Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 25

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Carrig, Rob & Joyce A., H&W, to Toelle, Brent & Debbie, H&W - Lot 7 and the East 1/2 Lot 8 In Block A, Wunderlich Add Formerly Wunderlich SD of Columbus $239,000

Aerts, Robert J. & Jill M., H&W, to Chollar, Delbert D. & Victoria L., H&W - Lot 7 In Block 172, Original of Columbus $225,000

GDW Farms LLC to Oppliger, Wilys A. - 02-16-02W E 1/2 NW 1/4 & PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; 01-16-02W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Oppliger, Wilys A. to Oppliger, Wilys A., Trustee, Oppliger, Wilys A. Trust - 02-16-02W E 1/2 NW 1/4 & PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; 01-16-02W PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Harsh, Scott G. & Lynn R., H&W - Lot 1a In Block A, Meadow Ridge Tenth Add of Columbus $1,000

Sloup, Thomas G. & Laurie J., H&W, to Sloup, Thomas G. & Laurie J. - West 48.0 Feet of Lot 27 In Block E, Blair Third Addition of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Granville Custom Homes Inc. to Jensen, James, Sgl., - Lot 2 In Block B, Meadow Ridge Seventh Addition of Columbus $460,000

Granville Custom Homes Inc. to Carlson, Nathan & Karin, H&W - Lot 2 In Block A, Meadow Ridge Seventh Addition of Columbus $460,000

Madden, Joseph P. & Brittany N., H&W, to Brinkman, Jared S., Sgl. - Lot 10 Indian Hills SD of Columbus $263,000

Columbus Hydraulics Company to Light Jet Properties LLC - Lots 10, 11 &12 In Block 5, Columbus Industrial Site SD of Columbus $750,000

Hilmer, Thomas to Hilmer, Daniel - 02-17-02W North 11 Acres of the East 20 Acres of the NW 1/4 SW 1/4 Except Part to State of Nebraska $44,000

Carranza, Cindy, Sgl., to Cervantes, Isaac Lazarus & Guico, Natasha Nichole, H&W - Lot 2 In Block D, Prairie Lane Seventh Add of Columbus $242,000

Cerna, Cesar G., Sgl., & Vanbuskirk, Destiny L., Sgl., to Drummond, Sean A. - Lot 3 In Block 100, Original of Columbus $158,000

Butler County

Morris, Dennis L. & Morris, Keirsten, H&W, to Kershner, Nathan M., Sgl. - Lot 5; East Park Meadows Addition to David City $420,000.00

Hein, J.J. & Hein, Cortney L., H&W, to Community Dev Agency of City of David City - 18-15-03 PT E 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Dynamic Properties LLC to Luedke, Jeffrey - Lot 1, Block 2; Novak Dufek Addition Replat of PT of Blks 9, 10 & 13, McAlvins Addition to Brainard, Butler County, Nebraska, Including Vacated Portions of Benton, Jackson & Garfield Street & Abandoned Railroad Right-Of-Way $145,000.00

Colfax County

Barry, Sheryl L., Attorney in Fact, Barry, Shannon M., to Sebastian Francisco, Daniel & Juarez, Rosa, H&W, - Lot 4 And PT Lot 3 In Block 13, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $219,000

Cattau, Clifford E. & Vogel Cattau, Linda, H&W, to Reed, Kyle & Reed, Iana, H&W - Lot 1 Bobcat Lake SD 23-17-3 of Rural, Colfax County Nebraska $15,000

Payne, Jason K. & Payne, Emily, H&W, to Powell, Jennifer - Lot 24 And PT Lot 25 In Block 3, Railroad Add of Leigh $30,000

Alarcon, Cristian E., Sgl., to Lorenzo, Jose Camacho & Miranda, Maria Teresa Suhul, H&W - Lot 10, 11, 12 In Block 79, Orig Town of Schuyler $260,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

