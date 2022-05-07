PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 7

Platte County

Janssen, Darrell L. & Patricia A., to Janssen, Darrell L. Co-Trustee, Janssen, Patricia A. Co-Trustee, Janssen, Darrell L. & Patricia A. Family Trust - 10-18-02W E 1/2 NE 1/4 & W 1/2 NW 1/4; 03-18-02W SW 1/4 SW 1/4; 09-18-02W NE 1/4 & NE 1/4 SE 1/4

Johnson, Brach E. & Kara L. to Kroenke, Jon & Melissa - 07-18-01E 2 TRACTS IN PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $850,000

Torczon, Rick L. & Carol J. to Zoucha, Matthew J. & Brittany K. - Lot 18 In Block 2, Crestwood Acres First Add Formerly Crestwood Acres of Columbus $310,000

Medina, Arnold Robotham & Nunez, Alina Perez, H&W, to Lozano, Jesus M. Valadez - Lot 8 In Block C, Centennial Park 3rd Add of Columbus $250,000

Lyon, Terry L., PR, Lyon, Anna Mae Estate to Prado, Juan C. & Christina A., H&W - South 37 Feet of Lot 1 & The South 37 Feet of The East 10 Feet of Lot 2 In Block C, Becker’s SD of Out Lot 8 of Columbus $160,000

Zach, Benedict F. & Jane M., to Zach, Benedict F. & Jane M. - 05-19-01W PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; 12-20-02W The North 60 Acres of The SW 1/4; 15-20-01W S 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Rosendahl, Helen A. to Whitmore, Tamara, Harding, Robert R., Harding, Thomas S. - East 1/2 of Lot 1 Fieldview Subdivision of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Stanbrook, Robert T. to Blohm, Steve J. - Lot 9 Meadow View Addition of Columbus $275,000

Cumming, Phyllis E. to Cumming, Phyllis E., Trustee, Cumming, Phyllis E. Trust - 28-20-04W SW 1/4; 33-19-04W SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Tallgrass West LLC to Olson, Isaac W., Sgl. - Lot 10 In Block A, Sunset Acres Subdivision of Columbus $84,000

Harris, John Daniel & Jessica D., to Harris, John Daniel & Jessica D. - The East 105 Feet of The N 1/2 Of Lot 5 In Block C, Wilken Acres Add Formerly Wilken Acres of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Elisarraras, Kevin & Dudibeth, to Anderson, Kyle L. - Lot 10 In Block C, Becher Curry Add of Columbus $245,000

Blaser, Phyllis F., Blaser, Christopher J. & Amy E. to Village of Duncan, Nebraska - 06-16-01W Tract 208.71 Feet X 208.71 Feet in SW 1/4 NW 1/4 $5,000

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC - Part Lot 1 & Lots 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 & 9 In Deer Run Estates Second Subdivision of Columbus $316,000

Dohmen, Ferdinand & Dohmen, Rose Jane, to Dohmen Dennis - 31-19-02W PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 & NW 1/4 $240,000

Kudron, Ryan S. & Dona J., H&W, to Foreman Lumber Inc. - Lot 5 In Block A, Lamberts Country Shadows South Subdivision of Columbus $4,000

Pump Doctors LLC to Cabrera, Lester - The South 50 Feet of Lot 10 In Block B, Jones Second Add of Columbus $145,000

Micek, Terence J., to Micek, Craig A., Micek, Nicholas R. - 33-17-01W W 1/2 NE 1/4 & E 1/2 NW 1/4 Except Part to The State of Nebraska $388,000

The East 1/2 Of Lot 2 In Block D, Farm View Addition of Columbus Shamloo, Kaveh & Shamloo, Annette D. to Shamloo, Kaveh, Co-Trustee, Shamloo, Annette D. Co-Trustee, Shamloo, Kaveh & Annette D. Family Trust - The East 1/2 Of Lot 2 In Block D, Farm View Addition of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

M & M Hanson Properties LLC to Davidson, Roland D. & Betty J. Co-Trustees, Davidson, Roland D. & Betty J. Trust – Lot 4 In Block A, Sunside 2nd SD of Columbus $345,000

Plantenga, Darren to Nichols, Brandon M. & Riley L., H&W - Lot 2 In Block 3, Crestwood Acres Second Add Formerly Crestwood Acres 2nd SD of Columbus $214,000

Myers, Glenn T. & Pandora, to Johnson, Randy C. & Nancy K. - Lot 1 & 2 In Block 177, Original of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska and North 1/2 Of Vacated Alley Abutting Said Lots $100,000

Muckey, Wesley to JW Rentals & Cleaning LLC - Lot 7 In Block A, West Park School Add of Columbus $92,000

Becher Place Properties LLC to JKAI LLC - Lots 12 & 13 In Poor Sisters of St Francis First Add Formerly SD Of Columbus $1,000,000

Kubler Management Corporation to Johannes, Galyn & Johannes, Joan - West 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of Block 2, Stevens Add of Columbus $470,000

Butler County

Korth Electric, Inc. to Cresson, Jeff - Lots 14, 15, 18 & 19, Block 30; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $15,500

Machado, Brenda, Sohl, Lauri Sohl, Terry Hotovy, Kelsi Hotovy, Gunderson, Guderson, Jared, Hotovy, Kyle to Bongers, Jerald & Bongers, Sandra - 13-14-03 S 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 13-14-03 PT SE 1/4; Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 13-14-03 N 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $769,372

Nebraska Custom Meats, LLC to Rerucha, Adam & Rerucha, Angela - 06-15-03 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $72,000

Beerbohm, Lucas W. & Beerbohm, Danielle P., H&W, to Larson, Katelyn, Sgl., - Lot 1 & N 1/2 of Lot 4, Block 2; Miles 5th Addition To David City (DNS)

Kula, Michael E. & Kula, Debra M. to Kula, Amber M., Kula, Nickolas D., Kula, Michaela M.J. - 05-15-04 W 1/2 NW 1/4 N 1/2, PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 (DNS)

Colfax County

Cinfel, Travis & Cinfel, Mary, H&W, to Steffensmeier, Gerald F. & Steffensmeier, Anita H., H&W - Lot 12 And PT Lot 11 In Block 12, Orig Town of Clarkson $135,000

Jedlicka, Audra L., to Jedlicka, Clinton A. - 12-18-02 SW 1/4 SW 1/4 $180,000

Thiele, James L. & Thiele, Peggy, H&W, to Alonso Carrera, Maria D. - Lot 13, 14 In Block 2, Reisch’s Add of Richland $56,000

Baker Enterprises of Nebraska LLC to Yosten, Christopher D., Yosten, Russell J. - Lot 1 Baker Enterprises ADD 13-17-3 of Rural, Colfax County Nebraska $60,000

Lepant, Jeremiah J. & Lepant, Peggy L., H&W, to Williams, Roger & Williams, Rebecca, H&W - PT Lot 3 In Block 6, Lincoln Add of Schuyler $90,000

Lot 8, 9 and PT Lot 7 In Block 36, Orig Town of Schuyler Corona, Gabriela & Hernandez, Gabriela to Magua, Guadalupe Corona & Garcia-Olivares, Jose $40,000

Schlautman, Martin F. & Schlautman, Laurie D., H&W, to Cada, Timothy G. & Cada, Krisanne, H&W - 15-19-03 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 $3,000

Lot 8 and Pt Lot 19 In Block 19, Orig Town of Clarkson, 24-20-02 PT NW 1/4 Indra, Billy M. & Indra, Joan K., H&W, to Pospichal, Samantha J., Trustee, Indra, Adam B., Trustee, Billy M. Indra Irrevocable Trust, Joan K. Indra Irrevocable Trust (Tax Exempt)

Jirsak, Janice K., to Prokopec, Kevin C. - Lot 1 In Block 7, Orig Town of Clarkson $43,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

