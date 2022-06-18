PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 18

Platte County

Weidner, Jason A. & Tricia R., H&W, to Zach, Samuel V. & Emily J., H&W - Lot 21 Lenny’s Add of Humphrey $375,000

Budler, Jeffrey J. & Ann M., H&W, to Hart, Emma - East 68 Feet of Lot 3, In Block 6, Swift Fourth Add of Columbus $185,000

Goc, Thomas S. & Christine M., H&W, to Davis, Stephanie A., Sgl. - Lot 1 In Block 140, Original of Columbus $87,000

Meyer, Cheryl K. to Raducz, Debra J. - 19-17-01W PT SW 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT S 1/2 NW 1/4 $325,000

Higgins, Emilee, Sgl., to Meier, Alexander R. & Corinne L., H&W - Lot 4 Riverside Addition of Columbus $430,000

Marsh, David D. to Weiland, Trent - Lot 3 In Block 207, Original of Columbus $75,000

Cerny Enterprises LLC to Bank of the Valley - Lot 21 Except South 12 Feet Thereof in Block A, Goeckel Add of Columbus $900,000

Shefcyk, Robert Joseph, Sgl., to Dubas, James T. & Diana J., H&W - Lot 4 In Block Q, Wagner Lakes SD of Columbus $22,000

Raimondo, Anthony F. Jr. & Sharon to Hoppe, Jared & Rachel E., H&W - Lot 88 Christophers Cove Fourth Add of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska, Together with Land in Front of Said Lot When Side Boundries Are Extended 20 Feet into Water of Said Lot $500,000

Eisenmenger-Wilshusen, Teresa M., Trustee, Eisenmenger, James F. & Marilyn J., Trustees, Eisenmenger, James F. & Marilyn J. Trust to Rathje, Joshua V. & Camela J., H&W - North 80 Feet of Lot 3 & South 1/2 of Lot 2 M C SD of Humphrey $350,000

Chollar, Mary, Sgl., Chollar, James A. Jr., Sgl., Steffen, Donna M & Gene, W&H, Prester, Debra L. & Steven, W&H, Chollar, Delbert D. & Vicki, H&W, Korgie, Janine A. & Michael, W&H, to Jarecki, Mark & Mariah, H&W -Lot 3 In Block 3, Sunset Add of Columbus $190,000

Brunken, Robert L. & Nikole L., H&W, to Aguilar, Byron Armando Tenesaca & Orellana Irayda Guadalupe Lojas - E1/2 Lot 13 & All Lot 14 In Block B, Mahood Add of Columbus $275,000

Moseman, Mary Kathryn to Lozano, Brayan Hernandez - Lot 3 In Block F, Maple Park Second Add of Columbus $215,000

Coop, Christopher L. & Elizabeth A., H&W, to Kohl, Justin M. & Abigail Frances, H&W - Lot 2 Valley View SD of Columbus $340,000

Swiney, Loren D., Sgl., to Tucker, Roy A. - Lot 5 Indian Hills Fifth SD of Columbus $300,000

Off Properties LLC to Eller, Ronald F. & Judith M., H&W - Lot 7 Riverside Second Addition of Columbus $440,000

Hollmann, Crystal M. to Martinez, Alejandra G. Perez & Ramirez, Manuel - Lot 11 In Block Q, Hellbusch North Park Fourth Add of Columbus $230,000

Jarosz, Carl G. & Kimberly K., H&W, to Dunn, JoJo P. & Jennifer A. - 28-19-01W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 Tract 400 Feet X 490 Feet $550,000.00

Szudlo, Leona J. to Vazquez, Alex A. Cooper - East 48 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 8, Chambers Add of Columbus $145,000.00

Wilbur, Abigail H. J. & Kevin, W&H, to Lepant, Jeremiah J. & Peggy L., H&W - PT Lot 15 In Block S, North Park Third Add of Columbus $232,000

Navrkal, Jason & Bridget, H&W, Ericksen, Karla & Jacob, W&H, to Grubaugh, Rick C. - Lots 7 & 8 In Block I & J, East Add of Monroe $50,000

Ballobin, William J. & Kathryn R., H&W, to Wilbur, Abigail & Kevin, W&H - Lot 14 In Block E, Prairie Lane Third SD of Columbus $377,000

Lohmeier, Christopher J. to Sanchez, Javier Prieto - Lot 12 In Block 5, Gerrards Add of Columbus $160,000

Butler County

Behrens, Kevin & Behrens, Alice J., H&W, to Valentine, Ernest & Valentine, Laurel, H&W - 36-15-02 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $238,000

Siffring, Marvin E. & Siffring, Suzanne K., H&W, to Siffring, Kevin K. & Siffring, Rachel A., H&W - 27-14-01 W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 27, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $60,000

Colfax County

Jedlicka, Glen P. & Weed, Shannon Lea to Jedlicka, Glen P. & Weed, Shannon L. - 02-17-03 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4

