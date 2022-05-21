PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 21

Platte County

Dominguez, Candido E. Sainz & Navarro, Susel Sasturain to Magana, Rodolfo Corona & Ruiz, Angela Marie - PT Lots 6 & 7 In Block C, Wunderlich Add Formerly Wunderlich SD of Columbus $226,000

LM Capital LLC to Pine22 Caesar LLC - Lot 19 In Block E, Mahood Add of Columbus $794,000

MI6 Leasing 1 LLC to LM Capital LLC - Lot 19 In Block E, Mahood Add of Columbus $950,000

Reeg, James M. & Joan M., to Reeg, James M. & Joan M. - 10-18-04W S 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Kudron, Phillip R. & Alice J., H&W, to Vicente, Jonatan R. Lopez, Sgl., Gomez, Rene M. Lopez - Lot 5 In Block D, Jones Third Add of Columbus $210,000

Pillen, Keith H. to Pillen Land & Cattle LLC - 35-18-02W N 1/2 SE 1/4 NE 1/4; 36-18-02W S1/2 NW 1/4 & W 1/8 S1/2 NE 1/4 & W 1/8 N 1/2 SE 1/4 & N 1/2 SW 1/4 Except Tract in NW 1/4 SW 1/4 $1,150,000

Wieser, Daniel L., Trustee, Wieser, Mary Catherine Trust to Wieser, Stephen W. & Karen R., H&W - 06-19-01W W 1/2 SW 1/4 $708,000

Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp. to McDowell, Brett A. & Deborah L., H&W - Lots 1 2 & 3 Except the West 17.00 Feet of Lot 3 In Block 3, Borowiaks Add of Duncan $164,000

Rayman, George K. & Rebecca J., H&W, to Engel, Joel J. & Susan, H&W - Lot 49 In Block H, Wagner Lakes SD of Columbus $427,000

Hull, Gordon M. & Mary Lou, to Ryan, Michael A. & Alison M., H&W - Lot 3 In Block 168, Original of Columbus $189,000

Preister, Kent E. & Patricia R., H&W, to Preister, Kent E., Trustee, Preister, Kent E. Trust, Preister, Patricia R., Trustee, Preister, Patricia R. Trust - 27-20-04W NE 1/4; 35-20-04W E 1/2 NW 1/4 & PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & N 1/2 N 1/2 SW 1/4; Lot 6, 7 Zimmerer Add of Lindsay (Tax Exempt)

Sempek, Dorothea to Sempek, Dorothea R., Trustee, Sempek, Dorothea R. Trust - 19-17-02W PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Mackie, Beverly J. & Steven, to Maurer, Scott T. & Amy, to Maurer Keith A., Maurer Todd M - 19-19-01E NW 1/4 $640,000

Krzycki, Bonita L. to Krzycki, Bonita L., Co-Trustee, Krzycki, Bonita L. Trust, Krzycki, Walter S., Co-Trustee, Krzycki, Bonita L. Trust - Lot 6 In Block 9, Ottis 4th Add of Humphrey (Tax Exempt)

Kuhr, Gary & Karen R., H&W, Bady, Amanda R. & Jared, W&H, Kuhr, Jessica L. & Fritz, Matthew W., W&H, to Fritz, Matthew W. & Kuhr, Jessica L. - 32-19-02W PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Blue River Repair, Inc. to Novak-Reed, Bridget M. & Reed, Jackson C., W&H - 10-14-01 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Bailey, Steven B. & Bailey, Mary Kay, H&W, to Healy, John J. & Healy, Judy K., H&W - PT Lot 15, 16 In Block B, Neujahr Vondracek Add of Schuyler $285,000

Brichacek, Stanley J. & Brichacek, Sandra A., H&W, to Brichacek, Stanley J., Trustee, Brichacek, Sandra A., Trustee, Stanley and Sandra Brichacek Living Trust - 23-19-03 PT N 1/2 NW 1/4; 23-19-03 SE 1/4 NW 1/4, N3/4 NE 1/4 SW 1/4; 26-19-03 N1/2 NE 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Barrios, Rosa & Barrios, Mario to Barrios, Rosa - Lot 8 In Block A, Eastridge Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Wigington, Colten W. to C & G Properties Inc. - Lot 5 In Block 26, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $35,000

