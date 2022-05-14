PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 14

Platte County

Trevino, Jesus & Ayala, Jessica Lemus to Reyes, Ruber N Izaguirre - Lot 15 In Block D, Boettcher Add of Columbus $91,000

Taylor, Robert L. & Tina M., H&W, to A&T LLC - East 1/2 of Lot 1 In Block 6, Oida Add of Columbus - $120,000

Aragon, Angel Rodriguez & Reyes, Teresa Sosa, H&W, to Mendez, Mariela Ortega - Lot 20 And W 1/2 Of Lot 19 In Block C, Wunderlich Add Formerly Wunderlich SD of Columbus $206,000

Lange, Michael C. to Vasquez, Eduardo & Lozano Gabriela - Lot 8 In Block A, Goeckel Add of Columbus $252,000

Glasshoff, Drew E. & Heather D., H&W, to Schoening, Lyn D. - Lot 3 In Block J, Prairie Lane First SD of Columbus $326,000

Next Level Home Buyers LLC to Medinas, Yinyer J. Genaro - S 1/2 Of Lots 5 And 6 In Block 185, Original of Columbus $49,000

Podraza, Mary Ann to Olcott, Steven W. & Melanie R., H&W - Lots 1 & 2 In Block B, Lange Add Formerly Lange Outlots of Columbus $268,000

Wilke, Gregory J., Sgl., to Merrill, Tayler Marie, Sgl. - 22-17-02W PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 $68,000

Hanis, Tricia D. & Scott D., W&H, to Nebraska Energy Federal Credit Union - Lot 3, 4 In Block A, Bender SD of Humphrey $10,000

Hake, Thomas J., Sgl., to Homestead Bank - 33-20-01E SE 1/4 SW 1/4 $400,000

Alonso, Ariel Hernandez, to Alonso, Ariel Hernandez & Gonzalez, Diana De La Cruz - Lot 20 In Block B, Wunderlich Add Formerly Wunderlich SD of Columbus $90,000

Lichtenfeld, Erwin E. & Carolyn, H&W, to Lichtenfeld, Erwin J. & Kristy, H&W - 21-19-01W PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Hadaway, Kyle S., Sgl., to Sindelar, Jason & Gronenthal, Megan - Lot 1 In Block B, Kiuntke SD of Columbus $417,000

Sindelar, Jason G., to Galvin, Riley & Joseph - Lot 19 In Block C, Jones Third Add of Columbus $163,000

Aldredge, Rocky L. to Aldredge, Rockey - North 179 Feet 9 Inches of Lot 1 In Ricklys SD of S 1/2 Of Out Lot 5 Of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Aldredge, Rocky to Aldredge, Rockey - Lots 3 & 4 In Block A, Frontier 3rd Addition of Columbus, Lots 1 & 2 In Block B, Frontier 3rd Addition of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Sprunk, Michael J. & Alice A., to Sprunk, Michael J. & Alice A. - 25-18-02W SW 1/4 SE 1/4 & PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Wurdeman, Michael D. & Michelle M. to Wurdeman, Michael D. & Michelle M. - 04-18-01E S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 & ALL SE1/4; 03-18-01E PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & PT W 1/2 SW1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Sprunk, Michael J. & Alice A., Wurdeman, Michelle M. & Michael D. to Sprunk, Michael J. & Alice A., Wurdeman, Michael D. & Michelle M. - 25-18-02W NE 1/4 NE 1/4 & E1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Fowler, Charles E., Sgl., to Bennett, Kevin & Joan, H&W - PT Lot 14 In Block T, Hellbusch North Park Fourth Add of Columbus, PT Lot 13 In Block T, North Park Third Add of Columbus $176,000

Granville Custom Homes Inc. to Rohlfing, Grant Paul & Rohlfing, Gail Kaye, H&W - East 1/2 Of Lot 3 In Block D, Farm View Addition of Columbus $150,000

Butler County

Pelan, Todd, Sgl., to Kriz, Terry - E 1/2 Lots 7 & 8, Block 8; McAlvin’s Addition to Brainard $105,000

Kastl, David K., Kastl, Kathleen F., Kastl, Benedict L., Kastl, Jacqueline A., Kastl, Theodore L., Kastl, Kathy M., to Kastl, Theodore L. & Witzel, Valerie J. - 25-15-04 W 1/2 SW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4; Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Kastl, Theodore L., Kastl, Kathy M., Witzel, Valerie J., to Kastl, David K., Kastl, Benedict L., Kastl, Timothy R. - 36-15-04 NE 1/4; Section 36, Township 15 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Bougger, Fredrick J., Bougger, Susan, Bougger, Jason J., Huggenberger, Amber, Bougger, Timothy L., Bougger, Molly, Divis, Constance, Divis, Donald, Rosno, Kathryn, Rosno, Robert, Frahm, Gerald J., Frahm, Bonnie, Mauro, Karen M., Frahm, Marian L., Faris, Jody M., Faris, Kris, From, Betsy M., From, Joe, to Bougger, Fredrick J., Bougger, Susan, Divis, Constance, Rosno, Kathryn, Round Barn Holding, LLC - 35-14-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (5.70 Acres More or Less) $2,367.53

Bougger, Fredrick J., Bougger, Susan, Bougger, Jason J., Huggenberger, Amber, Bougger, Timothy L., Bougger, Molly, Divis, Constance, Divis, Donald, Rosno, Kathryn, Rosno, Robert, Frahm, Gerald J., Frahm, Bonnie, Mauro, Karen M., Frahm, Marian L., Faris, Jody M., Faris, Kris, From, Betsy M., From, Joe to Divis, Constance, Rosno, Kathryn, Round Barn Holdings, LLC - 35-14-03 PT NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (90.68 Acres More or Less) $24,423.34

Colfax County

Hruska, Justin L. to Orrego, Rudy A. - Lot 16, 17 In Block 28, Orig Town of Schuyler, PT Lot 7 In Block 6, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Hruska, Darrell J. Hruska, Lynn Hruska, Bradley D. Hruska, Mary to Orrego, Rudy A. - Lot 16, 17 In Block 28, Orig Town of Schuyler, PT Lot 7 In Block 6, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $80,000

Buglewicz, Richelle to Buglewicz, Bonnie A., Trustee, Buglewicz, Bonnie A. Family Trust - 18-20-04 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Jedlicka, Lumir A., Trustee, Jedlicka, Lumir A Revocable Trust, Jedlicka, Connie J., Trustee, Jedlicka, Connie J. Revocable Trust to J & A Enterprises LLC, Shultz, Corey D., Shultz, Katherine M. - Lot 4 North Park Commercial East SD of Schuyler $22,000

Buglewicz, Matthieu & Buglewicz, Agnieszka to Buglewicz, Bonnie A., Trustee, Buglewicz, Bonnie A. Family Trust - 18-20-04 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Jedlicka, Lumir A., Trustee, Jedlicka, Lumir A. Revocable Trust, Jedlicka, Connie J., Trustee, Jedlicka, Connie J. Revocable Trust to J & A Enterprises LLC - Lot 2 North Park Commercial East SD of Schuyler $23,000

Buglewicz, Bonnie A., to Buglewicz, Bonnie A., Trustee, Buglewicz, Bonnie A. Family Trust - 18-20-04 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

