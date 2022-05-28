PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 28

Platte County
THH Holdings LLC to Zegar Investment Properties LLC - Outlot PT 32 & Outlot PT 33 Columbus Out Lots of Columbus $110.000
ELLI VNARG LLC to Browning, Jason David & Shawna Marie, H&W - Lot 1 In Block A, Hellbusch Fifth Add of Columbus $288,000
Behle, Douglas D. & Rebecca M., H&W, to Rodehorst, Witt Gustav & Marie Danielle, H&W - Lot 5 In Block B, Park Place 7th Addition of Columbus $420,000
Izaguirre, Yonni B., Sgl., to Hoyt, Brooke R., Sgl. - South 72 Feet of Lot 5 In Block 145, Original of Columbus $140,000
Young, Justin H. & Kelly R., H&W, to Richters, Tyler & Sarah, H&W - Lot 11 In Block B, Bradshaw Place Addition of Columbus $309,000
Hillen, Glen F. & Karen S., H&W, to Hillen, Glen F., Trustee, Hillen, Karen S., Trustee, Hillen, Glen F. & Karen S. Trust - 15-20-01E S 1/2 SE 1/4; 17-20-01E PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 Together with An Easement; 23-20-01E S 1/2 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Kurtenbach, Andrew C. & Sheda, Jill M. to Kurtenbach, Andrew C. & Sheda, Jill M. - 06-17-01E PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Four N Corporation to Stenger, Justin L. & Michelle - Lot 99 In Whitetail Lake Sixth Subdivision of Columbus $86,000
Hoessel, Barbara J. & Dale W., H&W, to Modelski, Janette H. - Lot 16 In Block A, Jones Second Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)
Modelski, Gary L. & Vickie, H&W, to Modelski, Janette H. - Lot 16 In Block A, Jones Second Add of Columbus $135,000
Mulder, Jeffrey & Jennifer, H&W, to S & S Homes Inc. - Lot 11 In Block A, Lamberts Country Shadows South Subdivision of Columbus $70,000
CHF Exchange LLC to Providing Rentals LLC - Lot 12, 13 In Block C, Westlawn Fifth Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)
Gerhold Inc. to 4J Capital 2 LLC - Lot 34, 35 In Block A, Village First Add (The) Of Columbus $400,000
Greisen, Daniel A. & Rosemary, to Greisen, Daniel A., Trustee, Greisen, Rosemary, Trustee, Greisen Family Trust - 26-19-02W N 1/2 SW 1/4; 07-19-02W SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Richters, Tyler & Sarah, H&W, to Eloge, Clarissa Renee, Sgl. - Lot 12 In Block 1, Thiele 2nd SD of Columbus $260,000
Promise Land Properties LLC to Guzman, Emmanuel Alcides, Sgl. -Lot 17, 18 In Block C, Columbia Square of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with The East 20 Feet of Vacated 22nd Avenue Abutting Said Lots on The West $150,000
Morfeld, Peggy A. & Wayne, W&H, to Wiemer, Donald G. & Theresa E., H&W - 29-20-01E NE 1/4 NE 1/4 Except Tract 13-1/3 Rods X 12 Rods $223,000
Knipping, Ann M. & Dennis J., W&H, to Hoesly, Markus J. & Kimberly A., H&W - 06-20-01E NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Ritzen, Robert R. & Patricia J., H&W, to Hoesly, Markus J. & Kimberly A., H&W - 06-20-01E NE 1/4 $1,320,000
Butler County
Jones, Cheryl J., Trustee, Hinze, Merle D. Trust, to Jones, Cheryl J. -26-14-01 W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 26, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 31-14-02 PT NW 1/4 & W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 31, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Bougger, Fredrick J., Bougger, Susan, Divis, Constance, Divis, Donald, Rosno, Kathryn, Rosno, Robert, Round Barn Holdings, LLC to Sebranek, Steven - 35-14-03 PT N 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $175,000
25-13-02 NW 1/4; Section 25, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska Blankenbaker, Irene, Blankenbaker, Steve, Medinger, Delores, Medinger, Thomas, Kouba, Patricia, Ostry, Jospeh E., Ostry, Mary K., Ostry, Marie A., Ostry, Rita M., Ostry, Larry, Faghih-Nakjiri, Simin, Ostry, Arthur, Palik, Victor, Matulka, John, Matulka, Gwynette, Matulka, Paul E., Matulka, Joseph, Matulka, Wendy L., Pence, Angela, Pence, Kenneth Jr., Matulka, Gregory E. Jr., Delle, Rihannon, Delle, John, Lund, Travis, Lund, Eden, Lund, Troy, Lund, Lisa, Ochsner, Rachelle, Ochsner, Tye, Hilger, Mary Jane, Hilger, Daniel A., Jaster, Bernadette, From, Beverly A., From, Roland J., Augustine, Ernestine, Augustine, Patrick J., Phillip, Kathleen M., Matulka, Michael J., Matulka, Deborah K., Matulka, Steven J., Matulka, Theresa A., Matulka, Mary E., Matulka, Raymond A., Spatz, Margaret E. Aka Margie, Spatz, Kenny J. to D. And R. Farms Inc. (Tax Exempt)
Colfax County
Morton, John R. & Morton, Denise, H&W, to Pickhinke, Jessie J., Sgl. - PT Lot 7 Brodecky Add of Howells $65,000
Eloge, Clarissa R., Sgl., to Chavez, Cynthia K., Sgl. - PT Lot 2 In Block 12, South Schuyler of Schuyler $177,000
Martin, Jacklyn M. & Martin, Jeremia L., W&H, to Hunke, Mary - Lot 3 In Block 3, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)
Hunke, Mary & Hunke, Francis, to Martin, Jacklyn M. - Lot 8 In Block 16, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)
Shelby Lumber Co. Inc., to Medina, Isidro Garcia - PT Lot 2, 3 In Block 3, North Schuyler of Schuyler $260,000
Kluck, A. Glenn Co. to Schuyler Cooperative Association - 21-17-02 PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4 $231,000
Bourek, Christopher & Bourek, Tina to 15Briggs, Bret A. - Lot 12, 13, 14, 15 Chleboun Sub of Clarkson $15,000
Wurdeman, Judith A. & Wurdeman, Roger A., Konicek, Jane, Konicek, Jane M., to Little Horse Farm LLC - 03-19-03 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)
Home 360 Flooring Co LLC to Labenz, Emma Jadyn - Lot 3 Tasa Addition of Leigh $165,000
Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services