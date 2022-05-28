PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 28

Platte County

THH Holdings LLC to Zegar Investment Properties LLC - Outlot PT 32 & Outlot PT 33 Columbus Out Lots of Columbus $110.000

ELLI VNARG LLC to Browning, Jason David & Shawna Marie, H&W - Lot 1 In Block A, Hellbusch Fifth Add of Columbus $288,000

Behle, Douglas D. & Rebecca M., H&W, to Rodehorst, Witt Gustav & Marie Danielle, H&W - Lot 5 In Block B, Park Place 7th Addition of Columbus $420,000

Izaguirre, Yonni B., Sgl., to Hoyt, Brooke R., Sgl. - South 72 Feet of Lot 5 In Block 145, Original of Columbus $140,000

Young, Justin H. & Kelly R., H&W, to Richters, Tyler & Sarah, H&W - Lot 11 In Block B, Bradshaw Place Addition of Columbus $309,000

Hillen, Glen F. & Karen S., H&W, to Hillen, Glen F., Trustee, Hillen, Karen S., Trustee, Hillen, Glen F. & Karen S. Trust - 15-20-01E S 1/2 SE 1/4; 17-20-01E PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 Together with An Easement; 23-20-01E S 1/2 NW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Kurtenbach, Andrew C. & Sheda, Jill M. to Kurtenbach, Andrew C. & Sheda, Jill M. - 06-17-01E PT NW 1/4 SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Four N Corporation to Stenger, Justin L. & Michelle - Lot 99 In Whitetail Lake Sixth Subdivision of Columbus $86,000

Hoessel, Barbara J. & Dale W., H&W, to Modelski, Janette H. - Lot 16 In Block A, Jones Second Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Modelski, Gary L. & Vickie, H&W, to Modelski, Janette H. - Lot 16 In Block A, Jones Second Add of Columbus $135,000

Mulder, Jeffrey & Jennifer, H&W, to S & S Homes Inc. - Lot 11 In Block A, Lamberts Country Shadows South Subdivision of Columbus $70,000

CHF Exchange LLC to Providing Rentals LLC - Lot 12, 13 In Block C, Westlawn Fifth Add of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Gerhold Inc. to 4J Capital 2 LLC - Lot 34, 35 In Block A, Village First Add (The) Of Columbus $400,000

Greisen, Daniel A. & Rosemary, to Greisen, Daniel A., Trustee, Greisen, Rosemary, Trustee, Greisen Family Trust - 26-19-02W N 1/2 SW 1/4; 07-19-02W SE 1/4 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Richters, Tyler & Sarah, H&W, to Eloge, Clarissa Renee, Sgl. - Lot 12 In Block 1, Thiele 2nd SD of Columbus $260,000

Promise Land Properties LLC to Guzman, Emmanuel Alcides, Sgl. -Lot 17, 18 In Block C, Columbia Square of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska Together with The East 20 Feet of Vacated 22nd Avenue Abutting Said Lots on The West $150,000

Morfeld, Peggy A. & Wayne, W&H, to Wiemer, Donald G. & Theresa E., H&W - 29-20-01E NE 1/4 NE 1/4 Except Tract 13-1/3 Rods X 12 Rods $223,000

Knipping, Ann M. & Dennis J., W&H, to Hoesly, Markus J. & Kimberly A., H&W - 06-20-01E NE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Ritzen, Robert R. & Patricia J., H&W, to Hoesly, Markus J. & Kimberly A., H&W - 06-20-01E NE 1/4 $1,320,000

Butler County

Jones, Cheryl J., Trustee, Hinze, Merle D. Trust, to Jones, Cheryl J. -26-14-01 W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 26, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 31-14-02 PT NW 1/4 & W 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 31, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Bougger, Fredrick J., Bougger, Susan, Divis, Constance, Divis, Donald, Rosno, Kathryn, Rosno, Robert, Round Barn Holdings, LLC to Sebranek, Steven - 35-14-03 PT N 1/2 NW 1/4; Section 35, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $175,000

25-13-02 NW 1/4; Section 25, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska Blankenbaker, Irene, Blankenbaker, Steve, Medinger, Delores, Medinger, Thomas, Kouba, Patricia, Ostry, Jospeh E., Ostry, Mary K., Ostry, Marie A., Ostry, Rita M., Ostry, Larry, Faghih-Nakjiri, Simin, Ostry, Arthur, Palik, Victor, Matulka, John, Matulka, Gwynette, Matulka, Paul E., Matulka, Joseph, Matulka, Wendy L., Pence, Angela, Pence, Kenneth Jr., Matulka, Gregory E. Jr., Delle, Rihannon, Delle, John, Lund, Travis, Lund, Eden, Lund, Troy, Lund, Lisa, Ochsner, Rachelle, Ochsner, Tye, Hilger, Mary Jane, Hilger, Daniel A., Jaster, Bernadette, From, Beverly A., From, Roland J., Augustine, Ernestine, Augustine, Patrick J., Phillip, Kathleen M., Matulka, Michael J., Matulka, Deborah K., Matulka, Steven J., Matulka, Theresa A., Matulka, Mary E., Matulka, Raymond A., Spatz, Margaret E. Aka Margie, Spatz, Kenny J. to D. And R. Farms Inc. (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Morton, John R. & Morton, Denise, H&W, to Pickhinke, Jessie J., Sgl. - PT Lot 7 Brodecky Add of Howells $65,000

Eloge, Clarissa R., Sgl., to Chavez, Cynthia K., Sgl. - PT Lot 2 In Block 12, South Schuyler of Schuyler $177,000

Martin, Jacklyn M. & Martin, Jeremia L., W&H, to Hunke, Mary - Lot 3 In Block 3, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Hunke, Mary & Hunke, Francis, to Martin, Jacklyn M. - Lot 8 In Block 16, Orig Town of Howells (Tax Exempt)

Shelby Lumber Co. Inc., to Medina, Isidro Garcia - PT Lot 2, 3 In Block 3, North Schuyler of Schuyler $260,000

Kluck, A. Glenn Co. to Schuyler Cooperative Association - 21-17-02 PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4 $231,000

Bourek, Christopher & Bourek, Tina to 15Briggs, Bret A. - Lot 12, 13, 14, 15 Chleboun Sub of Clarkson $15,000

Wurdeman, Judith A. & Wurdeman, Roger A., Konicek, Jane, Konicek, Jane M., to Little Horse Farm LLC - 03-19-03 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Home 360 Flooring Co LLC to Labenz, Emma Jadyn - Lot 3 Tasa Addition of Leigh $165,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0