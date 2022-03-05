PROPERTY TRANSFERS - March 5

Platte County
Brabec, Elizabeth A. to Hull, Gordon M. & Mary, H&W - Lot 13 Hillside Estates SD of Columbus $ 333,000
Sommermeyer, Sheila M., Sgl., to Vogt, Damon J. & Stacey, H&W - Lot 12 In Block C, Rodehorst Hills 2nd SD of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with All of Vacated 5th Street Lying West of West Line Of 23rd Avenue Lying Adjacent to Lots 1 & 12 Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 In Block D, Rodehorst Hills 2nd SD of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with Vacated 55th Street Lying West Of 23rd Ave Adjacent to Lots 1 & 12 $75,000
Vogt, Damon & Stacey, H&W, to Strecker, Bret, Sgl. - Lot 4 And West 22 Feet of Lot 5 In Block 6, Highland Park Addn of Columbus $95,000
Klug, Ivy & James R., W&H, to Gdowski, Tyson & Kami K. - Lot 6 In Block D, North Gate First Add of Columbus $240,000
Davis, Tiffany R. & Chase A., W&H, to Mohrman, Ashley - Lot 1 In Block 9, Becher Place Addn of Columbus $225,000
Van Dyke, Patrick F. & Catherine A., H&W, to Van Dyke, Travis J. Trustee, Van Dyke, Patrick F. Trust - Lot 10 In Block E, Mahood Addn of Columbus (Tax Exempt)
Groene, Nicholas E. & Elaine K., H&W, to Rodriguez, Macdiel Garrido - Lot 8 In Block D, Westbrook Addn of Columbus $295,000
Ligenza, Susan M. to Mbaki, Christopher & Kiala, Manisa Dizongo, H&W - Lot 6 In Block 271, Original of Columbus $213,000
Garcia, Jose Luis to Griffiths, Trevor B. & Estela M., H&W - Lot 14 Johannes 1st SD of Columbus $68,000
Griffiths, Trevor B. & Estela M., H&W to S&T Property Management LLC - Lot 14 Johannes 1st SD of Columbus $185,000
Ramirez, Dagoberto & Sherry, H&W, to Frost, Jaren B. & Michelle Linn, H&W - Lot 4 In Block 8, Pearsalls Addn of Columbus $190,000
Butler County
Shonka, Ernest E. & Shonka, Doris A. to Shonka, Ernest E. Trustee, Shonka, Ernest E. Trust - 16-13-01 PT W 1/2 NW 1/4 Lying South of The Blue River; Section 16, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 21-13-01 NW 1/4 & NE 1/4; Section 21, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Hildy Properties, L.L.C. to Bouc, Curtis J. & Bouc, Ashley A., H&W - The North 75 Feet of Lot 5, Block 2; Hildy Estates Addition to David City; The South 80 Feet of Lot 5, Block 2; Hildy Estates Addition to David City $456,000
Colfax County
Semerad, Loisann Marie to Semerad, Michael A. & Semerad, Kimberly A., H&W - Lot 3 And Pt Lot 4 In Block 29, Orig Town of Howells $8,000.00
Ahrens, Clancy & Ahrens, Anna D. to Kline, John P., Sgl., & Melchor, Sara L., Sgl. - Outlot PT A Outlots A, B, C, D, E Of Leigh $144,000
Vesely, Brian to Vesely, Shane - 13-20-03 S 1/2 NW 1/4 $50,000
Oehlrich, Arnold K. & Oehlrich, Lorene E., H&W, to Oehlrich, Nathan A. - 20-17-02 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Oehlrich, Arnold K. & Oehlrich, Lorene E., H&W, to Oehlrich, Nathan A. - 29-17-02 N 1/2 SW 1/4, SW 1/4 SW 1/4, PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 29-17-02 PT NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Volkmer, Shaunda R. & Volkmer, Ivan W., W&H, to Dohmen, Isaac R., Sgl. - PT Lot 3 In Block 7, Lincoln Add of Schuyler $38,000.00
Polodna, Duane R. & Polodna, Kathleen, H&W, Polodna, Donald N. & Polodna, Nancy, H&W, Polodna, Daniel J. & Polodna, Cheryl, H&W, Vig, Diane C. to SVEHLA, DL LAND LLC, SVEHLA, DA LAND LLC, SVEHLA, DM LAND LLC - 04-19-03 NE 1/4 NE 1/4, PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4, SW 1/4 NE 1/4, NW 1/4 SE 1/4 $1,216,000
SVEHLA, DM LAND LLC to SVEHLA, DL LAND LLC, SVEHLA, DA LAND LLC - 04-19-03 NE 1/4 NE 1/4, PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4, SW 1/4 NE 1/4, NW 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
SVEHLA, DL LAND LLC, SVEHLA, DA LAND LLC to SVEHLA, DM LAND LLC - 07-19-03 SW 1/4 18-19-03 (Tax Exempt)
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services