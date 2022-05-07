 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Property transfers

PROPERTY TRANSFERS - May 7

  • 0
ARL Credit Services
ARL CREDIT SERVICES, COURTESY PHOTO

Platte County

Janssen, Darrell L. & Patricia A., to Janssen, Darrell L. Co-Trustee, Janssen, Patricia A. Co-Trustee, Janssen, Darrell L. & Patricia A. Family Trust - 10-18-02W E 1/2 NE 1/4 & W 1/2 NW 1/4; 03-18-02W SW 1/4 SW 1/4; 09-18-02W NE 1/4 & NE 1/4 SE 1/4

Johnson, Brach E. & Kara L. to Kroenke, Jon & Melissa - 07-18-01E 2 TRACTS IN PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $850,000

Torczon, Rick L. & Carol J. to Zoucha, Matthew J. & Brittany K. - Lot 18 In Block 2, Crestwood Acres First Add Formerly Crestwood Acres of Columbus $310,000

Medina, Arnold Robotham & Nunez, Alina Perez, H&W, to Lozano, Jesus M. Valadez - Lot 8 In Block C, Centennial Park 3rd Add of Columbus $250,000

Lyon, Terry L., PR, Lyon, Anna Mae Estate to Prado, Juan C. & Christina A., H&W - South 37 Feet of Lot 1 & The South 37 Feet of The East 10 Feet of Lot 2 In Block C, Becker’s SD of Out Lot 8 of Columbus $160,000

People are also reading…

Zach, Benedict F. & Jane M., to Zach, Benedict F. & Jane M. - 05-19-01W PT W 1/2 SW 1/4; 12-20-02W The North 60 Acres of The SW 1/4; 15-20-01W S 1/2 SE 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Rosendahl, Helen A. to Whitmore, Tamara, Harding, Robert R., Harding, Thomas S. - East 1/2 of Lot 1 Fieldview Subdivision of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Stanbrook, Robert T. to Blohm, Steve J. - Lot 9 Meadow View Addition of Columbus $275,000

Cumming, Phyllis E. to Cumming, Phyllis E., Trustee, Cumming, Phyllis E. Trust - 28-20-04W SW 1/4; 33-19-04W SW 1/4 (Tax Exempt)

Tallgrass West LLC to Olson, Isaac W., Sgl. - Lot 10 In Block A, Sunset Acres Subdivision of Columbus $84,000

Harris, John Daniel & Jessica D., to Harris, John Daniel & Jessica D. - The East 105 Feet of The N 1/2 Of Lot 5 In Block C, Wilken Acres Add Formerly Wilken Acres of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Elisarraras, Kevin & Dudibeth, to Anderson, Kyle L. - Lot 10 In Block C, Becher Curry Add of Columbus $245,000

Blaser, Phyllis F., Blaser, Christopher J. & Amy E. to Village of Duncan, Nebraska - 06-16-01W Tract 208.71 Feet X 208.71 Feet in SW 1/4 NW 1/4 $5,000

Meadow Ridge Properties LLC to Steve Lloyds Rentals LLC - Part Lot 1 & Lots 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 & 9 In Deer Run Estates Second Subdivision of Columbus $316,000

Dohmen, Ferdinand & Dohmen, Rose Jane, to Dohmen Dennis - 31-19-02W PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 & NW 1/4 $240,000

Kudron, Ryan S. & Dona J., H&W, to Foreman Lumber Inc. - Lot 5 In Block A, Lamberts Country Shadows South Subdivision of Columbus $4,000

Pump Doctors LLC to Cabrera, Lester - The South 50 Feet of Lot 10 In Block B, Jones Second Add of Columbus $145,000

Micek, Terence J., to Micek, Craig A., Micek, Nicholas R. - 33-17-01W W 1/2 NE 1/4 & E 1/2 NW 1/4 Except Part to The State of Nebraska $388,000

The East 1/2 Of Lot 2 In Block D, Farm View Addition of Columbus Shamloo, Kaveh & Shamloo, Annette D. to Shamloo, Kaveh, Co-Trustee, Shamloo, Annette D. Co-Trustee, Shamloo, Kaveh & Annette D. Family Trust - The East 1/2 Of Lot 2 In Block D, Farm View Addition of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

M & M Hanson Properties LLC to Davidson, Roland D. & Betty J. Co-Trustees, Davidson, Roland D. & Betty J. Trust – Lot 4 In Block A, Sunside 2nd SD of Columbus $345,000

Plantenga, Darren to Nichols, Brandon M. & Riley L., H&W - Lot 2 In Block 3, Crestwood Acres Second Add Formerly Crestwood Acres 2nd SD of Columbus $214,000

Myers, Glenn T. & Pandora, to Johnson, Randy C. & Nancy K. - Lot 1 & 2 In Block 177, Original of Columbus, Platte County Nebraska and North 1/2 Of Vacated Alley Abutting Said Lots $100,000

Muckey, Wesley to JW Rentals & Cleaning LLC - Lot 7 In Block A, West Park School Add of Columbus $92,000

Becher Place Properties LLC to JKAI LLC - Lots 12 & 13 In Poor Sisters of St Francis First Add Formerly SD Of Columbus $1,000,000

Kubler Management Corporation to Johannes, Galyn & Johannes, Joan - West 1/2 of the SW 1/4 of Block 2, Stevens Add of Columbus $470,000

Butler County

Korth Electric, Inc. to Cresson, Jeff - Lots 14, 15, 18 & 19, Block 30; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $15,500

Machado, Brenda, Sohl, Lauri Sohl, Terry Hotovy, Kelsi Hotovy, Gunderson, Guderson, Jared, Hotovy, Kyle to Bongers, Jerald & Bongers, Sandra - 13-14-03 S 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 13-14-03 PT SE 1/4; Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska; 13-14-03 N 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $769,372

Nebraska Custom Meats, LLC to Rerucha, Adam & Rerucha, Angela - 06-15-03 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4; Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $72,000

Beerbohm, Lucas W. & Beerbohm, Danielle P., H&W, to Larson, Katelyn, Sgl., - Lot 1 & N 1/2 of Lot 4, Block 2; Miles 5th Addition To David City (DNS)

Kula, Michael E. & Kula, Debra M. to Kula, Amber M., Kula, Nickolas D., Kula, Michaela M.J. - 05-15-04 W 1/2 NW 1/4 N 1/2, PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 (DNS)

Colfax County

Cinfel, Travis & Cinfel, Mary, H&W, to Steffensmeier, Gerald F. & Steffensmeier, Anita H., H&W - Lot 12 And PT Lot 11 In Block 12, Orig Town of Clarkson $135,000

Jedlicka, Audra L., to Jedlicka, Clinton A. - 12-18-02 SW 1/4 SW 1/4 $180,000

Thiele, James L. & Thiele, Peggy, H&W, to Alonso Carrera, Maria D. - Lot 13, 14 In Block 2, Reisch’s Add of Richland $56,000

Baker Enterprises of Nebraska LLC to Yosten, Christopher D., Yosten, Russell J. - Lot 1 Baker Enterprises ADD 13-17-3 of Rural, Colfax County Nebraska $60,000

Lepant, Jeremiah J. & Lepant, Peggy L., H&W, to Williams, Roger & Williams, Rebecca, H&W - PT Lot 3 In Block 6, Lincoln Add of Schuyler $90,000

Lot 8, 9 and PT Lot 7 In Block 36, Orig Town of Schuyler Corona, Gabriela & Hernandez, Gabriela to Magua, Guadalupe Corona & Garcia-Olivares, Jose $40,000

Schlautman, Martin F. & Schlautman, Laurie D., H&W, to Cada, Timothy G. & Cada, Krisanne, H&W - 15-19-03 PT NW 1/4 NW 1/4 $3,000

Lot 8 and Pt Lot 19 In Block 19, Orig Town of Clarkson, 24-20-02 PT NW 1/4 Indra, Billy M. & Indra, Joan K., H&W, to Pospichal, Samantha J., Trustee, Indra, Adam B., Trustee, Billy M. Indra Irrevocable Trust, Joan K. Indra Irrevocable Trust (Tax Exempt)

Jirsak, Janice K., to Prokopec, Kevin C. - Lot 1 In Block 7, Orig Town of Clarkson $43,000

Property transfers compiled by ARL Credit Services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Railroad union criticizes BNSF working conditions

Railroad union criticizes BNSF working conditions

The union also takes issue with BNSF’s new “HiViz” attendance policy. "The attempt is to keep people from taking a day off, and it’s working,” a union leader said. “It’s also driving people out of the industry.”

Water wise landscape tips

Water wise landscape tips

Water is essential to life and has no substitute. Water wise practices that conserve and protect water resources are something we all need to …

Watch Now: Related Video

How to declutter your wallet and still keep your most important cards in there

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News