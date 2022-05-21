 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 21

  • 0
ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Dominguez, Candido E. Sainz & Navarro, Susel Sasturain to Magana, Rodolfo Corona & Ruiz, Angela Marie - PT Lots 6 & 7 In Block C, Wunderlich Add Formerly Wunderlich SD of Columbus $226,000

LM Capital LLC to Pine22 Caesar LLC - Lot 19 In Block E, Mahood Add of Columbus $794,000

MI6 Leasing 1 LLC to LM Capital LLC - Lot 19 In Block E, Mahood Add of Columbus $950,000

Reeg, James M. & Joan M., to Reeg, James M. & Joan M. - 10-18-04W S 1/2 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Kudron, Phillip R. & Alice J., H&W, to Vicente, Jonatan R. Lopez, Sgl., Gomez, Rene M. Lopez - Lot 5 In Block D, Jones Third Add of Columbus $210,000

Pillen, Keith H. to Pillen Land & Cattle LLC - 35-18-02W N 1/2 SE 1/4 NE 1/4; 36-18-02W S1/2 NW 1/4 & W 1/8 S1/2 NE 1/4 & W 1/8 N 1/2 SE 1/4 & N 1/2 SW 1/4 Except Tract in NW 1/4 SW 1/4 $1,150,000

People are also reading…

Wieser, Daniel L., Trustee, Wieser, Mary Catherine Trust to Wieser, Stephen W. & Karen R., H&W - 06-19-01W W 1/2 SW 1/4 $708,000

Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp. to McDowell, Brett A. & Deborah L., H&W - Lots 1 2 & 3 Except the West 17.00 Feet of Lot 3 In Block 3, Borowiaks Add of Duncan $164,000

Rayman, George K. & Rebecca J., H&W, to Engel, Joel J. & Susan, H&W - Lot 49 In Block H, Wagner Lakes SD of Columbus $427,000

Hull, Gordon M. & Mary Lou, to Ryan, Michael A. & Alison M., H&W - Lot 3 In Block 168, Original of Columbus $189,000

Preister, Kent E. & Patricia R., H&W, to Preister, Kent E., Trustee, Preister, Kent E. Trust, Preister, Patricia R., Trustee, Preister, Patricia R. Trust - 27-20-04W NE 1/4; 35-20-04W E 1/2 NW 1/4 & PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 & SW 1/4 NW 1/4 & N 1/2 N 1/2 SW 1/4; Lot 6, 7 Zimmerer Add of Lindsay (Tax Exempt)

Sempek, Dorothea to Sempek, Dorothea R., Trustee, Sempek, Dorothea R. Trust - 19-17-02W PT W 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Mackie, Beverly J. & Steven, to Maurer, Scott T. & Amy, to Maurer Keith A., Maurer Todd M - 19-19-01E NW 1/4 $640,000

Krzycki, Bonita L. to Krzycki, Bonita L., Co-Trustee, Krzycki, Bonita L. Trust, Krzycki, Walter S., Co-Trustee, Krzycki, Bonita L. Trust - Lot 6 In Block 9, Ottis 4th Add of Humphrey (Tax Exempt)

Kuhr, Gary & Karen R., H&W, Bady, Amanda R. & Jared, W&H, Kuhr, Jessica L. & Fritz, Matthew W., W&H, to Fritz, Matthew W. & Kuhr, Jessica L. - 32-19-02W PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Blue River Repair, Inc. to Novak-Reed, Bridget M. & Reed, Jackson C., W&H - 10-14-01 PT SW 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Bailey, Steven B. & Bailey, Mary Kay, H&W, to Healy, John J. & Healy, Judy K., H&W - PT Lot 15, 16 In Block B, Neujahr Vondracek Add of Schuyler $285,000

Brichacek, Stanley J. & Brichacek, Sandra A., H&W, to Brichacek, Stanley J., Trustee, Brichacek, Sandra A., Trustee, Stanley and Sandra Brichacek Living Trust - 23-19-03 PT N 1/2 NW 1/4; 23-19-03 SE 1/4 NW 1/4, N3/4 NE 1/4 SW 1/4; 26-19-03 N1/2 NE 1/4 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Barrios, Rosa & Barrios, Mario to Barrios, Rosa - Lot 8 In Block A, Eastridge Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Wigington, Colten W. to C & G Properties Inc. - Lot 5 In Block 26, Clarkson 1st Add of Schuyler $35,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Summertime fun at CPL

Summertime fun at CPL

It is hard to believe that the 2021-22 school year is fast coming to an end, leaving parents to ask themselves, "What am I to do with the kids…

Watch Now: Related Video

Mastercard to begin trial tech program where you pay with your face

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News