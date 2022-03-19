 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - March 19

ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Ndombe, Tonton Elanga & Mbala, Sandrine Nianga to Pflepsen, Steven J. & Erika C., H&W - Lot 3 In Block U, Hellbusch North Park Fourth Addn of Columbus $203,000

Spawn, Matthew L. & Kristine M. to Spawn LLC - Lot 6 In Block 5, Chambers Add of Columbus; Lot 3 And East 22 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 169, Original of Columbus; Lot 5 In Block 99, Original of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Cattau, Roger D. & Nadine K., H&W, to Cattau, Kevin L., Cattau, Leslie Ann, Cattau, Ryan M. - PT Lot K Outlots to Creston of Creston (Tax Exempt)

Davis, Ryan R. & Traci L., H&W, to Frederick, Justin M. & Sup, Sheila B. - Lot 1 In Block B, Deerfield Park First Addition of Columbus $425,000

Haldiman, D’ete to Schmidt, Rick & Sabra, H&W - PT Lot 4 In Block D, East Park Second Addn of Columbus $150,000

Steffensmeier, Michael G. & Danielle M., H&W, to Auten, Ryan & Adriana, H&W - Lot 3 And W 1/2 Of Lot 2 In Block 2, Smiths Addn of Columbus $244,000

People are also reading…

Saalfeld, Elna D., Sgl., to Saalfeld, Kevin M. & Debra M., H&W - 25-18-01W PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Saalfeld, Elna D., Sgl., to Saalfeld, Scott B. & Robin A., H&W - 30-18-01E PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4

19-18-01E the South 316 Feet of the W 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Loseke, Harley R. & Janet M., H&W, to Loseke, Harley R. & Janet M. - Lot 46 In Block H, Wagner Lakes SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Valish, Richard S. & Kimberly, H&W, to Valish, Randall D. & Leticia, H&W - The East 20 Feet of Lot 2 And the West 54 Feet of Lot 1 Fairview Second Addn of Columbus $113,000

Brockhaus, Steven T. & Amy J., H&W, to Campbell, Tyler J., Sgl. - 34-20-01W PT N 1/2 NE 1/4 Containing 1.00 Acres More or Less & Together with An Easement $20,000

Worley, Dan R. & Charlotte K., H&W, to Herchenbach, Deloris A., Trustee, Herchenbach, Deloris A. Trust - W 1/2 of Lot 6 Meadow Ridge Second Addition of Columbus $275,000

Ortmeier, Gary L. & Rhonda, H&W, to Duhsmann, Dylan M., Sgl. - Lot 2 In Block B, Cherry Creek 7th SD of Columbus $330,000

Butler County

Roemer, Delores, Divis, Alan G., Divis, Darrel D., to Plum Creek Ranches, LLC - 30-13-03 The West 50 Acres of the NE 1/4; Section 30, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $325,000

Porter, Lori & Mitchell, H&W, Welniak, Janene & Richard, W&H, Hromas McDonald, Hope & Jeff, W&H, to Plum Creek Ranches, LLC - 30-13-03 NE 1/4; Section 30, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $715,000

Voboril, Donald P., Sgl, Behrens, Carmen M. & Kevin, W&H, Warland, Diane N. & Russell J. Jr., W&H, Voboril, Dwaine J. & Victoria, H&W, Voboril, Richard J., Sgl., Pernicek, Susan M., Sgl., to Bauder Development Group, LLC - 18-16-04 PT NW 1/4; Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (66.51 Acres) $372,000

Plasek, Larry L., to Ten6 Properties LLC - Lots 8, 9 & 12, Block 20; Original Town of David City $175,000

Shipley, Sally R. & Frank E., W&H, to Cardenas Grimaldo, Ma Luisa, Sgl. - Lots 1 & 2, Block 24; Omaha & Republican Valley RR Addition to Rising City $35,000

Colfax County

Peters, Larry J., Trustee, Peters, Carolyn M. Trust to Peters, Larry J., Trustee, Peters, Carolyn M. Family Trust - PT Lot 2, 3 In Block A, Neujahr Vondracek Addn of Schuyler; 07-18-03 S 1/2 NW 1/4; 07-18-03 S 1/2 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

