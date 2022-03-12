PROPERTY TRANSFERS - March 12

Platte County

Swanson, Ronald D. to Espinoza, Marco & Erandi Juarez De - North 201/2 Feet Lot 16 & South 301/2 Feet Lot 17 In Block B, Mahood Addn of Columbus $195,000

Peterson, James H. & Bonita J. to Schaad, Kelly J. - Lot 22 In Block A, Whitetail Lake First SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Berger, Rita M. to Paprocki, Kathleen A. - Lot 1 In Block A, Briarwood Townhouse 2nd Addn of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Hoppens, Jane Frances Shanle & Bradley J., to Hoppens, Jane Frances Shanle Trustee, Hoppens, Jane Frances Shanle Trust - 19-18-01E S 1/2 SE 1/4; 33-18-01E SW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Pablo, Pedro Matias, Sgl., to Pablo, Elisia Cristina Martin - Block 18 Except South 10 Feet Thereof Prairie Vista Addn of Columbus $169,000

Becher, Charles T. & Vickie M., H&W, to Rambour, Thomas & Mollie, H&W - Lot 11 Shell Valley Ridge Subdivision of Columbus $75,000

Denio, Judy J. to Chavez, Carlos A. Loza - North 1/2 Of Lots 7 & 8 & North 1/2 Of the West 12.7 Feet of Lot 9 In Block 3, Bean & Levines Addition of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with South 1/2 Of Vacated Alley Abutting on The North $182,000

Beller, Glenn A. & Lori L., H&W, to Brockhaus, Jeff & Kristin, H&W - Lot 6 In Block B, Albracht 1st Addn of Lindsay $260,000

AP Acquisitions LLC to Perry, Kurtis V. - Lot 1, 2 In Block A, Frontier 3rd Addition of Columbus; Lot 3, 4 In Block B, Frontier 3rd Addition of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

AP Acquisitions LLC to Aldredge, Rocky - Lot 3, 4 In Block A, Frontier 3rd Addition of Columbus; Lot 1, 2 In Block B, Frontier 3rd Addition of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Foreman Lumber Inc. to Brunott, Jonathan D. & Amanda S., H&W - Lot 12 In Block B, Sunset Acres 2nd Subdivision of Columbus $737,000

Fittje, Mark L. & Ruth E., H&W to Fittje, Mark L., Fittje, Ruth E. - 07-18-01E S 1/2 NW 1/4 & SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Mueller, Harvey Lee & Shirdelle L., H&W, to Prokupek, Angela S. - Lot 4 In Block 105, Original of Columbus $33,000

Bayona, Felix I. Gonzalez to Ruiz, Ingrid V. Juarez & Perez, Yolennis Pelegrin - E 1/2 Of Lots 3 & 4 In Block 131, Original of Columbus $196,000

Luchsinger, Cody L. & Lynsay M., H&W, to Trofholz, Evan, Sgl. - PT Lot 1 In Block 50, Original of Columbus $176,000

Blaser, Natalie K., Sgl., to Podraza, Tanner - Lot 8 In Block 1, Thiele 2nd SD of Columbus $224,000

Tallgrass West LLC to Reinke, Roy C. Jr., & Stutesman, Angela L. - Lot 6 In Block A, Sunset Acres Subdivision of Columbus $69,000

Luckey, Lucas T. & Anna L., H&W, to Wojcik, Terry R. & Margaret M., H&W - 02-17-01E S 1/2 NW 1/4 $604,000

Blaser, Eldon N. & Phyllis F., H&W, to Blaser, Christopher J., Blaser, David M. - 06-16-01W E 1/2 NW 1/4 & NW 1/4 SW 1/4 07-16-01W NE 1/4 NW 1/4 & S 1/2 NW 1/4 NW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT W 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Blaser, Eldon N. & Phyllis F., Blaser, Christopher J. & Amy E. to Blaser, David M. - 07-16-01W PT W 1/2 SW 1/4 & Accrections $5,000

Mueller, Harvey Lee & Shirdelle L., H&W, to J.L.O. Properties LLC - Lot 11, 12 Belmont Addn of Columbus $140,000

Butler County

Meyer, Kenny K. to Bertsch, Tyler - 17-14-04 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 17, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $100,000

Jakub, Marvin A. Trustee, Jakub Family Trust, to Jakub, Dallen W., Jakub, Devin A. - 12-13-03 NW 1/4, Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 12-13-03 NE 1/4, Section 12, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Hein, R. J. & Hein, Cortney L., H&W, to AKRS Equipment Solutions, Inc. - 18-15-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $450,000

Adair, Terry M. & Adair, Laura L., H&W, to Pleskac, Mark, Sgl. - Lot 1 & The North 10 Feet of Lot 4, Block 5; David City Land and Lot Addition to David City $150,000

Colfax County

Oehlrich, Nathan A. & Oehlrich, Tori L., H&W, to Oehlrich, Nathan A. & Oehlrich, Tori L. - 20-17-02 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Wiese, Roger V. & Wiese, Jamie D., H&W, to Wiese, Brandon Rogers, Sgl. - 06-19-02 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 $50,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

