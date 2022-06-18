PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 18

Platte County
Weidner, Jason A. & Tricia R., H&W, to Zach, Samuel V. & Emily J., H&W - Lot 21 Lenny’s Add of Humphrey $375,000
Budler, Jeffrey J. & Ann M., H&W, to Hart, Emma - East 68 Feet of Lot 3, In Block 6, Swift Fourth Add of Columbus $185,000
Goc, Thomas S. & Christine M., H&W, to Davis, Stephanie A., Sgl. - Lot 1 In Block 140, Original of Columbus $87,000
Meyer, Cheryl K. to Raducz, Debra J. - 19-17-01W PT SW 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT S 1/2 NW 1/4 $325,000
Higgins, Emilee, Sgl., to Meier, Alexander R. & Corinne L., H&W - Lot 4 Riverside Addition of Columbus $430,000
Marsh, David D. to Weiland, Trent - Lot 3 In Block 207, Original of Columbus $75,000
Cerny Enterprises LLC to Bank of the Valley - Lot 21 Except South 12 Feet Thereof in Block A, Goeckel Add of Columbus $900,000
Shefcyk, Robert Joseph, Sgl., to Dubas, James T. & Diana J., H&W - Lot 4 In Block Q, Wagner Lakes SD of Columbus $22,000
Raimondo, Anthony F. Jr. & Sharon to Hoppe, Jared & Rachel E., H&W - Lot 88 Christophers Cove Fourth Add of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska, Together with Land in Front of Said Lot When Side Boundries Are Extended 20 Feet into Water of Said Lot $500,000
Eisenmenger-Wilshusen, Teresa M., Trustee, Eisenmenger, James F. & Marilyn J., Trustees, Eisenmenger, James F. & Marilyn J. Trust to Rathje, Joshua V. & Camela J., H&W - North 80 Feet of Lot 3 & South 1/2 of Lot 2 M C SD of Humphrey $350,000
Chollar, Mary, Sgl., Chollar, James A. Jr., Sgl., Steffen, Donna M & Gene, W&H, Prester, Debra L. & Steven, W&H, Chollar, Delbert D. & Vicki, H&W, Korgie, Janine A. & Michael, W&H, to Jarecki, Mark & Mariah, H&W -Lot 3 In Block 3, Sunset Add of Columbus $190,000
Brunken, Robert L. & Nikole L., H&W, to Aguilar, Byron Armando Tenesaca & Orellana Irayda Guadalupe Lojas - E1/2 Lot 13 & All Lot 14 In Block B, Mahood Add of Columbus $275,000
Moseman, Mary Kathryn to Lozano, Brayan Hernandez - Lot 3 In Block F, Maple Park Second Add of Columbus $215,000
Coop, Christopher L. & Elizabeth A., H&W, to Kohl, Justin M. & Abigail Frances, H&W - Lot 2 Valley View SD of Columbus $340,000
Swiney, Loren D., Sgl., to Tucker, Roy A. - Lot 5 Indian Hills Fifth SD of Columbus $300,000
Off Properties LLC to Eller, Ronald F. & Judith M., H&W - Lot 7 Riverside Second Addition of Columbus $440,000
Hollmann, Crystal M. to Martinez, Alejandra G. Perez & Ramirez, Manuel - Lot 11 In Block Q, Hellbusch North Park Fourth Add of Columbus $230,000
Jarosz, Carl G. & Kimberly K., H&W, to Dunn, JoJo P. & Jennifer A. - 28-19-01W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 Tract 400 Feet X 490 Feet $550,000.00
Szudlo, Leona J. to Vazquez, Alex A. Cooper - East 48 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 8, Chambers Add of Columbus $145,000.00
Wilbur, Abigail H. J. & Kevin, W&H, to Lepant, Jeremiah J. & Peggy L., H&W - PT Lot 15 In Block S, North Park Third Add of Columbus $232,000
Navrkal, Jason & Bridget, H&W, Ericksen, Karla & Jacob, W&H, to Grubaugh, Rick C. - Lots 7 & 8 In Block I & J, East Add of Monroe $50,000
Ballobin, William J. & Kathryn R., H&W, to Wilbur, Abigail & Kevin, W&H - Lot 14 In Block E, Prairie Lane Third SD of Columbus $377,000
Lohmeier, Christopher J. to Sanchez, Javier Prieto - Lot 12 In Block 5, Gerrards Add of Columbus $160,000
Butler County
Behrens, Kevin & Behrens, Alice J., H&W, to Valentine, Ernest & Valentine, Laurel, H&W - 36-15-02 PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 36, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $238,000
Siffring, Marvin E. & Siffring, Suzanne K., H&W, to Siffring, Kevin K. & Siffring, Rachel A., H&W - 27-14-01 W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 27, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $60,000
Colfax County
Jedlicka, Glen P. & Weed, Shannon Lea to Jedlicka, Glen P. & Weed, Shannon L. - 02-17-03 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services