmenger Development LLC to Korth, Baylor & Jessie, H&W - Lot 4 Elaine’s Addition of Humphrey $38,000

Four N Corporation to Uhlig, Ahren P., Sgl. - Lot 73 Whitetail Lake 7th Subdivision of Columbus $86,000

Dubas, Diana L. to Velez, Marisol & Molina, Jessica - Lot 10 In Block 6, Sunset Second Add of Columbus $191,000

Kurt, Adam & Catherine, H&W to Madison Trust Company - Lot 6, 7, 8 In Block C, Columbia Square of Columbus $155,000

Harbour, Keith & Janace L., H&W, to Forney, Wyatt J. & Hannah M., H&W - Lot 3 In Block D, Viking View II SD of Columbus $225,000

Ruzzin, Daniel James to Rohloff, Jaime M. - Lot 7 In Block 1, Hockenbergers Add of Columbus $212,000

Jarecke, Jerome A. & Cynthia J., H&W, to Shotkoski, Troy PT Lots 5 & 6 In Block 118, Original of Columbus $262,000

Frauendorfer, Dennis, PR, Frauendorfer, Harold J. Estate to Boesch, Dale C. & Joan, H&W - Lot 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 Robisons Out Lots of Humphrey, 24-20-02W PT W 1/2 NE 1/4 $410,000

Hastreiter, Patrick C. & Michele, H&W, to Platte County School District Number 67 - 24-20-02W PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 & PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Tuls, Todd D. & Amanda K., H&W, to Schmidt, Jason B., Trustee, Schmidt, Jason B. Trust - Lot 9 Sunset Meadows of Columbus $1,100,000

Oberg, Steven A., Sgl., to Grabo, Zachary F. & Maria G. Diaz - Lot 4 In Block 3, Gerrards Add of Columbus $205,000

Trask, Kendell J. Blahak to Enriquez, Maridany, Sgl., & Limonta Mailet Rodriguez, Sgl. - Lot 2 In Block 7, Evanlawn Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Trask, Marshall A. to Enriquez, Maridany, Sgl., & Limonta Mailet Rodriguez, Sgl. - Lot 2 In Block 7, Evanlawn Add of Columbus $161,000

Granville Custom Homes Inc. to Jarosz, Craig & Taylor, H&W - Lot 3 In Block A, Meridian Ridge Subdivision of Columbus $457,000

Jarosz, Craig J. & Taylor, H&W, to Cervantes, Eduardo Jimenez & Ortiz, Alejandra Gil - Lot 13 In Block B, West Lawn Fourth Add of Columbus $238,000

Nickolite, Spencer A. & Rachel R., H&W, to Adame, Lizandra & Mejia, Rodrigo - Lot 1 In Block B, Mahood Add of Columbus $246,000

Butler County

Yindrick, Todd A., Sgl., to Yindrick, Todd A. - 05-14-03 W 1/2 NE 1/4, PT E 1/2 NW 1/4 & PT E 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 05-14-03 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Janicek, Connie J., AIF, Reha, Ethel C. to Encarnacion Romero, Maria Del Carmen & Vicente Encarnacion, Rosa I. - Lots 16, 17 & 20, Block 29; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood (Tax Exempt)

Reha, Larry D., to Encarnacion Romero, Maria Del Carmen & Vicente Encarnacion, Rosa I. - Lots 16, 17 & 20, Block 29; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood (Tax Exempt)

Janicek, Connie J. & Janicek, Gary, W&H, to Encarnacion Romero, Maria Del Carmen & Vicente Encarnacion, Rosa I. - Lots 16, 17 & 20, Block 29; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood (Tax Exempt)

Reha, Carol M., to Encarnacion Romero, Maria Del Carmen & Vicente Encarnacion, Rosa I. - Lots 16, 17 & 20, Block 29; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $100,000

Shaffer, Debra to Shaffer, Lucas D. & Huhman, Jennifer - Lots 15, 18 & 19, Block 6; Original Town of Bellwood $110,000

Shaffer, Lucas D. to Shaffer, Debra - Lots 16, 17 & 20, Block 21; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $30,000

Bomar, Gail M., Bomar, Melvin, Marquis, Wendy, Marquis, Myron, Thorson, Joyce, Thorson, Allan M., Truksa, Jeri, Truksa, Daniel D., Ingram, Theresa, Ingram, Mark, Janicek, Gary, Janicek, Connie J., Janicek, Greg to Kosch, Cindy R. - 08-16-01 PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 8, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (2.16 Acres, More or Less) $70,000

Cockle, Levi L. & Cockle, Josephine M., H&W, to Hovorka, Jean & Hovorka, David, H&W - Lot 6 Except & Excluding the South 60 Feet Thereof & The S 1/2 Of Lot 3, Block 6; Miles 1st Addition of David City $215,000

Yindrick, Todd A., to Yindrick, Todd A. - Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5, Except the West 25 Feet of Lots 1 & 2, South 11 Feet of Lot 4 & The West 43 Feet of Lot 5, Block 3, Original Town of Brainard (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Faltys, Neal & Faltys, Lori, H&W, to Morris, William G. & Morris, Sherene L., H&W - Lot 8 Park 2nd Add of Leigh (DNS)

Semerad, Dale G. & Semerad, Bernadette M., H&W, to Rystrom, Angela M., Trustee, Wendt, Brenda J., Trustee, Semerad, Paul J., Trustee, Semerad, Torie, Trustee, Semerad, Dale G. Irrevocable Trust, Semerad, Bernadette M. Irrevocable Trust - 22-20-04 NE 1/4 NE 1/4, 34-20-04 SE 1/4 NE 1/4, 34-20-04 NE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services