Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - March 24

Butler County

Roemer, Delores, Divis, Alan G., Divis, Darrel D., to Plum Creek Ranches, LLC - 30-13-03 The West 50 Acres of the NE 1/4; Section 30, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $325,000

Porter, Lori & Mitchell, H&W, Welniak, Janene & Richard, W&H, Hromas McDonald, Hope & Jeff, W&H, to Plum Creek Ranches, LLC - 30-13-03 NE 1/4; Section 30, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $715,000

Voboril, Donald P., Sgl, Behrens, Carmen M. & Kevin, W&H, Warland, Diane N. & Russell J. Jr., W&H, Voboril, Dwaine J. & Victoria, H&W, Voboril, Richard J., Sgl., Pernicek, Susan M., Sgl., to Bauder Development Group, LLC - 18-16-04 PT NW 1/4; Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (66.51 Acres) $372,000

Plasek, Larry L., to Ten6 Properties LLC - Lots 8, 9 & 12, Block 20; Original Town of David City $175,000

Shipley, Sally R. & Frank E., W&H, to Cardenas Grimaldo, Ma Luisa, Sgl. - Lots 1 & 2, Block 24; Omaha & Republican Valley RR Addition to Rising City $35,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

