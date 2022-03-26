 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - March 26

Platte County

Blums Quality Flooring LLC to Kildare, Mikel E. - PT Lot 1 In Block A, SD of West Park Fifth Addn of Columbus $125,000

Neville, Charles & Karla, H&W, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp - Lots 1, 2 & 3 Except the West 17.00 Feet of Lot 3 In Block 3, Borowiaks Addn of Duncan $164,000

Medinas, Yinyer J. Genaro & Prieto Valdez, Yusmailys B., H&W, to Pond, Michael R., Sgl. - Lot 8 In Block 141, Original of Columbus $100,000

Weverka, Michael J. & Traci L., H&W, to Jones, Sean Mikal, Sgl. - Lot 5 In Block 6, Evans Addn of Columbus $195,000

Przymus, Elizabeth R. & Klitz, Patrick to Foreman, Bryce J. - Lot 2 In Block E, Sunset Fourth Addn of Columbus $185,000

Schumacher, Jesse & Amber M., H&W, to WAP Investments LLC - Lot 13, 14, 15, 16 In Block 8, Original of Lindsay, Platte County Nebraska; 12-18-02W PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Perez, Jonnahtan Gomez & Linda I Gomez, H&W, to Ripke, Nicole & Joel - Lot 1 In Block H, West Park Second Addn of Columbus $206,000

Klassen, James G. & Cindy A., H&W, to Klassen Pumping LLC - 08-19-03W W 1/2 NE 1/4 $912,000

Steffensmeier, Joseph E. & Shelly R., H&W, to Carlson, Stephen E. & Molly E., PT Lot 13 In Block E, Northbrook 6th Addn of Columbus $360,000

Ramaekers, Brad W. & Michelle L., H&W, to Echemendia, Issac & Suarez, Yousi Sarrabeitia, H&W; Sarrabeitia Reinuy I Echemendia - W 12 Lot 3 And All of Lot 4 In Block B, Hellbusch Fifth Add of Columbus $285,000

Bird, Kristie S. & William H., W&H, to Prado, Martha M. & Morales, Leonel, W&H - The North 1/2 of Lots 7 & 8 In Block 149, Original of Columbus $60,000

Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Goose Remodeling LLC - Lot 1 And East 22 Feet of Lot 2 In Block 12, Gerrards Add of Columbus $65,000

Prohaska, Brady J. & Kelsey M., H&W, to Gomez, Jonnahtan - Lot 7 And East 12 Feet of Lot 6 In Block A, Torczon SD of Lot 2 Southeast Addn of Columbus $350,000

Jareske, Holly J. & Jareske, Ryan J., W&H, to Prohaska, Brady & Kelsey, H&W - Lot 5 In Block A, Fox Hollow 2nd Addition of Columbus $450,000

Warner, Sherry to Loup Rentals LLC - Lot 5, 6 In Block 251, Original of Columbus $62,000

Strehle, Russell D. & Lynn L., to Tworek, Thomas T. & Marilyn K. - Lot 1 Quail Landing Second Subdivision of Columbus $62,000

Martensen, Lilyan M., to Bussard, Diane K. & Richard D., W&H; Martensen, Todd D. & Lori Jean, H&W - 16-19-01W NW1/4, Except Part NW1/4 NW1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Novak, Ruth M., Sgl., to Fuhr, Jarrod K. - 02-20-01E PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 $300,000

Schaefer, Cory & Stacey to Schaefer Cory & Stacey - Lot 6 In Block M, Wagner Lakes SD of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Osantowski, Alan M. & Osantowski, Krista L., H&W, to Osantowski, Alan M. & Osantowski, Krista L. - 04-15-01 PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

S & R Rentals, LLC to Scribs House Moving, Inc. - Lots 3 & 6, Block 14; East David City Addition to David City, Butler County $25,000

Beasley, Bryan L., Sgl., to Eledge, Tony & Eledge, Catherine S., H&W - Lots 1 & 2, Block 28; McCartys 3rd Addition to Ulysses $8,000

Colfax County

Eusterwiemann, Marian R., Trustee, Eusterwiemann, Marian R. Real Estate Trust, to Masty, Brian J., Co-Trustee, Mastny, Joan D., Co-Trustee, Mastny, Brian J. Rev. Trust, Mastny, Joan D. Rev. Trust - PT Lot 7 Brodecky Addn of Howells $320,000

Magana, Angel & Gonzalez, Angelica Maria Hernandez, H&W, to Hernandez, Fidel Angel & Hernandez, Gladys, H&W - Lot 1 In Block 2, Dorsey Add North Schuyler of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Mastny, Trent M. & Mastny, Nevada to Kulhanek, Tucker T. - Lot 11 In Block 11, Orig Town of Howells $185,000

Shultz, Judy Jean & Shultz, Gailen D., W&H, to Shultz, Corey David - Lot 20 and PT Lot 25 Clarkson & Dorsey Sub Replat Block 16 of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Martinez, Jesus M. & Martinez, Martha F., H&W, to Carias Fuentes, Angel - Lot 16, 17, 18 In Block 90, Orig Town of Schuyler $135,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

