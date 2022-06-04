PROPERTY TRANSFERS - June 4

Platte County

Dominguez, Candido E. Sainz & Navarro, Susel Sasturain to Magana, Rodolfo Corona & Ruiz, Angela Marie - PT Lots 6 & 7 In Block C, Wunderlich Add Formerly Wunderlich SD of Columbus $226,000

LM Capital LLC to Pine22 Caesar LLC - Lot 19 In Block E, Mahood Add of Columbus $794,000

MI6 Leasing 1 LLC to LM Capital LLC - Lot 19 In Block E, Mahood Add of Columbus $950,000

Reeg, James M. & Joan M., to Reeg, James M. & Joan M. - 10-18-04W S 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Preister, Jeffrey J. & Ann M. to Preister, Ann M., Trustee, Preister, Jeffrey J., Trustee, Preister, Ann M. Trust - 20-20-04W PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 & SW 1/4; 29-20-04W NE 1/4 & E 1/2 NW 1/4 & PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Preister, Jeffrey J. & Ann M. to Preister, Jeffrey J., Trustee, Preister, Ann M., Trustee, Preister, Jeffrey J. Trust - 09-20-04W SW 1/4, 19-20-04W SE 1/4, 20-20-04W N 1/2 NW 1/4 & PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & SE 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Gehring Construction and ReadyMix Company to Solarus LLC - Lot 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 And PT Lot 5, 6 In Block 1, Feddersons Add of Humphrey, Platte County Nebraska and Excepting Therefrom That Part of Lots 1 And 12 Deeded to The State of Nebraska $250,000

Goering, Jane & Jackie D., W&H, to Goering, Tina M. -33-19-01W PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 $350,000

Sokol, Joan V. to Carrig, Robert C. & Joyce A., H&W - Lot 1, 2 And East 49 Feet of Lot 3 In Block J, West Park Third Add of Columbus $367,000

Gehring Construction and ReadyMix Company to Solarus LLC - 14-17-01W PT N 1/2 SE 1/4 & PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $250,000

Severin, Danial L. & Samantha to Funk, Mark & Ashlee - Lot 6 In Block A, Centennial Park 7th Addition of Columbus $385,000

Samson Green Solutions LLC to Columbus Innovation Center LLC - Lots 2 & 3 & South 69.5 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 60, Original of Columbus $107,000

Ferguson, James & Sue to Badstieber, Chad J. - Lot 1 Badstieber 4th SD of Columbus $37,000

Dannelly, Janice J. to Starzec, Harold M. & Joan E. - Lot 1 In Block A, Prairie Lane Seventh Add of Columbus $250,000

Mukusha, Atwell & Linda, H&W, to Iraheta, Santos F. Velasco & Lopez, Marta J. Najera, H&W - Lot 3 Meadow Ridge Fifth Addition of Columbus $430,000

Wiemer, Gary L. & Susan C., H&W, to Wiemer, Darin E. - 19-20-01E SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $177,000

Kiene, Melvin J. & Rose Mary, H&W, to Ek, Jacob T. - Lot 19 In Block 4, Swift Second Add of Columbus $170,000

McBride, Tracy L., Sgl., Mueller, Shane & Kendra, H&W, to Mendoza Mariana Manuela, Mendez - Lot 1 Tamorona SD of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Except East 33 Feet Dedicated for Road $11,000

Butler County

Luth, Danette, Luth, Leslie, Pleskac, Diane, Pleskac, Gary, Coufal, George, Jr., Pernicek, Teresa to Meinders, Kyle H. - Lots 1 & 2, Block 2; Original of Loma; 02-13-04 PT SE 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 2, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $125,000

David City Public School District No. 56 to Ernst, Martin J., Smejkal, Jason - Lots 1, 4 & 5, Block 22; Original Town of David City; Lots 8, 9 & 12, Block 22; Original Town of David City $90,000

Polivka, Lee P. & Polivka, Jasna, H&W, to Polivka, Christopher A. - 34-16-04 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 & PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $155,000

Cidlik, Pat A., Sgl., to Trojan, Krystal L., Sgl. - 19-13-04 All That Part of Outlot E In Subdivision Entitled Outlots E & F In Town of Dwight; Also Described as The West 90 Feet of The East 240 Feet of Tax Lot 15; Butler County, Nebraska $200,000

Colfax County

Pycha, Benjamin J. & Pycha, Maria Ann, H&W, to Pycha, Annette R., Sgl. - 12-17-02 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Shultz, Corey David & Shultz, Katherine M., H&W, to Jimenez, Antoinette Herrera - Lot 20 and Pt Lot 25 In Block 16, Clarkson & Dorsey Sub Replat Block 16 of Schuyler $168,000

Langemeier, Roland, Trustee, Langemeier, Norma, Trustee, to Jack Property Holdings LLC - Lot 2, 5, 9 Lang Industrial Site Sub of Schuyler $140,000

Julies Properties LLC to Kroeger Management LLC - PT Lot 1, 2, 3 In Block 80, Orig Town of Schuyler $98,000

Long, Kristen M., (fka Cummings, Kristen M.) & Long, Dustin, W&H, to Torres, Mirian Marino - Lot 10 In Block B, Northview Add of Schuyler $310,000

McMeekin, Timothy & McMeekin, Julie Ann, H&W, to ZKE LLC - 18-20-02 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $39,000

Semerad, Marvin L. & Semerad, Betty J., H&W, to Tomcak, Nancy J., Trustee, Semerad, Michael A., Trustee, Semerad, Marvin L. Irrevocable Trust, Semerad, Betty J. Irrevocable Trust - Lot 1, 2 In Block 17, Brodecky Add of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Hajek, Susan to Hajek, Jesse Michael - Lot 6 In Block 15, Orig Town of Clarkson $80,000

Hajek, Lindsey to Hajek, Susan - Lot 6 In Block 15, Orig Town of Clarkson $80,000

