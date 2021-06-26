PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 26, 2021

Platte County
Lucille M Tuma, sgl, by and through her Attorney-in-fact, Bryan J Tuma, to Nicholas & Ashtyn Hofbauer, H&W – Lot 4, Blk D, Louis Addn, City of Cols $220,000.00
Cols Retail LLC to Legacy Unit 2 LLC – Unit 2 of the Cols Retail Condominium Regime, Subdiv of Lot 5, Legacy Square Subdiv, a Subdiv of Lots 1 & 2, Blk A, Randall 3rd Addn, City of Cols $1,650,000.00
Michael W Richey, sgl, to Jose L & Maria M Coria de Coria, H&W – E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 1-16-2W $265,000.00
Jose L & Maria M Coria, H&W, to Mariano Leyva Londres – Lot 24, Blk 7, Sunset 3rd Addn, City of Cols $158,000.00
Larry W & Patty J Hoffman, H&W, to Brian W Hoffman – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 32-17-1W (Tax Exempt)
Travis A Frauendorfer, sgl, to Travis A Frauendorfer, sgl & Kaela K Heft, sgl – Lot 12, Blk 1, Swift Addn, City of Cols $52,000.00
Sharon W Brown, sgl, to Dale L & Joyce L Smith, H&W – Lot 3, Blk 2, Briarwood Townhouse Addn, City of Cols $246,000.00
Amhore LLC to Judith E Arndlt – N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 24-18-2W (Tax Exempt)
Randy D & Melody L Hamling, H&W, to Ethan C Scheffler – Lot 4, Country View Acres Subdiv, of part of NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 6-17-1W $195,000.00
Julie Wemhoff, unmarried, to Eric J & Susan L Smith, H&W – Lot 7, Blk A, Hillside Estates 3rd Subdiv, a Subdiv of part of SW1/4 Sec 1-17-1W $400,000.00
Angela A Ceder, unmarried, to Gillespie All-Trades LLC – Part of Lot 7, Blk 6, Highland Park Addn, City of Cols $70,000.00
Robert L & Mary J Eden, H&W and Margaret A & Dan Papstein, W&H, to Douglas P & Darla Eisenmenger, H&W – Part of Lots 8 & 10, All of Lot 9, Blk 3, Fedderson’s Addn, Humphrey $30,000.00
Marilyn Heesacker, sgl; Terrance J & Jeanette M Helmer, H&W; Randal L & Geralyn A Bender, H&W; Lois J Merrill, sgl; Clark D & Peggy F Evans, H&W; Jerry J & Kathleen C Burgess, H&W; Thomas L & Judith M Gant, H&W and Neal E & Beverly E Kemper, H&W, to Terrance J & Jeanette M Helmer, H&W – NW1/4 Sec 3-19-1W $200,000.00
Colfax Properties LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Lots 1, 2 & 6, Blk 1, Evanlawn Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt)
Colfax Properties LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Lot 11, Blk H, Mahood Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt)
Colfax Properties LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lots 1 & 2, Blk 17, Phillip’s 3rd Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt)
2037 Nebr 2017 LLC to State of Nebr DOT – Part of Lot 1, CVS 1st Subdiv, City of Cols (Tax Exempt)
Laurie Millard to State of Nebr DOT – Lot 1, Blk 20, Phillip’s 3rd Addn & Lot 20, Blk B, East Park 2nd Addn, & Blk X, Northpark 1st Addn, City of Cols (Tax Exempt)
Eric J & Susan L Smith, H&W, to Devon & Sara Miller, H&W – Lot 13, Blk A, Northbrook 7th Addn, City of Cols $375,000.00
Thomas C & Theresa L Shank, H&W and Michael G & Phyllis C Shank, H&W, to Stacy L & Jennifer S Pearson, H&W – E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-19-1W $150,000.00
Jesse Slizoski, sgl, to Cassie A Arlt – Lots 32 & 33, Blk G, East Addn, Village of Monroe $110,000.00
Lambert Acres LLC to Jerry Jimenez, sgl & Martin Jimenez, sgl – Lot 1, Lambert’s Acres 1st Addn, City of Cols $55,000.00
Jonathan Martinez Mejia & Julia M Trochez, H&W, to Jose Antonio Garcia Quinones & Yanet Baro Vila, H&W – Lot 8, Blk 155, Original City of Cols $151,000.00
David A Forsberg Jr & Jamie N Forsberg, H&W, to Cristian Emanuel Quinteros & Johana Milla Izaguirre, H&W – Part of Outlot 36, City of Cols $180,000.00
Kathryn D Johnson, sgl, to Kathryn D Johnson, Trustee or any successor Trustee or Co-Trustees of the Kathryn D Johnson Trust – Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk 163, Original City of Cols; Lot 8, Blk 163, Original City of Cols; Lot 5, Blk 164, Original City of Cols; Lot 1, Blk 203, Original City of Cols; Lot 2, Blk 203, Original City of Cols; Lot 3, Blk 203, Original City of Cols; Lot 8, Blk 203, Original City of Cols; Part of Lot 6, All of Lot 7, Blk 203, Original City of Cols & Lot 4, Blk 203, Original City of Cols (Tax Exempt)
Butler County
Leon F & Adair F Muehlich, H&W, to Leon F & Adair F Muehlich, Co-Trustees or any successor Trustee or Co-Trustee of the Leon & Adair Muehlich Family Trust – S1/2 NW1/4 and NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 34-16-3E; Part of N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 24-16-4E; S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 28-15-4E; Part of NE1/4 Sec 34-16-3E; NW1/4 Sec 16-13-4E & E1/2 SW1/4 Sec 20-16-4E (Tax Exempt)
H Allan Fencl a/k/a Howard Allan Fencl to H. Allan & Heidi S Fencl, H&W – S1/2 SE1/4 Sec 29-16-4E; N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 32-16-4E; SW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 15-15-4E; N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 33-16-4E; SW1/4 N1/2 SE1/4 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-16-4E & SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 27-16-4E (Tax Exempt)
Zepplin Farms LLC to R.J. Hein, married – E1/2 SE1/4 Sec 7-15-3E $425,000.00
Colfax County
Lee James & Victoria L Faltys, H&W, to Lee James & Victoria L Faltys – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 19-19-4E (Tax Exempt)
JDR Rentals LLC to Timothy J & Shelly K Noonan, H&W –
Lot 9, Eagle Landing Subdiv, a Subdiv including part of accretion lands to Fractional Sec 27-17-3E $34,000.00
JDR Rentals LLC to Alan J Sucha – Lot 4, Eagle Landing Subdiv, a Subdiv including part of accretion lands to Fractional Sec 27-17-3E $34,000.00
JDR Rentals LLC to Michael W Chatfield – Lot 5, Eagle Landing Subdiv, a Subdiv including part of accretion lands to Fractional Sec 27-17-3E $34,000.00
JDR Rentals LLC to Quentin P Nelson – Lot 6, Eagle Landing Subdiv, a Subdiv including part of accretion lands to Fractional Sec 27-17-3E $34,000.00
JDR Rentals LLC to John D Kracl, sgl and Kodie J Kracl, sgl – Lot 8, Eagle Landing Subdiv, a Subdiv including part of accretion lands to Fractional Sec 27-17-3E $40,000.00
JDR Rentals LLC to Jason G Swanda, sgl and Eve B Kronberg, sgl – Lot 13, Eagle Landing Subdiv, a Subdiv including part of accretion lands to Fractional Sec 27-17-3E $34,000.00
Sharon K Schulz a/k/a Sharon Schulz & Lloyd E Schulz, W&H, and Tonya Cunningham, sgl, to Matthew T Ortmeier – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 36-19-4E $300,000.00
Jeffrey D Raitt a/k/a Jeff D Raitt & Monique C Raitt, H&W, to Juan P & Anna K Yepez, H&W – Part of N1/2 NE1/4 Sec 28-18-2E $250,000.00
Leon F & Adiar F Muehlich, H&W, to Leon F & Adiar F Muehlich, Co-Trustees or any successor Trustee or Co-Trustee of the Leon & Adiar Muehlich Family Trust – S1/2 NE1/4
Sec 29-18-4E; N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 29-18-4E; Lot 7, Blk C, Parkview Addn, City of Schuyler; W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 27-18-4E; N1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 27-18-4E; N1/2 SW1/4, S1/2 N1/2 SE1/4 and SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 27-18-4E & Part of NW1/4 Sec 27-18-4E (Tax Exempt)
Arturo Valadez, sgl, to Arturo Valadez, sgl and Mickaela M Vazquez, sgl – Part of SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 16-17-3E $60,000.00
Polk County
Michael L Simonsen, sgl, to Michael Charles & Peggy Lee Gengenbach, H&W – All of Lot 4, Part of Lot 5, Blk 3, Smith’s 3rd Addn, City of Osceola $195,000.00
Scott A & Barbara A Fowler, H&W, to Connor N Peterson – Part of Lots 13, 14, 15 & 16, Blk 1, Original Town of Stromsburg $45,000.00
Marlon R & Judy A Buzek, H&W, to Shawn Jeffrey & Ashley Jo Prochaska, H&W – Part of Blk 19, Ekeley’s Addn, City of Stromsburg $22,000.00
Lora Gewecke, sgl, to Carlos & Ana E Moreno, H&W – All of Lot 4, Part of Lot 5, Blk 3, Matter’s Addn, Shelby $103,000.00
PEPP Farms LLC to Edward D & Tina M Ostberg, H&W – S1/2 SW1/4 and N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 10-13-4W $342,000.00
Pamela M Vulgamott f/k/a Pamela Hoffman, to Edward D & Tina M Ostberg, H&W – N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 10-13-4W $128,000.00
Patricia R Carlson, unmarried, to Edward D & Tina M Ostberg, H&W – N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 10-13-4W (Tax Exempt)
Phyllis Albracht to Edward D & Tina M Ostberg, H&W – N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 10-13-4W (Tax Exempt)
PEPP Farms LLC to Edward D & Tina M Ostberg, H&W – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 9-13-4W $42,000.00
Pamela M Vulgamott f/k/a Pamela Hoffman, to Edward D & Tina M Ostberg, H&W – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 9-13-4W $62,000.00
Phyllis Albracht to Edward D & Tina M Ostberg, H&W – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 9-13-4W (Tax Exempt)
Patricia R Carlson, unmarried, to Edward D & Tina M Ostberg, H&W – NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 9-13-4W (Tax Exempt)
Richard & Margaret Alt, H&W and Dianne Krebsbach, sgl, to Terry Vrbka a/k/a Terry R Vrbka – Part of Lots 11 & 12, Blk 3, Original Town of Shelby $55,000.00
Andrew A Alt, Personal Representative of the Estate of Carol Ann Alt, deceased, to Terry Vrbka a/k/a Terry R Vrbka – Part of Lots 11 & 12, Blk 3, Original Town of Shelby (Tax Exempt)
Carol Jackson, sgl, to Terry Vrbka a/k/a Terry R Vrbka – Part of Lots 11 & 12, Blk 3, Original Town of Shelby (Tax Exempt)
C.J. Feedyard LLC to Helen M Hohndorf – Lot 33, Final Plat Clear Creek West Subdiv located in SW1/4 Sec 20-16-1W $55,000.00
Vernon E & Lois J Behr, H&W, to David A Forsberg Jr & Jamie N Forsberg, H&W – Part of Blk 11, Morrill’s Addn, City of Stromsburg $119,000.00