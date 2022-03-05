PROPERTY TRANSFERS - March 5

Platte County

Brabec, Elizabeth A. to Hull, Gordon M. & Mary, H&W - Lot 13 Hillside Estates SD of Columbus $ 333,000

Sommermeyer, Sheila M., Sgl., to Vogt, Damon J. & Stacey, H&W - Lot 12 In Block C, Rodehorst Hills 2nd SD of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with All of Vacated 5th Street Lying West of West Line Of 23rd Avenue Lying Adjacent to Lots 1 & 12 Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 In Block D, Rodehorst Hills 2nd SD of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with Vacated 55th Street Lying West Of 23rd Ave Adjacent to Lots 1 & 12 $75,000

Vogt, Damon & Stacey, H&W, to Strecker, Bret, Sgl. - Lot 4 And West 22 Feet of Lot 5 In Block 6, Highland Park Addn of Columbus $95,000

Klug, Ivy & James R., W&H, to Gdowski, Tyson & Kami K. - Lot 6 In Block D, North Gate First Add of Columbus $240,000

Davis, Tiffany R. & Chase A., W&H, to Mohrman, Ashley - Lot 1 In Block 9, Becher Place Addn of Columbus $225,000

Van Dyke, Patrick F. & Catherine A., H&W, to Van Dyke, Travis J. Trustee, Van Dyke, Patrick F. Trust - Lot 10 In Block E, Mahood Addn of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Groene, Nicholas E. & Elaine K., H&W, to Rodriguez, Macdiel Garrido - Lot 8 In Block D, Westbrook Addn of Columbus $295,000

Ligenza, Susan M. to Mbaki, Christopher & Kiala, Manisa Dizongo, H&W - Lot 6 In Block 271, Original of Columbus $213,000

Garcia, Jose Luis to Griffiths, Trevor B. & Estela M., H&W - Lot 14 Johannes 1st SD of Columbus $68,000

Griffiths, Trevor B. & Estela M., H&W to S&T Property Management LLC - Lot 14 Johannes 1st SD of Columbus $185,000

Ramirez, Dagoberto & Sherry, H&W, to Frost, Jaren B. & Michelle Linn, H&W - Lot 4 In Block 8, Pearsalls Addn of Columbus $190,000

Butler County

Shonka, Ernest E. & Shonka, Doris A. to Shonka, Ernest E. Trustee, Shonka, Ernest E. Trust - 16-13-01 PT W 1/2 NW 1/4 Lying South of The Blue River; Section 16, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 21-13-01 NW 1/4 & NE 1/4; Section 21, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Hildy Properties, L.L.C. to Bouc, Curtis J. & Bouc, Ashley A., H&W - The North 75 Feet of Lot 5, Block 2; Hildy Estates Addition to David City; The South 80 Feet of Lot 5, Block 2; Hildy Estates Addition to David City $456,000

Colfax County

Semerad, Loisann Marie to Semerad, Michael A. & Semerad, Kimberly A., H&W - Lot 3 And Pt Lot 4 In Block 29, Orig Town of Howells $8,000.00

Ahrens, Clancy & Ahrens, Anna D. to Kline, John P., Sgl., & Melchor, Sara L., Sgl. - Outlot PT A Outlots A, B, C, D, E Of Leigh $144,000

Vesely, Brian to Vesely, Shane - 13-20-03 S 1/2 NW 1/4 $50,000

Oehlrich, Arnold K. & Oehlrich, Lorene E., H&W, to Oehlrich, Nathan A. - 20-17-02 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Oehlrich, Arnold K. & Oehlrich, Lorene E., H&W, to Oehlrich, Nathan A. - 29-17-02 N 1/2 SW 1/4, SW 1/4 SW 1/4, PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 29-17-02 PT NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Volkmer, Shaunda R. & Volkmer, Ivan W., W&H, to Dohmen, Isaac R., Sgl. - PT Lot 3 In Block 7, Lincoln Add of Schuyler $38,000.00

Polodna, Duane R. & Polodna, Kathleen, H&W, Polodna, Donald N. & Polodna, Nancy, H&W, Polodna, Daniel J. & Polodna, Cheryl, H&W, Vig, Diane C. to SVEHLA, DL LAND LLC, SVEHLA, DA LAND LLC, SVEHLA, DM LAND LLC - 04-19-03 NE 1/4 NE 1/4, PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4, SW 1/4 NE 1/4, NW 1/4 SE 1/4 $1,216,000

SVEHLA, DM LAND LLC to SVEHLA, DL LAND LLC, SVEHLA, DA LAND LLC - 04-19-03 NE 1/4 NE 1/4, PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4, SW 1/4 NE 1/4, NW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

SVEHLA, DL LAND LLC, SVEHLA, DA LAND LLC to SVEHLA, DM LAND LLC - 07-19-03 SW 1/4 18-19-03 (Tax Exempt)

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

