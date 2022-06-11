PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 11

Platte County

Ferguson Properties Inc. to Houzz Solutions By J&S LLC - Lot 3, 4 In Block B, Park Place 9th Add of Columbus $99,000

Ferguson Properties Inc. to Armstrong, Kenneth L. - Lot 5 In Block B, Park Place 9th Add of Columbus $50,000

Martys, Sean M. & Marcia K., H&W, to Vazquez, Alex A. Cooper - Lot 1 In Block 6, Gerrards Add of Columbus $238,000

Mueller, Marvin L., Sgl., to Sedlacek, Linda L. & Francis V. - PT Lot 37 Blair Fifth Add of Columbus $240,000

Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC to Nganzundu, Rance W. & Yimbu, Wiclive L. - Lot 1 Meadow View Addition of Columbus $349,000

Rumsey, Daniel R., Sgl., to Portillo, Erick E., Sgl., & Diaz, Heisel D., Sgl. - Lot 12 In Block J, Prairie Lane Third Sd of Columbus $238,000

Jasper, Daniel L. & Julia, H&W, to Coffey, Ryan D., Sgl. - Lot 8 In Block 1, Original of Platte Center (Tax Exempt)

Jenny, Linda M. & Mark, W&H, Nelson, Sandra J. & Randall, W&H, Jasper, William J. & Jill, H&W, Jasper, Georgia F., Sgl., to Coffey, Ryan D., Sgl. - Lot 8 In Block 1, Original of Platte Center $155,000

Nganzundu, Rance & Yimbu, Wicliive L., H&W, to Brant, Caleb - The North 66 Feet of Lots 3 And 4 In Block 46, Original of Columbus $267,000

Gronenthal, Timothy L. & Joanne R., H&W, to Krumland, Tiffany M., Kennedy, Kristin L. Martinson, Macey L. - 29-18-02W PT S 1/2 SE 1/4; 16-18-02W PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4; 15-18-02W E1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 & NW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

JW Rentals & Cleaning LLC to Wilcynski, Gerald J. & Janet L., H&W - Lot 7 In Block A, West Park School Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt) Nelson, Rose Ann to Neil Carnes Enterprises LLC - Lot 6 In Block 38, Original of Columbus $146,250

South 1/2 Of Lots 4, 5 & 6 In Block 9, Pearsalls Add of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska CMF Properties LLC to Reeder, Cory P. & Keri A., H&W - Lot 2 In Block 123, Original of Columbus $172,000

Trofholz, Evan & Angela J., H&W to Goos Properties LLC - PT Lot 1 In Block 50, Original of Columbus $205,000

Gomez, Dianne E. & Michael J., W&H, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp - Lot 3 In Block B, Kingswood Add SD of PT of Lot 6 of Columbus $182,000

Lambert Acres LLC to S & S Homes Inc - Lot 6 In Block A, Lamberts Country Shadows South Subdivision of Columbus $68,000

Johnson, Tammy, Sgl., to Bahr, Anthony C. - Lot 3 Willow Wind Second SD of Columbus $99,000

Pfeifer, Mark & Marilyn C., H&W, to Pfeifer, Melinda K., Pfeifer, Matthew R., Swanson, Michelle L., Pfeifer, Mitchell - West 33 Feet of Lot 3 And the East 22 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 1, Langhammers Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

North 90 Feet of Lot 20 & South 110 Feet of Lot 20 with an Exception in Block A, Goeckel Add of Columbus Cottonwood Inn Property Management LLC to Bank of the Valley $800,000

Weyand, Edwin F., Sgl., to Madden, Joseph Patrick & Brittany N., H&W - Lots 1& 2 In Block A, East Park Add of Columbus $375,000

Ferguson Construction Inc to Ferguson Properties Inc - Lots 1, 4 & 5 In Block A, Deerfield Park First Addition of Columbus $135,000

Butler County

Bartek, Ronald to Theewen, Brandon - Lot 8 & The North 25 Feet of Lot 9, Block 7; David City Land and Lot Addition to David City $8,000

Perry, Brandy to Perry, Jessie R. & Perry, Keri L. - 15-15-01 W 1/2 NE 1/4 & SE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 15, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $425,000

Gronenthal, Timothy L. & Gronenthal, Joanne R. to Krumland, Tiffany M., Kennedy, Kristin L., Martinson, Macey L. - 06-16-01 Lot 3, Riverview Lake Subdivision; Pt Government Lot 4 & Accrections Thereto & Part of The West 64 Feet of Government Lot 3 & Accretions Thereto; PT NW 1/4, Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska Tax Exempt

Humlicek Farms, LLC, Humlicek, Jerome J. & Humlicek, Marcella, to Yindrick, Todd A. - 12-16-02 S 1/2 E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $220,000

Vanis, Marjorie L., Sgl., to Gates, Brenda L., Robertson, Diana L. - Lot 1, Block A; Hillside Estates First Addition to Rising City (Tax Exempt)

Barry, David E. & Barry, Roseletta V., H&W, to Barry, Martin D. - 30-15-01 E 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 31-15-01 PT NE 1/4; Section 31, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Barry, David E. & Barry, Roseletta V., H&W, to Barry, Edward J. - 31-15-01 SE 1/4; Section 31, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Buse, Richard & Buse, Lisa, H&W, to Weatherly, Kimberly A. - Lots 16, 17 & 18, Block 29; Pioneer Town Site Cos 1st Addition to Surprise $90,000

Buse, Richard & Buse, Lisa, H&W, to Weatherly, Kimberly A. - Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 & 12, Block 29; Pioneer Town Site Cos 1st Addition to Surprise $5,000

Kennel Vaccine Vet Supply Company Inc. to Tar Heel Farm, LLC - 16-15-01 PT W 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 16, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (46.83 Acres More or Less of Which 0.17 Acres More or Less Is Occupied by County Road Row) $375,000

Kennel Vaccine Vet Supply Company Inc. to Wolfpack Farm, LLC - 08-15-01 PT N 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (53.38 Acres, More or Less of Which 0.77 Acres More or Less Is Occupied by County Road Row) $375,000

Kennel Vaccine Vet Supply Company Inc. to Wildcat Farm, LLC - 07-15-01 PT S 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (50.84 Acres, More or Less of Which 0.19 Acres More or Less Is Occupied by County Road Row) $375,000

Colfax County

Leigh Community Investment LLC to Granville Custom Homes Inc - Lot 9 Park 2nd Add of Leigh $10,000

Grandville Custom Homes Inc to Encarnacion, Nabor & Encarnacion, Maria Del Carmen, H&W - Block 15, Water Tower Sub of Schuyler $306,000

Lot 4 In Block 5, Orig Town of Schuyler Encarnacion, Nabor & Encarnacion, Maria Del Carmen, H&W, to Lopez Marroquin, Leandro $134,000

Seckman, Jack B. & Seckman, Lois J., H&W, to Chappell, Mark - Lot 7, 8 In Block 4, Orig Town of Schuyler, Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 In Block 29, Orig Town of Schuyler $245,000

Kulhanek, Carolyn A. to Bayer, Rick Joseph & Bayer, Laura Jean, H&W - 13-20-03 S 1/2 NW 1/4 $450,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

